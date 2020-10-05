College football teams are throwing the ball around the yard in high volume this year but do not let that overshadow solid play from running backs. Several NFL teams achieving success this season are grounded in the run game. Who is going to be the next great NFL running back? CBS Sports looks at some of the usual suspects in addition to shining the spotlight on some lesser discussed names that have produced heavily.

Otis Anderson, UCF

Anderson is listed at 5-foot-11, but that seems kind. He is small in stature but explosive, physical. UCF uses the Jacksonville native as a running back and wide receiver, which is likely some insight into how NFL teams may view him. Against Tulsa, he showed good balance, vision to cut back on a damp playing surface and slither in for a touchdown. Anderson, a fluid runner, is likely a role player at the next level but those niche players are becoming more popular. The junior finished with 84 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries as well as four receptions for eight yards.

He could be chosen on Day 3 of the draft or get picked up as an undrafted free agent.

Destin Coates, Georgia State

A few weeks ago, Coates rushed for 150 yards against Louisiana. He was productive this week against East Carolina as well. On the first possession of the game, Coates rushed wide left, stiff-armed a defender to get out of a tackle, then made a jump cut right to find an open running lane that led to the end zone. The junior looks to have average speed and does not appear to hold up well in pass protection. There were not many examples of his pass catching ability in this game but he has only a total of 16 receptions over the past two seasons. He finished Saturday's game with 23 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Coates also fumbled for the second time in 2020.

There are traits that translate to the NFL but he is destined to be roster depth at best right now. There is room for improvement and another year would be best for his draft prospects.

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Etienne is still healthy and in the conversation to become the first running back taken next April. The Louisiana native ran through arm tackles and slipped through ankle tackles en route to six points. He did a good job of using his blockers and then doing the rest himself.

While Etienne's ability as a runner is remarkable, his growth as a pass catcher has been equally impressive. The Tigers were in no danger of losing to Virginia Saturday after blasting off to a 24-3 lead in the first half. Etienne was the team's leading receiver, recording 114 receiving yards and one touchdown on five receptions.

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Hubbard was getting some chunk yardage early in this game as the Cowboys offense met little resistance against Kansas over the weekend. The junior from Alberta, Canada did most of his damage in the first half. He recorded 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries despite only playing one possession in the second half. Hubbard is patient before exploding through gaps and may be the best in the nation in that regard. After leading the FBS in rushing yards last season, he returned to Stillwater to improve as a pass catcher. The running back shows good vision and a comfort catching passes out of the backfield. However, there are some areas that he can still improve. It would benefit him to get stronger in the lower body in order to hold up better in pass protection. Hubbard also has some fumbling tendencies. He fumbled five times last season and has already fumbled twice in 2020, according to truMedia stats.

At this time, the Oklahoma State product is likely a Day 2 selection.

Zamir White, Georgia

White had two touchdowns and both came from the 1-yard line. Georgia won this game in convincing fashion so they were able to use five different running backs but White is the bell cow. He finished with 88 yards on 19 carries in addition to one reception for 10 yards. The North Carolina native is difficult to bring down because of his size and is unafraid to administer contact. Through two games, he has taken nine third-down snaps inside the red zone and has converted every single one, according to truMedia stats.

The Georgia product has the upside to start in the NFL. If he can show a comfort catching passes out of the backfield, it would aid his stock greatly.