College football is starting to feel whole as more and more conferences return to play. The NFL has seen several rookie running backs making an impact this season, from James Robinson in Jacksonville to Joshua Kelley in Los Angeles. Who is the next college football running back to make a name for himself as a professional?

CBS Sports examines some of the standout performances from this weekend's action.

Leddie Brown, West Virginia

In West Virginia's opener a few weeks back, Eastern Kentucky was not the best test of success for Brown because the game was never close. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Brown to start the season, though, and it continued Saturday at Oklahoma State. Brown topped 100 rushing yards for the second consecutive contest. The Philadelphia native has good size, good speed and a natural gate. He looks comfortable catching passes out of the backfield and smells blood when the goal line is in sight. The junior has good footwork and the lateral agility to bounce his runs wide. His success should continue in the coming weeks against Baylor and Kansas, who have each allowed more than four yards per carry this season.

Najee Harris, Alabama

Alabama jumped out to a 35-3 lead over Missouri on the back of three Harris touchdown runs and two Jaylen Waddle touchdown receptions. Each of Harris' three touchdown runs were within 10 yards. Similar to Derrick Henry, the California native might not be for everyone because of his size, but he moves so well. Defenders shy away from contact because he is closer to a linebacker in size than a running back, but his receiving skills are more reminiscent of a wide receiver. The senior has grown on me over the past year. Harris was rated the No. 70 prospect overall on the CBS Sports initial Top 100 big board.

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

The Mike Leach offense has arrived in the SEC and it is going to change the style of play for Hill. Last season, he averaged 18.1 carries per game and 1.3 receptions per game. On Saturday against LSU, he had seven carries for 34 yards and eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown. A stark contrast from the previous year.

When scouting Hill as a runner, he possesses great athleticism and is willing to be physical and fight through contact. His pass protection could use improvement and that comes with strengthening the lower body. The Mississippi native showed that he was comfortable catching passes last season, but now is hammering home that point.

SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech

Texas and Texas Tech produced one of the more entertaining games in college football this weekend. Thompson's first touchdown run gave Texas Tech the lead at the end of the third quarter. His second touchdown run felt like the nail in the coffin with 3:13 remaining in regulation. Thompson is a bigger back that can be difficult to bring down as evidenced by his late game 75-yard run for a touchdown. Would-be Longhorns tacklers slid off of him like a greased pole before the clouds parted revealing a lot of room to roam. He showed good speed to breakaway from the Texas defense.

The sophomore from Texas finished with 16 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns as well as three receptions for 19 yards. His statistics were a near replica of his first game against Houston Baptist.

Zamir White, Georgia

There is a lengthy tradition of good running backs to come out of Georgia in recent years: Knowshon Moreno, Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and D'Andre Swift. It is instinctive for talent evaluators to look to Athens for the next great running back prospect. James Cook, the brother of Dalvin, and White are the two receiving the majority of the snaps.

Nicknamed "Zeus," White may not have the burst displayed by Georgia running backs to precede him but he is not afraid to lower his helmet and grind out some yards. He shows good agility in open space. The North Carolina native looks good in pass protection and, although he catches everything thrown in his direction, it does not always look comfortable. He finished the opener with 13 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown in addition to two receptions for nine yards.