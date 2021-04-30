The Denver Broncos selected Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Surtain, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

1. Broncos: A

Pete Prisco: I love his game. He is one of those corners who will be sound from the minute he steps on the field. He will be a star.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Antonio Cromartie

Best trait: Calmness in press man

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Alabama 6-2 208 10 32 1/2 78 1/2

Strengths

Technically sound in press coverage

Serious length to deal with big receivers on the perimeter

Super experienced in a complex defense in college

Weaknesses

Not the twitchiest, most sudden corner in this class

Has problems finding the football at times

Doesn't play to his timed speed on the field