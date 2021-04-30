The Denver Broncos selected Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Surtain, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
1. Broncos: A
Pete Prisco: I love his game. He is one of those corners who will be sound from the minute he steps on the field. He will be a star.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Antonio Cromartie
Best trait: Calmness in press man
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Alabama
6-2
208
10
32 1/2
78 1/2
Strengths
- Technically sound in press coverage
- Serious length to deal with big receivers on the perimeter
- Super experienced in a complex defense in college
Weaknesses
- Not the twitchiest, most sudden corner in this class
- Has problems finding the football at times
- Doesn't play to his timed speed on the field
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|Three-cone drill
|Short shuttle
4.42
18
39
131
n/a
n/a