surtianbamacbs.jpg
USATSI

The Denver Broncos selected Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Surtain, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

1. Broncos: A  

Pete Prisco: I love his game. He is one of those corners who will be sound from the minute he steps on the field. He will be a star.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Antonio Cromartie
Best trait: Calmness in press man

College Height Weight Hand size  Arm length Wingspan

Alabama

6-2

208

10

32 1/2

78 1/2

Strengths

  • Technically sound in press coverage
  • Serious length to deal with big receivers on the perimeter
  • Super experienced in a complex defense in college

Weaknesses

  • Not the twitchiest, most sudden corner in this class
  • Has problems finding the football at times
  • Doesn't play to his timed speed on the field
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jumpThree-cone drillShort shuttle

4.42

18

39 

131

n/a

n/a