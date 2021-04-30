The Atlanta Falcons selected Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Pitts, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

4. Falcons: A

Pete Prisco: He is a can't-miss prospect. He is a mismatch nightmare. Great pick.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: By taking Kyle Pitts, the Falcons told the world they're sticking with Matt Ryan. We'll soon learn whether or not they're sticking with Julio Jones. Pitts is definitely more of a receiver than a tight end -- he's a great-moving, sure-handed and gigantic target. But he's not a blocker, but who cares about that for Fantasy?! If he's playing with Jones and Calvin Ridley, he will see a lot of zone coverage and he ate that coverage up in college. There won't be a ton of targets, and his presence will absolutely take touchdowns away from the other receivers. But it changes if Jones gets traded -- he'll see tighter coverage, but more targets and more touchdowns. There would then be potential for him to be a dynamic starting Fantasy tight end. Expect him to be drafted as a top-10 tight end in drafts this summer, no later than Round 8, and Matt Ryan will crawl into my top-12 quarterbacks.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Smoother Darren Waller

Best trait: Receiving ability

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Florida 6-5 5/8 245 10 5/8 33 1/2 83 3/8

Strengths

Smooth, savvy route-runner

Gigantic catch radius and strong hands

Gazelle-like after the catch

Weaknesses

Still a work in progress as a blocker

Played in spread-out system with plenty of space to operate