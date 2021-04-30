The Detroit Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Sewell, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

7. Lions: B+

Pete Prisco: They probably thought he wouldn't be here, so they had to be happy he was. Sewell has a ton of talent and will upgrade that line in a big way.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: I get why the Lions drafted Sewell: He's a beast, he was probably their highest-rated player and he projects to be a 10-year starter. But he'll also improve their run game and screen game in a major way. This offensive line is pretty darn good -- Sewell and Taylor Decker at tackle, Frank Ragnow at center, and they have a couple of interesting guard prospects. That's what Jared Goff needs, and it certainly will help D'Andre Swift find rushing room. Swift is a winner here, solidifying his case as a top-15 Fantasy rusher, especially in PPR.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Orlando Pace

Best trait: Athleticism

Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Bench press 6'4 7/8" 331 10 3/8" 33 1/4" 80 7/8" 30

Strengths

Athleticism

Powerful hands

20 years old at the start of the draft

Weaknesses