We are just hours away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draftf and there's no shortage of storylines leading up to Roger Goodell announcing that the Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock. Of course, they are widely expected to select Clemson phenom Trevor Lawrence with that top spot and hopefully solidify that quarterback position for the next decade-plus. While you'd think that a player coming into the league with more hype than the likes of John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck would be the headliner for this year's draft, there's plenty more to sink our teeth into. The San Francisco 49ers made a massive leap, trading up from No. 12 to No. 3 in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the New York Jets signaled that they are going quarterback at No. 2 after shipping Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

As we get ready for all this madness to unfold, we here at CBS Sports have been all over the latest happenings with the 2021 draft. You want prospect rankings? We got them. You want a deep dive on where Lawrence ranks among some of the top QB prospects to come out of college? We've got you covered. Oh, and mock drafts? Yeah, we have those in spades.

Below, you'll find links to a seven-round mock draft for every one of the 32 teams in the league written by one of our staff writers here at CBS Sports. No stone -- or pick -- is left unturned so grab your beverage of choice, sit back and take a look at how we see the 2021 draft possibly unfolding.

Arizona Cardinals

Top two picks:

Round 1 (16th overall): CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Round 2 (49th overall): WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Cardinals, click here.

Atlanta Falcons

Top two picks:

Round 1 (4th overall): TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Round 2 (35th overall): DE Joseph Ossai, Texas

To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Falcons, click here.

Baltimore Ravens

Top two picks:

Round 1 (27th overall): WR Terrance Marshall Jr., LSU

Round 2 (58th overall): EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB



To read the rest of Josh Edwards' mock for the Ravens, click here.

Buffalo Bills

Top two picks:

Round 1 (30th overall): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

Round 2 (61st overall): CB Eric Stokes, Georgia



To read the rest of Chris Trapasso's mock for the Bills, click here.

Carolina Panthers

Top two picks:

Round 1 (8th overall): OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Round 2 (39th overall): CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Panthers, click here.

Chicago Bears

Top two picks:

Round 1 (20th overall): CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Round 2 (52nd overall): OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Bears, click here.

Cincinnati Bengals

Top two picks:

Round 1 (5th overall): OL Penei Sewell, Oregon

Round 2 (38th overall): WR Terrance Marshall Jr., LSU

To read the rest of John Breech's mock for the Bengals, click here.

Cleveland Browns

Top two picks:

Round 1 (26th overall): CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Round 2 (59th overall): EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB

To read the rest of Josh Edwards' mock for the Browns, click here.

Dallas Cowboys

Top two picks:

Round 1 (10th overall): CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Round 2 (44th overall): S Ar'Darius Washington, TCU

To read the rest of Patrik Walker's mock for the Cowboys, click here.

Denver Broncos

Top two picks:

Round 1 (9th overall): LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Round 2 (40th overall): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

To read the rest of Jeff Kerr's mock for the Broncos, click here.

Detroit Lions

Top two picks:

Round 1 (7th overall): WR Devonta Smith, Alabama

Round 2 (41st overall): CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

To read the rest of Chris Trapasso's mock for the Lions, click here.

Green Bay Packers

Top two picks:

Round 1 (29th overall): LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Round 2 (62nd overall): WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville

To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Packers, click here.

Houston Texans

Top two picks:

Round 3 (67th overall): WR Nico Collins, Michigan

Round 4 (109th overall): QB Kellen Mond, Texans A&M

To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Texans, click here.

Indianapolis Colts

Top two picks:

Round 1 (21st overall): OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Round 2 (54th overall): EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

To read the rest of Bryan DeArdo's mock for the Colts, click here.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Top two picks:

Round 1 (1st overall): QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Round 1 (25th overall): S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Jaguars, click here.

Kansas City Chiefs

Top two picks:

Round 1 (31st overall): OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Round 2 (63rd overall): WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

To read the rest of Patrik Walker's mock for the Chiefs, click here.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Top two picks:

Round 1 (17th overall): DL Christian Barmore, Alabama

Round 2 (48th overall): OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Raiders, click here.

Los Angeles Chargers

Top two picks:

Round 1 (13th overall): CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Round 2 (47th overall): OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Chargers, click here.

Los Angeles Rams

Top two picks:

Round 2 (57th overall): OT Brady Christiansen, BYU

Round 3 (88th overall): TE Hunter Long, Boston College

To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Rams, click here.

Miami Dolphins

Top two picks:

Round 1 (6th overall): WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Round 1 (18th overall): EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Dolphins, click here.

Minnesota Vikings

Top two picks:

Round 1 (14th overall): OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Round 3 (78th overall): DE Payton Turner, Houston

To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Vikings, click here.

New England Patriots

Top two picks:

Round 1 (15th overall): QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Round 2 (46th overall): LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Patriots, click here.

New Orleans Saints

Top two picks:

Round 1 (28th overall): EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Round 2 (60th overall): CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

To read the rest of Jeff Kerr's mock for the Saints, click here.

New York Giants

Top two picks:

Round 1 (11th overall): LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Round 2 (42nd overall): OLB Joe Tryon, Washington

To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Giants, click here.

New York Jets

Top two picks:

Round 1 (2nd overall): QB Zach Wilson, BYU

Round 1 (23rd overall): OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

To read the rest of Jared Dubin's mock for the Jets, click here.

Philadelphia Eagles

Top two picks:

Round 1 (12th overall): WR Devonta Smith, Alabama

Round 2 (37th overall): CB Aaron Robinson, UCF

To read the rest of Jeff Kerr's mock for the Eagles, click here.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Top two picks:

Round 1 (24th overall): OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Round 2 (55th overall): RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State

To read the rest of Bryan DeArdo's mock for the Steelers, click here.

San Francisco 49ers

Top two picks:

Round 1 (3rd overall): QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Round 2 (43rd overall): CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky

To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the 49ers, click here.

Seattle Seahawks

Top two picks:

Round 2 (56th overall): IOL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Round 4 (129th overall): EDGE Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh

To read the rest of Patrik Walker's mock for the Seahawks, click here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top two picks:

Round 1 (32nd overall): IDL Christian Barmore, Alabama

Round 2 (64th overall): RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Buccaneers, click here.

Tennessee Titans

Top two picks:

Round 1 (22nd overall): CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Round 2 (53rd overall): WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Titans, click here.

Washington Football Team

Top two picks:

Round 1 (19th overall): OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Round 2 (51st overall): WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson

To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for Washington, click here.