The 2021 NFL Draft had a predictable start, with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson being the first two players selected. Things quickly got murky after that, however, as several teams went against the grain to take players who hey hope can make immediate impacts in 2021.
Equally unexpected was that the first trade of the 2021 draft was between division rivals, as the Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to acquire the 10th overall pick. The Bears then traded up with the Giants to take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
Below, you'll find details for every deal that took place during the 2020 NFL Draft, followed by a look at every pick in the top 100 that was traded before the draft.
Round 1
|Team Assets Received
Eagles No. 10 (WR DeVonta Smith)
|Cowboys No. 12, No. 84
|Team Assets Received
|Bears No. 11 (QB Justin Fields)
Giants No. 164, 2022 1st Round, 2022 4th Round
Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks
- No. 3 acquired by the 49ers as part of the Dolphins' Larry Tunsil trade with Texans
- No. 6 acquired by the Dolphins from the Eagles
- No. 12 acquired by the Eagles from the 49ers
- No. 23 acquired by the Jets as part of Jamal Adams trade with Seahawks
- No. 25 acquired by the Jaguars as part of Jalen Ramsey trade with Rams
- No. 31 acquired by Ravens as part of Orlando Brown trade with Chiefs
- No. 36 acquired by Dolphins as part of Larry Tunsil trade with Texans
- No. 45 acquired by Jaguars as part of Yannick Ngakoue trade with Vikings
- No. 63 acquired by Chiefs as part of Orlando Brown trade with Ravens
- No. 74 acquired by Washington as part of Trent Williams trade with 49ers
- No. 79 acquired by Raiders as part of Rodney Hudson trade to Cardinals
- No. 84 acquired by Eagles as part of Carson Wentz trade to Colts
- No. 86 acquired by Jets as part of Jamal Adams trade to Seahawks
- No. 90 acquired by Vikings as part of Yannick Ngakoue trade with Baltimore
- No. 91 acquired by Browns as part of 2020 draft trade with Saints
- No. 94 acquired by Baltimore as part of Orlando Brown trade with Chiefs