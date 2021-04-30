The 2021 NFL Draft had a predictable start, with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson being the first two players selected. Things quickly got murky after that, however, as several teams went against the grain to take players who hey hope can make immediate impacts in 2021.

Equally unexpected was that the first trade of the 2021 draft was between division rivals, as the Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to acquire the 10th overall pick. The Bears then traded up with the Giants to take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Below, you'll find details for every deal that took place during the 2020 NFL Draft, followed by a look at every pick in the top 100 that was traded before the draft.

Round 1

Team Assets Received Eagles No. 10 (WR DeVonta Smith) Cowboys No. 12, No. 84

Team Assets Received Bears No. 11 (QB Justin Fields) Giants No. 164, 2022 1st Round, 2022 4th Round

Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks

