The 2021 NFL Draft had a predictable start, with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson being the first two players selected. Things quickly got murky after that, however, as several teams went against the grain to take players who hey hope can make immediate impacts this season.

Equally unexpected was that the first trade of the 2021 draft was between division rivals, as the Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to acquire the 10th overall pick. The Bears then traded up with the Giants to take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Day Two began with a fleury of trades that included six in the second round alone.

Below, you'll find details for every deal that took place during the 2021 NFL Draft, followed by a look at every pick in the top 100 that was traded before the draft.

Round 1

Team Assets Received Eagles No. 10 (WR D. Smith) Cowboys No. 12 (LB Parsons), No. 84

Team Assets Received Bears No. 11 (QB Fields) Giants No. 20 (WR Toney), No. 164, 2022 1st Round, 2022 4th Round

Team Assets Received Jets No. 14 (OL Vera-Tucker), No. 143 Vikings No. 23 (OT Darrisaw), No. 66 (QB Mond) No. 86 (G Davis)

Round 2

Team Assets Received Broncos No. 35 (RB Williams), No. 219 Falcons No. 40 (S Grant), No. 114

Team Assets Received Patriots No. 38 (DT Barmore) Bengals No. 46 (OT Carman), No. 122, No. 139

Team Assets Received Bears No. 39 (OT Jenkins), No. 151 Panthers No. 52 (traded to Browns), No. 83 (TE Tremble), No. 204

Team Assets Received Dolphins No. 42 (OL Eichenberg) Giants No. 50 (OLB Ojulari), 2022 3rd Round

Team Assets Received Raiders No. 43 (S Moehrig), No. 229 49ers No. 48 (OG Banks), No. 121

Team Assets Received Browns No. 52 (LB Owusu-Koramoah), No. 113 Panthers No. 59 (WR Marshall), No. 89

Round 3

Team Assets Received Giants No. 71 (CB Robinson) Broncos No. 76, No. 164

Team Assets Received Saints No. 76 (CB Adebo) Broncos No. 98 (G Meinerz), No. 105 (LB Browning)

Team Assets Received Packers No. 85 (WR Rodgers) Titans No. 92 (ILB Rice), No. 135

Teams Assets Received 49ers No. 88 (RB Sermon) Rams No. 117, No. 121

Team Assets Received Texans No. 89 (WR Collins) Panthers No. 109, No. 122, 2022 4th Round

Round 4

Team Assets Received Titans No. 109 (WR Dez Fitzpatrick) Panthers No. 126, No. 166, No. 232

Team Assets Received Lions No. 113 (LB Derrick Barnes), No. 257 Browns No. 153, 2022 4th Round

Team Assets Received Jaguars No. 121 (EDGE Jordan Smith), No. 209 Rams No. 130, No. 170, No. 249





