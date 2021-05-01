The 2021 NFL Draft had a predictable start, with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson being the first two players selected. Things quickly got murky after that, however, as several teams went against the grain to take players who hey hope can make immediate impacts this season.
Equally unexpected was that the first trade of the 2021 draft was between division rivals, as the Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to acquire the 10th overall pick. The Bears then traded up with the Giants to take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Day Two began with a fleury of trades that included six in the second round alone.
Below, you'll find details for every deal that took place during the 2021 NFL Draft, followed by a look at every pick in the top 100 that was traded before the draft.
Round 1
|Team Assets Received
Eagles No. 10 (WR D. Smith)
|Cowboys No. 12 (LB Parsons), No. 84
|Team Assets Received
|Bears No. 11 (QB Fields)
Giants No. 20 (WR Toney), No. 164, 2022 1st Round, 2022 4th Round
|Team Assets Received
Jets No. 14 (OL Vera-Tucker), No. 143
Vikings No. 23 (OT Darrisaw), No. 66 (QB Mond) No. 86 (G Davis)
Round 2
|Team Assets Received
Broncos No. 35 (RB Williams), No. 219
Falcons No. 40 (S Grant), No. 114
|Team Assets Received
Patriots No. 38 (DT Barmore)
Bengals No. 46 (OT Carman), No. 122, No. 139
|Team Assets Received
Bears No. 39 (OT Jenkins), No. 151
Panthers No. 52 (traded to Browns), No. 83 (TE Tremble), No. 204
|Team Assets Received
Dolphins No. 42 (OL Eichenberg)
Giants No. 50 (OLB Ojulari), 2022 3rd Round
|Team Assets Received
Raiders No. 43 (S Moehrig), No. 229
49ers No. 48 (OG Banks), No. 121
|Team Assets Received
Browns No. 52 (LB Owusu-Koramoah), No. 113
Panthers No. 59 (WR Marshall), No. 89
Round 3
|Team Assets Received
Giants No. 71 (CB Robinson)
Broncos No. 76, No. 164
|Team Assets Received
Saints No. 76 (CB Adebo)
Broncos No. 98 (G Meinerz), No. 105 (LB Browning)
|Team Assets Received
Packers No. 85 (WR Rodgers)
Titans No. 92 (ILB Rice), No. 135
|Teams Assets Received
49ers No. 88 (RB Sermon)
Rams No. 117, No. 121
|Team Assets Received
Texans No. 89 (WR Collins)
Panthers No. 109, No. 122, 2022 4th Round
Round 4
|Team
|Assets Received
Titans
No. 109 (WR Dez Fitzpatrick)
Panthers
No. 126, No. 166, No. 232
|Team
|Assets Received
Lions
No. 113 (LB Derrick Barnes), No. 257
Browns
No. 153, 2022 4th Round
|Team
|Assets Received
Jaguars
No. 121 (EDGE Jordan Smith), No. 209
Rams
No. 130, No. 170, No. 249
Pre-draft trades involving top 100 picks
- No. 3 acquired by the 49ers as part of the Dolphins' Larry Tunsil trade with Texans
- No. 6 acquired by the Dolphins from the Eagles
- No. 12 acquired by the Eagles from the 49ers
- No. 23 acquired by the Jets as part of Jamal Adams trade with Seahawks
- No. 25 acquired by the Jaguars as part of Jalen Ramsey trade with Rams
- No. 31 acquired by Ravens as part of Orlando Brown trade with Chiefs
- No. 36 acquired by Dolphins as part of Larry Tunsil trade with Texans
- No. 45 acquired by Jaguars as part of Yannick Ngakoue trade with Vikings
- No. 63 acquired by Chiefs as part of Orlando Brown trade with Ravens
- No. 74 acquired by Washington as part of Trent Williams trade with 49ers
- No. 79 acquired by Raiders as part of Rodney Hudson trade to Cardinals
- No. 84 acquired by Eagles as part of Carson Wentz trade to Colts
- No. 86 acquired by Jets as part of Jamal Adams trade to Seahawks
- No. 90 acquired by Vikings as part of Yannick Ngakoue trade with Baltimore
- No. 91 acquired by Browns as part of 2020 draft trade with Saints
- No. 94 acquired by Baltimore as part of Orlando Brown trade with Chiefs