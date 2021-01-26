The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from April 29-May in Cleveland, Ohio. With the exception of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, the draft order has been set and the pre-draft process is well under way for most teams. And another unknown has been lifted, as teams now know which underclassmen will be available for selection.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement requires players to be three years removed from high school before they can apply for the NFL Draft. Players that have fulfilled that requirement but are not yet seniors may apply for early eligibility. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft was Jan. 18.
The NFL vetted the applications and released the following list of eligible early entrants to the public:
In total, 98 players were granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft:
- Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
- Calvin Ashley, OT, Florida A&M
- Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
- Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
- Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
- Larry Borom, OT, Missouri
- Bobby Brown, DT, Texas A&M
- Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
- Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State
- Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
- Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
- Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
- Aashari Crosswell, S, Arizona State
- Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
- Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
- Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
- Brendan DeVera, LB, ASA JC
- Brennan Eagles, WR, Texas
- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
- Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford
- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
- Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
- Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois
- Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC
- Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville
- Darius Hodge, edge rusher, Marshall
- Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
- Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC
- Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State
- Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
- Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina
- Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
- Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
- Brenden Knox, RB, Marshall
- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
- Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
- Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
- Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
- Isaiah McKoy, WR, Kent State
- Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State
- Evan McPherson, K, Florida
- Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
- Dax Milne, WR, BYU
- Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
- Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
- Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
- Marcus Murphy, S, Mississippi State
- Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern
- Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
- Azeez Ojulari, edge rusher, Georgia
- Joseph Ossai, edge rusher, Texas
- Jayson Oweh, edge rusher, Penn State
- Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
- Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
- Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher, Miami
- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- Gregory Rousseau, edge rusher, Miami
- Asante Samuel, CB, Florida State
- Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
- Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana
- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
- Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
- William Sherman, OT, Colorado
- Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
- Caden Sterns, S, Texas
- Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
- Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama
- Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
- Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee
- Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
- Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
- Joe Tryon, edge rusher, Washington
- Jay Tufele, DT, USC
- Christian Tutt, DB, Auburn
- Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin
- Adam Williams, P, Memphis
- Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
- Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
- Pooka Williams Jr., RB, Kansas
- Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
- Trill Williams, S, Syracuse
- Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
- Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State
An additional 30 players have "in a timely fashion" under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Essentially, they are not yet seniors but they have already completed their degree at their respective institution:
- Jack Anderson, OG, Texas Tech
- Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame
- Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
- Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma
- Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
- Trey Hill, C Georgia
- Anthony Hines, LB, Texas A&M
- Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State
- James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
- Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
- Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
- Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
- Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
- Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
- Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
- Blake Proehl, WR, East Carolina
- Chris Rumph, DE, Duke
- Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
- Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
- Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
- Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
- Connor Wedington, WR, Stanford
- Pro Wells, TE, TCU
Finally, three players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:
- Walker Little, OT, Stanford
- Foster Sarell, OT, Stanford
- Jordan Smith, LB, UAB
It is a unique year because the NCAA has afforded seniors the opportunity to return for another season of eligibility due to the restraints as a result of COVID-19 in 2020. Seniors have until March 1 to make that decision.
The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30. CBS Sports will be providing coverage of the event throughout the week. Several of the names listed above have already appeared in the 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings. It is a fluid list that will be updated leading up to the draft in April.