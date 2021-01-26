The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from April 29-May in Cleveland, Ohio. With the exception of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, the draft order has been set and the pre-draft process is well under way for most teams. And another unknown has been lifted, as teams now know which underclassmen will be available for selection.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement requires players to be three years removed from high school before they can apply for the NFL Draft. Players that have fulfilled that requirement but are not yet seniors may apply for early eligibility. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft was Jan. 18.

The NFL vetted the applications and released the following list of eligible early entrants to the public:

In total, 98 players were granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft:

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Calvin Ashley, OT, Florida A&M

Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Larry Borom, OT, Missouri

Bobby Brown, DT, Texas A&M

Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Aashari Crosswell, S, Arizona State

Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

Brendan DeVera, LB, ASA JC

Brennan Eagles, WR, Texas

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois

Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC

Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

Darius Hodge, edge rusher, Marshall

Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Brenden Knox, RB, Marshall

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

Isaiah McKoy, WR, Kent State

Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State

Evan McPherson, K, Florida

Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Dax Milne, WR, BYU

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

Marcus Murphy, S, Mississippi State

Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Azeez Ojulari, edge rusher, Georgia

Joseph Ossai, edge rusher, Texas

Jayson Oweh, edge rusher, Penn State

Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher, Miami

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Gregory Rousseau, edge rusher, Miami

Asante Samuel, CB, Florida State

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

William Sherman, OT, Colorado

Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

Caden Sterns, S, Texas

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee

Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

Joe Tryon, edge rusher, Washington

Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Christian Tutt, DB, Auburn

Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin

Adam Williams, P, Memphis

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

Pooka Williams Jr., RB, Kansas

Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

Trill Williams, S, Syracuse

Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

An additional 30 players have "in a timely fashion" under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Essentially, they are not yet seniors but they have already completed their degree at their respective institution:

Jack Anderson, OG, Texas Tech

Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma

Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Trey Hill, C Georgia

Anthony Hines, LB, Texas A&M

Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Blake Proehl, WR, East Carolina

Chris Rumph, DE, Duke

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Connor Wedington, WR, Stanford

Pro Wells, TE, TCU

Finally, three players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Foster Sarell, OT, Stanford

Jordan Smith, LB, UAB

It is a unique year because the NCAA has afforded seniors the opportunity to return for another season of eligibility due to the restraints as a result of COVID-19 in 2020. Seniors have until March 1 to make that decision.

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30. CBS Sports will be providing coverage of the event throughout the week. Several of the names listed above have already appeared in the 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings. It is a fluid list that will be updated leading up to the draft in April.