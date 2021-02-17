The 2021 NFL Draft is sure to provide the quarterback intrigue that has been lost over the past two years. Four, and possibly five, quarterbacks (Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones) should be taken in the first round and teams will be jockeying to get into a position to select one.

As teams begin constructing trade offers in preparation for the April draft, CBS Sports looks back at previous deals to hypothesize what it might take to facilitate a move up to land a quarterback.

Over the past 10 drafts, 26 quarterbacks have been taken in the first round and there has been an average of one trade up each year to take a quarterback in the top half of the round. The expectation is that is where most of the movement will occur this year as well, so that is the focus in this thought exercise.

2018

Jets move up 3 spots to land Sam Darnold

Jets receive: No. 3 overall (Sam Darnold)

Colts receive: No. 6 overall, No. 37 overall, No. 49 overall, 2019 second-round pick

Indianapolis used picks to select G Quenton Nelson, OT Braden Smith and others.

Point differential: Colts +282.16

Bills deal 3 picks in top 60, select Josh Allen

Bills receive: No. 7 overall (Josh Allen), No. 255 overall

Buccaneers receive: No. 12 overall, No. 53 overall, No. 56 overall

Point differential: Buccaneers +101.21

Cardinals pick up franchise hopeful Josh Rosen

Cardinals receive: No. 10 overall (Josh Rosen)

Raiders receive: No. 15 overall, No. 79 overall, No. 152 overall

Point differential: Raiders +0.17

2017

Bears make shocking move for Mitchell Trubisky

Bears receive: No. 2 overall (Mitchell Trubisky)

49ers receive: No. 3 overall, No. 67 overall, No. 111 overall, 2018 third-round pick

San Francisco turned the third pick into DE Solomon Thomas. Pick No. 67 was used on RB Alvin Kamara, but the rights were traded to the Saints.

Point differential: 49ers +45.51

Chiefs land generational talent in Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs receive: No. 10 overall (Patrick Mahomes)

Bills receive: No. 27 overall, No. 91 overall, 2018 first-round pick

Buffalo selected CB Tre'Davious White after trading back but it also came at the expense of selecting Mahomes.

Point differential: Bills +104.47

Browns bypass chance at Deshaun Watson

Texans receive: No. 12 overall (Deshaun Watson)

Browns receive: No. 25 overall, 2018 first-round pick (No. 4)

Cleveland took quarterback Baker Mayfield the following year. The Browns did select CB Denzel Ward and S Jabrill Peppers, who was used in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, with the picks acquired from Houston, but Watson's value easily supersedes those additions.

Point differential: Browns +377.26

2016

Rams get aggressive by trading up for Jared Goff

Rams receive: No. 1 overall (Jared Goff), No. 133 overall, No. 177 overall

Titans receive: No. 15 overall, No. 43 overall, No. 45 overall, No. 76 overall, 2017 first-round pick, 2017 third-round pick

Tennessee's pick from Los Angeles was No. 5 overall the following year. The Titans used the picks in return to essentially remodel their offense: OT Jack Conklin, RB Derrick Henry, WR Corey Davis and TE Jonnu Smith. Conklin was the result of the team trading back up.

Point differential: Titans +68.42

Browns punt on chance to fill quarterback need

Eagles receive: No. 2 overall (Carson Wentz), 2017 fourth-round pick

Browns receive: No. 8 overall, No. 77 overall, No. 100 overall, 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick

Cleveland traded back a second time and took WR Corey Coleman. The return on Wentz was pretty abysmal.

Point differential: Browns +176.89

2012

Washington mortgages future for RGIII

Washington receives: No. 2 overall (Robert Griffin III)

St. Louis Rams receive: No. 6 overall, No. 39 overall, 2013 first-round pick, 2014 first-round pick (No. 2)

St. Louis landed the No. 2 overall pick in the following draft but used it on OT Greg Robinson. In 2013, they traded back a second time and selected DL Michael Brockers and later added CB Janoris Jenkins with a pick received from Washington.

Point differential: Rams +782.54

Based on the trade value chart, the point differential surrendered by Washington was the equivalent to No. 2 overall, No. 20 overall and No. 182 overall. At the end of the day, it might have been worth it if Griffin had built on his Rookie of the Year campaign and had a prosperous career.

2011

Jaguars move on from David Garrard, select Blaine Gabbert

Jaguars receive: No. 10 overall (Blaine Gabbert)

Washington receives: No. 16 overall, No. 49 overall

Washington traded back in 2011 and selected DL Ryan Kerrigan, who has been one of the most productive edge rushers in the NFL over the past 10 years.

Point differential: Washington +35.8

In each of the 10 trades, the team trading the rights to the quarterback received greater compensation than the pick equivalency. On average, the team trading the higher pick received a +197.443 point differential, which is the equivalent of the No. 26 overall selection. If the quarterback went on to be successful, it was all worth it. Kansas City loses zero sleep by getting the "worst" end of the deal, according to the trade value chart.

Hindsight is 20/20 in some cases when future picks are traded. It is essentially taking out a loan on the team's success. Some loans default, while others are paid off early. In three of the 10 trades, the team moving up to take a quarterback sent a top-5 pick back in the following draft.

What does it mean for this year's trade market?

To explore some hypothetical situations, let's use Miami's No. 3 overall selection to construct some offers. Jacksonville is not trading its pick and New York could very well take a quarterback as well. It is unlikely that the Dolphins take a quarterback this year after selecting Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa a year ago. The trade partners are plucked from CBS Sports' three tiers of quarterback-needy teams: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Carolina, Denver and San Francisco. When it comes to future picks, there is some projection for the following season.

Dolphins receive: No. 4 overall, No. 35 overall, 2022 second-round pick*

Falcons receive: No. 3 overall

*Based on picking 12th in each round the following year.

Dolphins receive: No. 6 overall, 2022 first-round pick*

Eagles receive: No. 3 overall

*Based on picking 12th in each round the following year.

Dolphins receive: No. 8 overall, 2021 seventh-round pick, 2022 first-round pick*, 2022 third-round pick*

Panthers receive: No. 3 overall, 2021 fourth-round pick

*Based on picking 12th in each round the following year.

Dolphins receive: No. 11 overall, No. 40 overall, 2022 first-round pick*

Broncos receive: No. 3 overall

*Based on picking 14th overall in each round the following year.

Dolphins receive: No. 12 overall, No. 43 overall, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick

49ers receive: No. 3 overall, 2021 sixth-round pick

*Based on picking 18th overall in each round the following year.