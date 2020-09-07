The 2020 college football season will undoubtedly look a lot different. The Big Ten and PAC-12 have committed to standing on the sidelines while the other Power 5 conferences attempt to complete a fall season. There are some really talented football players that will not have a chance to compete this year, which could certainly impact their eventual decision of whether or not to leave early for the NFL. Over the past two weeks, CBS Sports has been rolling out an early look at our individual perspectives on the top-32 prospects available for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ryan Wilson made the case for a trio of quarterbacks as well as an Alabama defensive lineman that has been buried behind some other talent on the roster. Chris Trapasso defended a few pass rushers that will be mentioned later in this piece as well as a pair of pass catchers. If you have not already done so, check out those pieces as well.

But first, here are some of the prospects that I am high on this season in addition to my early big board.

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

The offseason buzz surrounding Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell reached legendary proportions and most of it is warranted. However, there is a talented class of offensive tackles behind him. North Dakota State has some elite talent once again this season but the opportunities to display it are limited.

Radunz fires off the line of scrimmage and blocks with leverage, balance. He is an athletic big man that drives his feet in the run game and plays to the whistle. The Minnesota native has an ideal frame that allows him to maneuver his feet and seal blocks. He has earned as much attention as the Bisons' star quarterback -- Trey Lance.

Jevon Holland, DB, Oregon

While watching tape of Thomas Graham, Troy Dye and Deommodore Lenoir last season, there was a safety that kept making plays all over the field. It was impossible to ignore him. As a result, he was included among my personal top-10 list. The love affair has subsided a bit but the belief in his talent remains strong.

Holland plays in the slot as well as safety and has been a leader of that Ducks defense. He shows good burst and an ability to get off blocks. It would benefit him to add some weight to his frame because his tackles do not always look pretty. Although his change of direction is a little more stiff than desired, the California native shows a willingness to help in the run game.

His play-making ability was evident last season catching four interceptions and returning one for a touchdown for a 12-2 Oregon team. The PAC-12's decision to postpone the season certainly impacts Holland. It will be interesting to see if he leaves for the draft.

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State

At first glance, the edge rusher class was a bit unknown. Miami's Gregory Rousseau is a long, lean prospect that was captivating draft analysts across the country but he is still very raw. His teammate, Quincy Roche, looks more ready to contribute at the NFL level. Beyond those two, the conversation welcomes Duke's Chris Rumph II, Pittsburgh's Patrick Jones II and Rashed.

The latter quietly tallied 14 sacks last season on Corvallis. He has a thin, long frame, which is almost a staple among these early round pass rushers. Rashed is quick twitch and shows a fluid ability to change directions. Some edge rushers are one-dimensional in the sense that they can only play with their hand in the dirt. Rashed looks more than capable of dropping into coverage and playing sideline-to-sideline if asked. The Arizona native is fast off the ball and works his way back to the quarterback if he gets too deep into his pass rush. Although he needs to add more weight to his frame, Rashed does an adequate job of setting the edge. It is a shame that fans will not get a chance to see him play this fall.

Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson

Kendrick is a prospect that needs to be studied more but the first impression was positive. The former 5-star recruit shows a natural ability mirroring receivers in the boundary but looked surprisingly adept covering inside moves as well. He is the latest Clemson cornerback -- Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell preceded him -- to garner heavy NFL consideration.

Last season, the Tigers' cornerback reeled in two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.

Paris Ford, DB, Pittsburgh

Ford shows burst and smooth motions in coverage. The slender-framed defensive back would benefit from adding a little bit of weight to his frame. The instincts that he brings to the table and his ability to read quarterbacks allows him to be in the right position at the right time, which resulted in several big plays last year. Ford was a difference maker recording three forced fumbles, three interceptions and a touchdown for the Panthers.

Pittsburgh had one of the most talented returning defenses in the country but it took a big hit when defensive tackle opted out of the upcoming season.

My Top 32 Big Board

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

3. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

5. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

6. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

7. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

8. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

9. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

10. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

11. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

12. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

13. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

14. Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State

15. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

16. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

17. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

18. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

19. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

20. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

21. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

22. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

23. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

24. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

25. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

26. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

27. Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson

28. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State

29. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State

30. Jaylen Twyman, IDL, Pittsburgh

31. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh

32. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford