The college football slate was bland this weekend, and seemingly every other game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. No Alabama, Ohio State, Terrace Marshall and LSU, or Seth Williams and Auburn. But the wide receiver stock watch marches on. And, on the bright side, we did have a nice collection of wild, high-scoring, pass-happy affairs in which many wideouts were key pieces.

The top receiver prospects for the 2021 draft in action all fared well, so for this week's stock watch for the position, everyone below had stock-up performances. Seriously, I could not find a legit prospect who had a bad performance, that's how bananas the weekend was, and really, it's been difficult to find truly stock down efforts this season. No one is very interested in playing defense this season.

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Brown had eight grabs for 163 yards and two scores in the Big 12, I mean ACC, shootout win over Wake Forest. After miraculously hauling in a deep shot in the first quarter -- on a play I was sure was initially intercepted -- Brown sat in a void in zone coverage before Sam Howell hit him for his first touchdown. Right before half, a Brown contested target did lead to an interception, something you will rarely see. Brown's second score was a classic end zone fade that was more about the touch throw from Howell than anything else, although Brown did handle a shove as he caught the football and got his feet in bounds. When it comes to linear explosion and ball skills, the UNC star is as dynamic as any wideout in the country.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

The biggest play of St. Brown's seven-snag, 113-yard, one-touchdown effort in the win over Arizona came in the third quarter on a long ball on a post from Kedon Slovis in which the junior receiver elevated to make a spectacular grab. He again showcased his bounce on an in-breaking grab on the game-winning drive, on which St. Brown was the go-to target, making four catches as USC marched down the field. Brown has the body type that's trendy in today's NFL and looks like a high-caliber athlete who can separate and turn short passes into large gains with his YAC capabilities.

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Minnesota got throttled by Iowa, but Bateman pieced together another solid outing with eight catches for 111 yards and the Gophers' lone touchdown. As per usual, Bateman was reliable over the middle and demonstrated good suddenness after the catch for being a bigger wide receiver. I like how, down 35-0 with under a minute to go, Bateman was still running sharp routes, including a twitchy comeback route on third down, and a nice hesitation out route from the slot on his touchdown. Bateman is the real deal.

Dazz Newsome, North Carolina



Newsome had 10 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the 59-53 victory over Wake Forest. He foreshadowed how this game would go on his first reception of the afternoon, a 75-yard touchdown on a slant through the defense. His second touchdown was a beautifully run slot fade in which Newsome used a subtle jab to the inside to freeze the cornerback before gliding downfield. It had been a few games since we saw the Newsome heavily involved in North Carolina's passing offense, but his smooth athletic traits were on display all afternoon.

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Moore went bonkers against South Carolina to the tune of 13 receptions for 225 yards and two scores. He couldn't have been more wide open on his 91-yard score, a play that immediately went viral because Lane Kiffin launching his clipboard into the air as the pass was completed -- totally on brand for Kiffin -- was visible from the broadcast angle. Moore's second touchdown of the day was another schemed-open shot down the field, it just wasn't 91 yards. Moore worked underneath outstandingly as usual, but I loved seeing him take handoffs from the backfield, and his 13-yard scamper in the first half was a fine demonstration of his vision and explosiveness when cutting. Oh, by the way, it only took Moore seven games to go over 1,000 yards on the year. Insane.