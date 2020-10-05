After losing plenty of talent to the NFL, NC State only won four games in 2019, and the production of its once blossoming young receiver Emeka Emezie plummeted. Following his performance Saturday, Emezie is back on the draft radar. He was integral in NC State's surprising win over Pittsburgh, owning sideline routes, including the game-winning touchdown with under a minute to go.

In Dallas, SMU speedster Reggie Roberson had phenomenal, big-play outing but left the game with a knee injury in the second half.

On the structure front for WR Watch, I decided it was essentially pointless to provide specific rankings of the wideouts prospects each week because everything is so fluid during the season from a scouting perspective. Instead, I'll simply include "stock up," "stock steady," or "stock down" after receiver's name based on how well he played in the most recent contest.

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama: Stock Up

Waddle was as advertised against Texas A&M. He's so electric. Waddle ran an outstanding blaze out (looks like an in-breaking dig route then the receiver plants his foot and explodes in the other direction toward the sideline) early in the game and demonstrated his suddenness underneath with the ball in his hands before Steve Sarkisian dialed up a double move for him from the 13-yard line. The true junior accelerated up the field, took a few steps inward before the afterburners were ignited and quarterback Mac Jones hit him close to the 50-yard line, as Waddle had a few steps on all the Aggie defenders. And no one in that stadium was catching Waddle after he caught the football. He finished with five catches for 142 yards with that score. Waddle looks like the best receiver in college football.

Reggie Roberson, SMU: Stock Up

Roberson nearly averaged 50 yards per grab on Saturday. Before he left the game in the second half with a knee injury -- without it, we could've witnessed an all-time performance -- Roberson caught touchdowns of 70 and 85 yards. One of them was an And 1-caliber juke on a short throw toward the sideline before accelerating down the field. And Roberson looks sprinter fast. Hopefully his knee injury isn't serious -- although I think it might be because he left the game on a cart. Because Roberson is a massive play waiting to happen.

Osiris Mitchell, Mississippi State: Stock Steady



On a night in which K.J. Costello looked out of sorts -- which came after he roasted LSU's secondary a week ago, imagine that -- Mitchell was the steadiest pass catcher on the Bulldogs roster. He finished the night with five snags for 61 yards in Mississippi State's loss to Arkansas. His tall, lanky frame provides a rather large target for his quarterback, and Mitchell glides after the catch.

Dazz Newsome, North Carolina: Stock Down



Typically the chain-moving slot with YAC ability for Sam Howell, Newsome was held to just one reception for six yards in North Carolina's narrow victory over Boston College Saturday.

Devonta Smith, Alabama: Stock Steady

Smith had six catches for 63 with one touchdown in Alabama's handling of Texas A&M. While the splash plays weren't there for the senior, he demonstrated his nifty yards-after-the-catch skills on one short reception then showcased his phenomenal body control and hand-eye coordination to reel in a pass above his head and get one foot in bounds before the rest of his body hit the turf for a score. Smith is a super-sleek, crafty wideout and has had two quality albeit unspectacular efforts to begin the year, but his touchdown grab was of the highlight-reel variety.

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss: Stock Steady

Moore took a backseat to teammate Jonathan Mingo but did catch a short touchdown in overtime in Ole Miss' 42-41 win over Kentucky. The big yards-after-the-catch plays Moore created against Florida simply weren't there against the Wildcats. Moore can get open underneath. The frequency at which he generates splash plays will determine his draft stock.

Seth Williams, Auburn: Stock Down

Outside of a 20-yard slot fade in the third quarter in traffic -- an impressive catch -- Williams was essentially blanked by Georgia's athletic secondary in the Tigers' disappointing showing on Saturday night. The tall rebounder had just three receptions for 34 yards in the loss.

Emeka Emezie, NC State: Stock Up

Emezie made waves as early as 2018 when Jakobi Meyers and Kelvin Harmon were the star upperclassmen receivers, and he was just a sophomore. That year, he caught 56 passes for 616 yards including six touchdowns. After quarterback Ryan Finley's graduation, Emezie's production essentially screeched to a halt. Emezie worked the sideline back-shoulder game outstandingly all afternoon against Pittsburgh. At 6-3 and a chiseled 220 pounds, Emezie has the body to win that on the perimeter in the NFL, and he's long been very good with coverage draped on him.

Terrace Marshall, LSU: Stock Steady

Marshall only caught two passes Saturday but both went for touchdowns. The first was a classic Marshall grab on a post route in traffic. The second was a dig route in which he got the opportunity to showcase his speed after the catch. While of course we'd like to see more volume from Marshall, he really is a splash-play specialist.

Shi Smith, South Carolina: Stock Steady

Smith was the chain-mover for the Gamecocks against No. 3 Florida on Saturday, as he finished with 12 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. A shoe-string tackle as Smith galloped down the sideline on a quick throw kept him from going over 100 yards. Nothing amazing from Smith, but he showcased his ability to get open over the middle and create after the catch against a quality Gators secondary.

Austin Watkins, UAB: Stock Down

Watkins took a backseat to teammate Myron Mitchell who led the team with six grabs for 65 yards and had a touchdown catch in the Blazers' win over UTSA. Watkins had one catch for 12 yards in the victory. There is still plenty to like about the rather sudden 6-3, 210-pound wideout.

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: Stock Up

Wallace and Oklahoma State steamrolled Kansas, and while one of Wallace's touchdowns was a completely broken play, he was able to demonstrate his release ability at the line on a handful of occasions and high-end ball-tracking skills down the sideline on a long completion early in the game.