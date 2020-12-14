Explosive, yards-after-the-catch monsters who have the vision to make plays out of the backfield are becoming more popular in today's spread-out NFL, and Florida's Kadarius Toney has proven to be one of the most creative dangerous offensive players with the football in his hands.

The 6-foot, 193-pound senior has every juke move imaginable in his arsenal, and he's dynamic in an out of his breaks. He's caught 62 passes for 831 yards (13.4 yards per) with nine receiving scores along with 17 carries for 146 yards and another touchdown in 10 games for the Gators.

After a gigantic performance against LSU on Saturday, he's the rightful headliner in this week's Wide Receiver Stock Watch. And Toney's stock is going up.

Devonta Smith, Alabama

Smith didn't have a productive outing from a receiving perspective in the blowout win over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide didn't need it. But he managed to still make an impact with an eye-opening punt return score early in the game that really demonstrated his straight-line speed. The senior ran away from everyone in the stadium after he saw a lane down the middle

Jahar Dotson, Penn State

Despite a season to forget for Penn State, Dotson's quietly been consistently productive. On Saturday against Michigan State, he recorded his fourth 100-plus yard outing of the season. While not quite as explosive as Nittany Lions alum and 2020 second-round pick K.J. Hamler, Dotson can scoot when afforded space. And Sean Clifford provided him with plenty of that on a few grabs against the Spartans.

In the third, Dotson caught a run-of-the-mill comeback near the sideline, ducked under a tackle attempt and found extra yards. He's smaller, twitchy, and explosive. Late in the third, the junior showcased his body control on a dig route over the middle, catching a pass that was thrown slightly behind him and nearly intercepted. He made the difficult grab look effortless. Dotson projects better to the NFL today than he would've 10 years ago because separation and YAC are so vital.

Seth Williams, Auburn

Williams had what has become somewhat of a typical outing for him -- three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in the win over Mississippi State. But his score was a phenomenal demonstration of karma. Before the snap, the Bulldogs cornerback was caught on camera emphatically chirping with Williams before the snap.

Then, the big, physical rebounder got a step down the sideline and Bo Nix put it on him for the score. Of course, Williams didn't shy away from chirping back after the officials raised their arms to signal the touchdown. As a towering, high-point specialist, that play is precisely what I want to see from Williams.

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Right from the get-go, Toney made an impact against LSU, catching a long ball down the numbers on the first play from scrimmage. His most fun play of the classic game was a cutback on a handoff early in the second quarter when Toney spun away from an oncoming defender, used his hand to regain his balance, broke another tackle then ran for extra yardage. If you wanted one play to encapsulate most of what Toney brings to the field that one had it -- awesome vision, violent cutting skills, and exceptional contact balance. Later in the second he made a nice high-point grab on a short wheel route and held on to the football as he was blasted while he landed. Toney wrecked the LSU secondary on option routes in the short-to-intermediate level all night and was a YAC machine. He finished with nine receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball three times for 56 yards. He's a big play waiting to happen.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Although he only had 73 yards receiving. St. Brown made a big impact in the comeback win over UCLA. He was a reliable chain-mover for quarterback Kedon Slovis. The junior wideout flashed his entire skill set. He's a natural hands catcher, which he showed on an early third-down conversion on an out route with a cornerback flashing underneath the route. There was a nifty catch-and-run on a short pass from Slovis too. St. Brown's first touchdown was an awesome release off the line of scrimmage near the end zone before breaking to the inside on a slant.

Late in the third, St. Brown did drop a pass over the middle that resulted in an interception, his only hiccup in the game but a big one. But he rebounded with the game-winning touchdown with under 30 seconds to go, a high-point pluck on a fade route in the end zone.