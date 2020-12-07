We have entered "truth that sounds like hyperbole" territory with Alabama wideout Devonta Smith, the best receiver in college football and first-round lock in the 2021 NFL Draft.

And the Crimson Tide has so much talent and has become such a wideout factory that in the same season the program managed to have two pass catchers -- first Jaylen Waddle, now Smith -- who many believe could challenge (or overtake) LSU's Ja'Marr Chase to be the first receiver off the board in April. That's ridiculous. And Alabama is bound to have two receivers picked in Round 1 since, well, last year when Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy both went inside the top 20.

Smith is the clear-cut headliner in this week's WR Stock Watch.

Devonta Smith, Alabama



Smith was tremendous in Alabama's throttling of LSU on Saturday night, putting on an eight-catch, 234-yard, three-touchdown show in a game featuring a fair amount of future NFL players. On his first touchdown of the night, Smith worked through some traffic from the slot, sold an flag route before accelerating deep down the field. It's like he forced the coverage bust.

His next score was a wheel concept from the slot, and again he battled through press at the line before running at a different speed than the cornerback en route for the score. Near the end of the half, Smith caught an intermediate out route and instantly morphed into a running back, cutting against the grain for a huge pickup. His exclamation mark came a few minutes later when he elevated and snagged a high Mac Jones pass with one hand in the end zone. Smith doesn't look like your traditional No. 1 receiver, but he is absolutely that type of pass catcher. Speed, route-running, YAC, catch radius.

Chris Olave, Ohio State: Stock Steady

Olave had 10 receptions for 139 yards and one score against Michigan State but gets a stock steady label because of a fumble late in the third quarter when, instead of falling forward for the first down, he tried to get creative after the catch and took a huge shot. And the YAC portion of Olave's game is the biggest question I have with his projection to the pros. There just hasn't been much run-after-catch juice from him in his illustrious Ohio State career.

To not totally obliterate Olave for a fumble after the catch, he did make a sensational grab on a long ball from Justin Fields in the second half. He's a polished player, there's no doubting that. But Olave is missing the ability to win after he catches the football.

Rondale Moore, Purdue: Stock Steady

More made 13 grabs but only managed 78 yards in the loss to Nebraska. However, once again, he was simply not found by his quarterback on an assortment of plays when he created separation. His most impressive reception of the day came early when he caught an underneath pass on 3rd and 12, stopped then started in the other direction and exploded for the first down.

Nebraska's defensive line had its way with Purdue's blocking unit most of the afternoon in the 10-point victory, which didn't allow some of the longer-developing routes to come to fruition for the electric receiver.

Kadarius Toney, Florida: Stock Up

Toney finished with eight catches for 108 yards and a score in Florida's 14-point win over Tennessee, and was a factor from the Gators opening drive when he ran a nasty jerk route from the slot and cruised to a big gain over the middle. After a few chain-moving grabs down the seam, Toney ran that same jerk route on a linebacker later in the first quarter for another first down. Following a few games in which Toney tried to do too much once he caught the football, he turned in a fine possession slot receiver effort against the Volunteers.

Seth Williams, Auburn: Stock Down

Williams had just three grabs for 51 yards against Texas A&M, and the Tigers could've used more production from their top receiver in a hard-fought game against a top 5 team in College Station. Some of Williams' inconsistency is directly tied to Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who plays like Bo Jackson at home and would aptly be called Boo Nix in road games.

However, for as tall and athletic as Williams, he should be more of a high-volume receiver.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa: Stock Up

Smith-Marsette had two rushes for 44 yards and a touchdown along with four catches for 32 yards and another score in the victory over Illinois. I wanted to highlight him because he's quietly flown under the draft radar for a while but is a strong, well-rounded receiver with impressive twitch for being a 6-1 wideout.

His long run came on an end round in the fourth quarter, and his explosiveness was on display as soon as he reached the corner. A few plays later, Smith-Marsette took a jet sweep followed his blocks then dove for the pylon and got in. The statistics aren't going to blow you away -- typically the case for any Iowa pass catcher -- but Smith-Marsette has NFL talent.