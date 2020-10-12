It has not been easy finding "stock down" performances for this year's wide receiver watch. And we still haven't gotten Purdue's Rondale Moore or Minnesota's Rashod Bateman on the field yet.

In what was an awesome, offensively prolific weekend in college football, there was certainly not a shortage of outstanding games from pass catchers.

On the structure front for WR Watch, I decided it was essentially pointless to provide specific rankings of the wideouts prospects each week because everything is so fluid during the season from a scouting perspective. Instead, I'll simply include "stock up," "stock steady," or "stock down" after each receiver's name based on how well he played in the most recent contest.

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama: Stock Up

I'll be floored if Waddle has a "stock down" performance this season. And every game is basically the same. At least one downfield connection with quarterback Mac Jones, then a handful of dynamic athleticism showcases on short, quick game tosses. Waddle had six catches for 120 yards in the wild outing against Ole Miss. Waddle now is up to 176 yards after the catch this season, the 11th-highest figure in the country.

Tamorrion Terry, Florida State: Stock Up

After a few duds, Terry was a nightmare to cover in Florida State's respectable showing against Notre Dame. Jordan Travis found him on a nasty sluggo for a 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and he was a reliable chain-mover for the young quarterback all night. Terry made the difficult catches look easy. Terry had nine catches for 149 yards with the score against the Fighting Irish.

The tall, downfield burner needed a big effort to rejuvenate this draft stock, and he showed up in a big way in primetime.

Devonta Smith, Alabama: Stock Up

For the first time this season, Smith was the go-to guy in Alabama's passing offense. He had 13 receptions for 164 yards with a score against Ole Miss. He's fifth in the country in yards after the catch with 211. His ultra-fluid style was on full display on Saturday, his touchdown was a schemed swing pass, and it seemed like there wasn't enough room for him to squeeze down the sideline into the end zone. Smith pulled it off.

Marquez Stevenson, Houston: Stock Up

We finally got to see Stevenson. And he did not disappoint, despite a fumble in the first quarter. Stevenson returned a kickoff for a touchdown and essentially made the entire Tulane special teams unit miss en route to the end zone. Also, he gave us a glimpse at just how fast he is. To put the game away in the fourth quarter, Stevenson was found on a 41-yard touchdown. He had a few steps on everybody. Stevenson is a little lanky but absolutely flies.

Seth Williams, Auburn: Stock Down, Slightly

You can mark Williams down for at least one big-gainer every outing. Bo Nix found him completely wide open on a deep corner route for 32 yards. And he looks so intimidating on the field at a chiseled 6-4, but the volume simply hasn't been there over the past few weeks, and his teammate Anthony Schwartz has been more consistent. Williams had three catches for 70 yards against Arkansas.

Dazz Newsome, North Carolina: Stock Steady

Newsome rebounded well from a down effort in North Carolina's last outing. His touchdown was a quick swing pass in which the senior demonstrated his acceleration on his way to the end zone. He was given more space to operate after the catch, and that's where he thrives. Super sudden. Newsome had seven catches 69 yards against Virginia Tech. I like his game.

Terrace Marshall, LSU: Stock Up

LSU is having a hard time not playing in wild games this season, and unfortunately two of their bananas games this year have ended in a loss. But Tigers fans just experienced one of the best years in college football history last season. So they're good. Anyway, Marshall took a shot on a downfield toss from his improving quarterback and held on for a large gain in the first quarter. The 6-3 wideout put his long speed on full display on his 75-yard touchdown. Marshall was unstoppable against Missouri. He had 11 catches for 235 yards with three touchdowns, and all three of his scores looked effortless.

Dyami Brown, North Carolina: Stock Up

We were reminded of Brown's specialty against Virginia Tech. He averaged 28.7 yards per grab and had scores of 37 and 43 yards on tosses from Sam Howell. One was a touchdown in the back of the end zone. The other was an impressive contested catch. Brown won't be a high-volume wideout. He just gets vertical as well as any receiver in college football and has impeccable ball-tracking skills.