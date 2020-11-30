College football over Thanksgiving weekend provided some juicy matchups that mostly fell flat in terms of overall late-game excitement, but as has been a theme this season, the top receiver prospects showed out in a big way. Seriously. And there aren't a plethora of them left, with Minnesota's Rashod Bateman deciding to turn his attention to draft preparation instead of finishing the season at Minnesota.

Therefore, for what feels like the millionth time in this series, everyone below had a "stock up" performance over the weekend. Let's dive into another impressive collective showing in this week's wide receiver stock watch.

Devonta Smith, Alabama

By now, Smith really could get a "stock steady" label every week because he just always produces at a high level and did so again, in the Iron Bowl, with seven catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. But the consistent, impactful output adds to his allure as a prospect.

His first touchdown was somewhat of a half-busted coverage, half-nasty double move by Smith that got the deep safety to bite. He had a long gain on a quick swing pass late in the first quarter, a play in which his smooth athletic traits and vision were on full display for Verne Lundquist and the rest of the CBS Sports crew. Midway through the second, Smith drew a pass interference on a long ball. The exclamation mark of Smith's performance came in the third quarter when he pretended to block for a bubble screen, then broke to the middle of the field, then, again, demonstrated his gazelle like running style into the end zone.

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Wallace probably won't be picked super early in the draft because he'll get hit with the "he didn't run many routes" distinction, and while true, the Oklahoma State star is a vertical-route rocket, a dominant big-play creator because of his straight-line speed and impeccable ball-tracking capabilities. He showed off his specialties early against Texas Tech when he got on top of the cornerback down the sideline and contorted his body to make a spectacular grab. Late in the third, in a three-point game, Wallace made a subtle jab to the inside on a go route down the right sideline, tracked the football beautifully, and got his feet in bounds in the back corner of the end zone. Wallace finished with seven grabs for 129 yards and a score in the Oklahoma State win.

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Everyone in the stadium knows Moore is going to be featured every week but it doesn't matter. He's going to get his. And he did in the Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State with 12 catches for 139 yards, which included a 53-yard snag early in the game with a deep defender hitting him as soon as he caught the football. Much of Moore's impact came in the quick game, but as has been the case in basically every outing this season, he demonstrated his long-ball talent.

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Surprisingly, Moore wasn't the focal point of Purdue's offense against Rutgers, and the Boilermakers lost. Coincidence? Anyway, Moore's longest gain was a 23-yarder in the third quarter on an in-breaking route where he separated and accumulated some yards after the catch, his two fortes. He only had 76 yards on seven grabs in defeat, but Moore's quarterback situation isn't helping him, as there were a handful of snaps in which he got open but wasn't thrown the football.

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Tolbert hadn't recorded a 100-plus yard game since his season debut on Sept. 3, and he compensated for the drought with a 10-grab, 253-yard, three-touchdown outing in South Alabama's win over Arkansas State on Saturday. He was found down the seam on a deep post with two defenders in close in the first quarter. Tolbert then went berserk in the second half. Midway through the third he scored a touchdown on a deep route across the field in which his speed was on full display. On a similar play-action fake later in the third, Tolbert high-pointed for the football -- on an underthrown pass -- for another long gain for the Jaguars. And in the final minute of the third quarter, with a new passer in the game for South Alabama, Tolbert ran a nasty out and up double move for yet another big gain -- this time for a touchdown. He's seven yards shy of 1,000 on the season and has proven to be one of the more athletic vertical threats in college football this season.

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Brown got behind the defense early on a 51-yard post that was nearly a touchdown, his biggest mark on the huge contest against Notre Dame. So even though his other three catches amounted to just 33 yards, Brown demonstrated what he's known for against top competition. I won't knock him for the minimal statistical output.

Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

Newsome only had six grabs for 64 yards in the loss to Notre Dame but an early catch on a swing pass with a nasty juke reminded everyone how dynamic the Tar Heels star is with the football in his hands. He made a similar play on a 3rd and 18 in the second quarter when he weaved his way through traffic on a quick toss from Sam Howell to get the first down. Newsome needs to be more involved every week.

Terrace Marshall, LSU

LSU-Texas A&M was ugly for a while, but Marshall still finished with 10 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in defeat. Marshall's biggest play of the evening came on a pass that was nearly intercepted over the middle. Seemingly surprised it got through, Marshall delayed a split second after catching the ball then shifted into light speed for 54 yards. A chunk of his production came late in the fourth quarter with the score 20-0, but Marshall still pieced together another quality performance and is showing more separation ability than I expected this season.