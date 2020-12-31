The 2021 NFL Draft order for non-playoff teams will finally be determined this time next week and a lot of the projection is taken out of the equation. Fans can begin to lock into certain prospects in that range and concoct potential trade scenarios for their respective teams.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville predictions will grow as stale as they had when New York was in the No. 1 position for months. For now, Jaguars fans are still basking in their pre-draft victory.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are the only two players that I would take over the incumbent Sam Darnold. Darnold was at the top of my quarterback rankings when he came into the draft, but it might be time for a fresh start for both parties.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
It is an appropriate time for Miami to take a wide receiver considering the position was held together by scotch tape last weekend. They have some talented players but that talent has to do a better job of being consistent and available. Ja'Marr Chase presents a long-term target for Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Atlanta is in a trade down situation if they elect to bypass a quarterback. Trades are not going to be projected until the draft order is set and that means the Falcons hold tight and take the best player available. Caleb Farley and A.J. Terrell will give the team a cornerback duo they can be proud of for years.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Neither Dallas nor Los Angeles is in front of Cincinnati, which could pave the way for the Bengals to land Penei Sewell despite dropping to No. 5 overall. They start Sewell at left tackle and slide Jonah Williams inside.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Philadelphia can essentially start from scratch -- outside of Jalen Reagor -- at the wide receiver position. Devonta Smith is a player that will give his all on every down and create separation for Carson Wentz or whoever ends up taking snaps.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
One would think that the new head coach will prioritize re-signing Kenny Golladay but it is a clean slate with so many free agents otherwise. Jaylen Waddle can work vertically or horizontally opposite Golladay for Matthew Stafford.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
New York has a tremendous defensive line unit that lacks pass rush. The addition of Kwity Paye will give them a little more juice to get up field and pressure the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
It is a toss up that Carolina would take a chance on Justin Fields with Teddy Bridgewater already in place. Someone will take Fields in the top 10 and the Panthers are one that makes sense. It is definitely a possibility that needs to be fleshed out.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Denver sticks with Drew Lock for another year to see if he can stay healthy and develop into the player that they envisioned when they took him in the second round. Micah Parsons would give them another uber athletic defender between Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Los Angeles gets a blindside protector for thrilling rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Darrisaw, like Herbert, has a laid back demeanor that should ease his transition to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Dallas has been missing a lockdown cornerback since Byron Jones left. There is a lot of work to be done on that roster but it starts with adding Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Rashawn Slater has the ability to hold up on the edge but Minnesota also has a need inside. It will be up to them to determine whether or not they make that move.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kyle Shanahan's lack of commitment to Jimmy Garoppolo is telling. If they find a better option at the position, they will take it. Trey Lance is a work in progress but the traits present an intriguing match with Shanahan's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Kyle Pitts and New England are an interesting pairing because it fills a few needs for the offense. They get a pass catcher at the tight end position, which they have been lacking since Rob Gronkowski's departure.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Las Vegas has exactly one player with more than 2.5 sacks. The team leader, Maxx Crosby, has six. The Raiders need more pass rush and Gregory Rousseau solves the problem.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Derion Kendrick is an aggressive former wide receiver. He has as much ability as any other player at the position. Arizona continues to build a youthful foundation for its roster.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Indianapolis could go cornerback or address the offensive line after all the issues that they have had this season. However, Justin Houston is not going to play forever and the Colts do not want to be left holding the bag. A viable replacement needs to be on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Washington could look to add a wide receiver or left tackle if the right player is available. As the board plays out, it made more sense for them to take cornerback Jaycee Horn and address the other positions later.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Chicago gets a utility offensive lineman that can start inside and slide to the boundary in a pinch. Alijah Vera-Tucker will enable David Montgomery to sustain the recent success he has found.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 21
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Jacksonville has already picked Trevor Lawrence so the emphasis turns to ensuring the protection in front of him. Too often, teams take a quarterback thinking that player will solve all of their problems. The Jaguars need to support him and put him in a position to succeed.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Jaelan Phillips is not a finished product but few possess the level of potential that Phillips offers. Cleveland has Myles Garrett in the building to teach him new moves.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is a rangy linebacker who can cover Kyle Pitts and other athletic tight ends on the schedule.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Tennessee is desperate for pass rush help and Jayson Oweh does not come at the same price tag as Jadeveon Clowney. The hope is that Oweh develops into a long-term solution rather than a short-term aid.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Tampa Bay will eventually deem Ndamukong Suh to be expensive for the production. If they have Christian Barmore on the roster, it will diminish the dip in play.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Baltimore's offensive line suddenly became porous when both offensive tackles sustained injuries and Marshal Yanda elected to move on in life. Lamar Jackson is there to stay and it is time to rebuild the unit in front of him.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
New York is another team that fails to apply any pressure on the quarterback. The addition of Azeez Ojulari at least gives them another high-end talent up front with Quinnen Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Jalen Mayfield can step in immediately and start at right tackle. Pittsburgh's offensive line has been a shadow of its former self but the selections of Kevin Dotson and Mayfield in back-to-back drafts give them a strong launch point into the future.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
New Orleans may be ushering in a new era at quarterback but they settle for a lockdown duo at cornerback in the present: Asante Samuel Jr. and Marshon Lattimore.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The projection of a linebacker to Buffalo is old news at this point. Buffalo's core of young defensive talent gets even stronger with the addition of Zaven Collins.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Green Bay still needs to account for the offseason loss of Blake Martinez. Kamal Martin might step in and fill one of those spots but Nick Bolton would solidify that second level.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Eric Stokes CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Kansas City now has a wealth of promising cornerbacks and only needs a few to pan out.