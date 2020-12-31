Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville predictions will grow as stale as they had when New York was in the No. 1 position for months. For now, Jaguars fans are still basking in their pre-draft victory.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are the only two players that I would take over the incumbent Sam Darnold. Darnold was at the top of my quarterback rankings when he came into the draft, but it might be time for a fresh start for both parties.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st It is an appropriate time for Miami to take a wide receiver considering the position was held together by scotch tape last weekend. They have some talented players but that talent has to do a better job of being consistent and available. Ja'Marr Chase presents a long-term target for Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta is in a trade down situation if they elect to bypass a quarterback. Trades are not going to be projected until the draft order is set and that means the Falcons hold tight and take the best player available. Caleb Farley and A.J. Terrell will give the team a cornerback duo they can be proud of for years.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Neither Dallas nor Los Angeles is in front of Cincinnati, which could pave the way for the Bengals to land Penei Sewell despite dropping to No. 5 overall. They start Sewell at left tackle and slide Jonah Williams inside.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia can essentially start from scratch -- outside of Jalen Reagor -- at the wide receiver position. Devonta Smith is a player that will give his all on every down and create separation for Carson Wentz or whoever ends up taking snaps.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd One would think that the new head coach will prioritize re-signing Kenny Golladay but it is a clean slate with so many free agents otherwise. Jaylen Waddle can work vertically or horizontally opposite Golladay for Matthew Stafford.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st New York has a tremendous defensive line unit that lacks pass rush. The addition of Kwity Paye will give them a little more juice to get up field and pressure the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd It is a toss up that Carolina would take a chance on Justin Fields with Teddy Bridgewater already in place. Someone will take Fields in the top 10 and the Panthers are one that makes sense. It is definitely a possibility that needs to be fleshed out.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Denver sticks with Drew Lock for another year to see if he can stay healthy and develop into the player that they envisioned when they took him in the second round. Micah Parsons would give them another uber athletic defender between Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Los Angeles gets a blindside protector for thrilling rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Darrisaw, like Herbert, has a laid back demeanor that should ease his transition to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas has been missing a lockdown cornerback since Byron Jones left. There is a lot of work to be done on that roster but it starts with adding Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Rashawn Slater has the ability to hold up on the edge but Minnesota also has a need inside. It will be up to them to determine whether or not they make that move.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Kyle Shanahan's lack of commitment to Jimmy Garoppolo is telling. If they find a better option at the position, they will take it. Trey Lance is a work in progress but the traits present an intriguing match with Shanahan's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Kyle Pitts and New England are an interesting pairing because it fills a few needs for the offense. They get a pass catcher at the tight end position, which they have been lacking since Rob Gronkowski's departure.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas has exactly one player with more than 2.5 sacks. The team leader, Maxx Crosby, has six. The Raiders need more pass rush and Gregory Rousseau solves the problem.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Derion Kendrick is an aggressive former wide receiver. He has as much ability as any other player at the position. Arizona continues to build a youthful foundation for its roster.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis could go cornerback or address the offensive line after all the issues that they have had this season. However, Justin Houston is not going to play forever and the Colts do not want to be left holding the bag. A viable replacement needs to be on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Washington could look to add a wide receiver or left tackle if the right player is available. As the board plays out, it made more sense for them to take cornerback Jaycee Horn and address the other positions later.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Chicago gets a utility offensive lineman that can start inside and slide to the boundary in a pinch. Alijah Vera-Tucker will enable David Montgomery to sustain the recent success he has found.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville has already picked Trevor Lawrence so the emphasis turns to ensuring the protection in front of him. Too often, teams take a quarterback thinking that player will solve all of their problems. The Jaguars need to support him and put him in a position to succeed.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Jaelan Phillips is not a finished product but few possess the level of potential that Phillips offers. Cleveland has Myles Garrett in the building to teach him new moves.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is a rangy linebacker who can cover Kyle Pitts and other athletic tight ends on the schedule.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Tennessee is desperate for pass rush help and Jayson Oweh does not come at the same price tag as Jadeveon Clowney. The hope is that Oweh develops into a long-term solution rather than a short-term aid.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa Bay will eventually deem Ndamukong Suh to be expensive for the production. If they have Christian Barmore on the roster, it will diminish the dip in play.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 13th Baltimore's offensive line suddenly became porous when both offensive tackles sustained injuries and Marshal Yanda elected to move on in life. Lamar Jackson is there to stay and it is time to rebuild the unit in front of him.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th New York is another team that fails to apply any pressure on the quarterback. The addition of Azeez Ojulari at least gives them another high-end talent up front with Quinnen Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Jalen Mayfield can step in immediately and start at right tackle. Pittsburgh's offensive line has been a shadow of its former self but the selections of Kevin Dotson and Mayfield in back-to-back drafts give them a strong launch point into the future.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans may be ushering in a new era at quarterback but they settle for a lockdown duo at cornerback in the present: Asante Samuel Jr. and Marshon Lattimore.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th The projection of a linebacker to Buffalo is old news at this point. Buffalo's core of young defensive talent gets even stronger with the addition of Zaven Collins.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay still needs to account for the offseason loss of Blake Martinez. Kamal Martin might step in and fill one of those spots but Nick Bolton would solidify that second level.