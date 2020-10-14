Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If the Jets continue to play like they have in the first five weeks, the draft will begin at No. 2 overall after Gang Green picks Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Andrew Thomas has had a nightmarish start to his NFL career. Let's not call him a bust yet though. He needs to get stronger. But with Sewell on the board, I don't think Giants management would be against flipping Thomas to right tackle in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Dwayne Haskins went from 300-yard performance to third string, and there's even some thought he'll get traded before the deadline. Things have escalated quickly in Washington. Ron Rivera will get an opportunity to pick his quarterback of the future, and Fields is the most gifted quarterback in this class after Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, and Dede Westbrook are free agents after 2020, and Waddle has been the most dynamic wideout in college football to begin the year.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Giving Joe Burrow opportunity to actually scan the field for more than a second before pressure mounts would be a good idea for the Bengals. Davis is the consensus top guard in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st It's been ages since the Falcons had a top-end pass rush, and Rousseau has All-Pro upside given his towering frame and freaky athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This pick just seems right, as we've seen the Dolphins are becoming a team on the rise offensively. It's their defense that probably needs more talent before they can become a contender. Parsons is on the odds-on favorite to be the first linebacker off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Length and high-caliber instincts would be the trademarks of Denver's starting cornerbacks if this Surtain is the team's selection in April. He'd pair nicely with Michael Ojemudia.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins must like what they've seen from Devante Parker and Preston Williams this year, yet could use more firepower for the start of the Tua Tagovailoa era. Home-run selection here with Chase.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Given Matt Patricia's tenuous grasp on the head coaching job in Detroit, it's difficult to pinpoint what the Lions will do in the first round in 2021. But their receiver position could be in the state of flux with most of their rostered pass catchers set to hit free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th It looks like the Chargers might have drafted a dandy in Justin Herbert. The offensive line, while banged up right now, is still not good. Slater is a technically proficient pass-blocking specialist.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st More defensive back help for Minnesota, and it's desperately needed. Farley is sound athlete with the ability to thrive in man or zone.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th The positional value is just too good to pass up here for Carolina, one of the league's most surprising clubs through five weeks. Leatherwood's play has been squeaky clean this season at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK What better situation for Lance to fall into than running Kyle Shanahan's play-action, YAC-predicated, QB-friendly offense?

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st As every day goes by, it seems less likely Zach Ertz's future will be in Philadelphia. The logical replacement for him is Pitts, the biggest phenom at tight end in college right now.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders could really use some more juice on the interior. And Barmore has a well-developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys are immensely banged up on the offensive line, but this pick isn't made simply with that in mind. It's just that Smith is an NFL-ready interior blocker, and Dallas' once-vaunted front needs more talent at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th The Bears' offensive line is kind of patchwork this season, and Cosmi's balanced pass protection would be a welcomed addition for the long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona has to get sturdier on the defensive line and create more push -- it can't be the Chandler Jones show forever. Onwuzurike can thrive in three-man fronts and disrupt from any position.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns have a weak spot at linebacker, although Mack Wilson has given solid dividends early in his career. Moses has range, can shed blocks, and is capable in coverage but at his best flying downhill.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Campbell has the size and athletic gifts to go in Round 1, and he'd be a perfect complement to the uber-athletic Adoree Jackson in Tennessee.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd Jordan looks like another first-round caliber tight end with serious receiving ability. If Cam Newton is to be the long-term quarterback in New England, the Patriots will want to invest in a pure pass-catching tight end. That's Jordan.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd It's mostly due to injury, but the Colts receiver group needs a jolt of electricity. Moore was absolutely ridiculous as a true freshman in 2018. He's a chunk play waiting to happen.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 24 Jackson Carman T Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 12th Carman is a mammoth left tackle with noticeably balanced style of play. The Jaguars have to fortify the offensive line for Gardner Minshew or whoever is taking snaps in Jacksonville next year.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Patrick Jones II DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag, and Jason Pierre-Paul is 31. Jones is long and has a first-round toolbox of pass-rushing moves.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd The Steelers must get younger in their secondary, and this would be even more of a home-run pick if Mike Hilton isn't re-signed this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd With Matt Milano set to hit free agency and Tremaine Edmunds yet to take a step forward, this would be a logical pick for Buffalo.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Going Wilson over Kyle Trask here simply because Wilson provides more creativity outside of structure as a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Holland, in a pure free safety role next to Darnell Savage, would be an awesome, young safety pairing in Green Bay for the long haul.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd More firepower for the Chiefs with Freiermuth, who's shown Travis Kelce-type flashes during his time at Penn State.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 9th Wallace has game-breaking speed and acceleration off the snap. Exquisite pairing with Lawrence for the Jets.