Times are changing in Atlanta, and there's no telling who'll be calling the shots for the Falcons in 2021. But whoever that is, he'll need to bolster the team's pass-rushing unit that's been a problem for years. And there just so happens to be a towering, athletic defensive lineman who'll likely be available when the Falcons go on the clock in next year's draft.
And after watching Monday Night Football in Week 5, it's obvious the Chargers must place the highest priority on protecting their first-round pick Justin Herbert. Because if they do so, they might have an elite quarterback on their hands.
The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Sunday's Week 5 action.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
If the Jets continue to play like they have in the first five weeks, the draft will begin at No. 2 overall after Gang Green picks Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Andrew Thomas has had a nightmarish start to his NFL career. Let's not call him a bust yet though. He needs to get stronger. But with Sewell on the board, I don't think Giants management would be against flipping Thomas to right tackle in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Dwayne Haskins went from 300-yard performance to third string, and there's even some thought he'll get traded before the deadline. Things have escalated quickly in Washington. Ron Rivera will get an opportunity to pick his quarterback of the future, and Fields is the most gifted quarterback in this class after Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, and Dede Westbrook are free agents after 2020, and Waddle has been the most dynamic wideout in college football to begin the year.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Giving Joe Burrow opportunity to actually scan the field for more than a second before pressure mounts would be a good idea for the Bengals. Davis is the consensus top guard in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
It's been ages since the Falcons had a top-end pass rush, and Rousseau has All-Pro upside given his towering frame and freaky athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
This pick just seems right, as we've seen the Dolphins are becoming a team on the rise offensively. It's their defense that probably needs more talent before they can become a contender. Parsons is on the odds-on favorite to be the first linebacker off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Length and high-caliber instincts would be the trademarks of Denver's starting cornerbacks if this Surtain is the team's selection in April. He'd pair nicely with Michael Ojemudia.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Dolphins must like what they've seen from Devante Parker and Preston Williams this year, yet could use more firepower for the start of the Tua Tagovailoa era. Home-run selection here with Chase.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Given Matt Patricia's tenuous grasp on the head coaching job in Detroit, it's difficult to pinpoint what the Lions will do in the first round in 2021. But their receiver position could be in the state of flux with most of their rostered pass catchers set to hit free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
It looks like the Chargers might have drafted a dandy in Justin Herbert. The offensive line, while banged up right now, is still not good. Slater is a technically proficient pass-blocking specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
More defensive back help for Minnesota, and it's desperately needed. Farley is sound athlete with the ability to thrive in man or zone.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The positional value is just too good to pass up here for Carolina, one of the league's most surprising clubs through five weeks. Leatherwood's play has been squeaky clean this season at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 14
What better situation for Lance to fall into than running Kyle Shanahan's play-action, YAC-predicated, QB-friendly offense?
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
As every day goes by, it seems less likely Zach Ertz's future will be in Philadelphia. The logical replacement for him is Pitts, the biggest phenom at tight end in college right now.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Raiders could really use some more juice on the interior. And Barmore has a well-developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Cowboys are immensely banged up on the offensive line, but this pick isn't made simply with that in mind. It's just that Smith is an NFL-ready interior blocker, and Dallas' once-vaunted front needs more talent at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
The Bears' offensive line is kind of patchwork this season, and Cosmi's balanced pass protection would be a welcomed addition for the long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Arizona has to get sturdier on the defensive line and create more push -- it can't be the Chandler Jones show forever. Onwuzurike can thrive in three-man fronts and disrupt from any position.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Browns have a weak spot at linebacker, although Mack Wilson has given solid dividends early in his career. Moses has range, can shed blocks, and is capable in coverage but at his best flying downhill.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Campbell has the size and athletic gifts to go in Round 1, and he'd be a perfect complement to the uber-athletic Adoree Jackson in Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Jordan looks like another first-round caliber tight end with serious receiving ability. If Cam Newton is to be the long-term quarterback in New England, the Patriots will want to invest in a pure pass-catching tight end. That's Jordan.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
It's mostly due to injury, but the Colts receiver group needs a jolt of electricity. Moore was absolutely ridiculous as a true freshman in 2018. He's a chunk play waiting to happen.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 24
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Carman is a mammoth left tackle with noticeably balanced style of play. The Jaguars have to fortify the offensive line for Gardner Minshew or whoever is taking snaps in Jacksonville next year.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag, and Jason Pierre-Paul is 31. Jones is long and has a first-round toolbox of pass-rushing moves.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Steelers must get younger in their secondary, and this would be even more of a home-run pick if Mike Hilton isn't re-signed this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
With Matt Milano set to hit free agency and Tremaine Edmunds yet to take a step forward, this would be a logical pick for Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Going Wilson over Kyle Trask here simply because Wilson provides more creativity outside of structure as a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Holland, in a pure free safety role next to Darnell Savage, would be an awesome, young safety pairing in Green Bay for the long haul.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
More firepower for the Chiefs with Freiermuth, who's shown Travis Kelce-type flashes during his time at Penn State.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Wallace has game-breaking speed and acceleration off the snap. Exquisite pairing with Lawrence for the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
While far from a perfect prospect at this juncture, Humphrey would be an instant starter at center in Baltimore in 2021.