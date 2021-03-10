Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The clearcut No. 1 pick in this draft. Nothing you hear between now and draft night will change the outcome here. Trevor Lawrence will go to the Jaguars, and he has a chance to be a franchise-changer.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd I do not have Zach Wilson ahead of Justin Fields on my QB board. Nearly everybody else believes the Jets do, so if they decide to move on from Sam Darnold (and I think that's more likely than not), Wilson is the likelier selection.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st There's a good chance the Dolphins could go WR here or possibly trade down if somebody wants to move up to get Fields, but I'd go with the top OT in this draft. Sewell is probably the safest player in this draft, and no matter what Miami thinks of Tua at this point, they need somebody to protect him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Our first trade sees San Francisco moving up to swipe Fields. Sure, the Falcons could just as quickly take him too, but I figure Atlanta's more interested in a win-now pick with Matt Ryan's window closing. As for Fields and the 49ers, this pick likely occurs in a universe where Jimmy G has been shipped out. Maybe it's not realistic, but you'll just have to forgive me for dreaming of a world where Justin Fields gets to play under Kyle Shanahan.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Penei Sewell is off the board, and with nobody looking to trade up, the Bengals reunite their franchise QB with his college teammate. With Sewell being what I consider the best OT prospect in this draft by far, I don't think the gap between the No. 2 OT and the OT Cincinnati can get early in the second is significant enough to warrant reaching for one here when the top WR is still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Waddle makes too much sense in this spot. I don't know what Philly's ultimate plans are at the QB spot, but with the top three off the board, you're better off giving Jalen Hurts a weapon of this caliber than competition. And if you do add a different QB this offseason, I'm sure they'll appreciate having Waddle too.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd As I've said before, it's hard to gauge Slater's ultimate value because it depends on if you see him as a tackle or an interior lineman. Personally, I think he could be an average tackle or an outstanding guard. If the Lions take him here, it's because they think he can be an above-average tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st With the top quarterbacks gone, and no obvious OT choice, the Panthers address another need by taking my favorite corner in this class. Farley opted out of the 2020 college season, but if you go back and watch his 2019 tape, you'll have a hard time finding another corner who looked better.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain isn't far behind Farley, but his 40-yard dash time will dictate his draft position. There's not much to question about his size, length, technique and intelligence. It's speed that's the ultimate question. Still, we're nitpicking here. Even if he's not a burner, Surtain is likely to be a solid starter in the NFL for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Tight end is not Dallas' need, but we've seen time and time again that Jerry Jones will go for the glitzy prize if one falls into his lap. He did it last year with CeeDee Lamb, and now the Cowboys offense adds another option.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd If you told a Giants fan they could take the next Marvin Harrison with the 11th pick of the draft, do you think they'd boo? Well, yeah, they probably would out of habit, but this would be a tremendous scenario for the Giants as they look to add to their offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 12 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons move down and end up getting a unique player for their defense. Parsons' primary value will be as a pass-rusher, but he's so much more than that. He's a pass-rusher who can also drop back into coverage. Honestly, watch the Penn State defense in 2019 compared to the Penn State defense without him in 2020. The difference is glaring because Parsons has that kind of impact.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd There are differing opinions on where Darrisaw should go in the draft, but I'm high on him. He's behind Penei Sewell on my theoretical board (it's more of a Google Doc than a board), and this would be a great value pick for the Chargers in this spot. They appear to have hit a home run with Justin Herbert last season. Time to protect him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Washington makes its move to get a QB with Trey Lance sliding down the board. Lance is a difficult player to project. He has drool-worthy tools (trools?), but he spent his college career playing at the Alabama of the FCS level. The step up to the NFL will likely require time to adjust, and not just because Lance didn't have a 2020 season.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Owusu-Koramoah is one of the most interesting players in this draft. He's of the new school of linebacker that can work as a hybrid safety depending on the situation.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st I went back and forth between receiver and edge rusher for the Cardinals. In the end, I chose Paye because I imagine the quality of WR still available for Arizona's next pick would be better than the quality of edge-rusher. As I wrote when I sent Paye to the Chargers in my last mock, he's got the kind of potential to make a lot of teams look stupid for letting him slide this far.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders need to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and Phillips is one of the best pass-rushing prospects in this draft. He's somebody who can do it in a 4-3 or a 3-4, and he's effective against the run as well. There's still some polishing needed, but he wasn't a consensus five-star recruit out of high school by accident. There's a lot of talent here.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th There are a lot of wide receivers in this class I like, and Marshall is one I think too many people are overlooking. He's the kind of prospect I expect to start moving up draft boards once he starts going through workouts. There just aren't a lot of players with his mixture of size, skills and versatility.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Football Team Round 1 - Pick 19 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 11th The Vikings could use help on the offensive line, and Cosmi is an intriguing prospect. He played both left and right tackle during his career at Texas. I'm assuming he'll begin his NFL career on the right, but I do think there's potential for him to end up on the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th I had Toney to the Bears in my first mock, and he still strikes me as precisely the kind of player they'll be looking to add to their offense this offseason. Well, you know, aside from a QB. Personally, as a Bears fan, I'm hoping it's the Seahawks making this pick. I think you all know why.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th The Colts could use a corner, even if I'm tempted to take a WR in this spot. So why not compromise and take the son of a former NFL receiver? Horn strikes me as a good fit with the Colts defense. He has good size and length, and he's physical.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th The Titans need help all along the defensive line, and while they might opt for an edge-rusher here instead, I like the fit and potential impact of Barmore on this defense. Barmore wasn't a full-time starter at Alabama, but he showed a penchant for being a disruptor from the interior when he was on the field.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Ojulari strikes me as the kind of versatile player that new Jets coach Robert Saleh could be enticed by. At Georgia, he showed an ability to play in both a two-point stance and with his hand in the dirt. Whether playing in an even or odd front, Ojulari projects as a player who can fit a multitude of schemes.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th The Steelers may make more of a "win-now" move with Ben Roethlisberger back, but I do like Jenkins's potential as a tackle at the NFL level. He played all across the line during his career at Oklahoma State, though he spent more time at right tackle than anywhere else. He's big, strong, mean and finishes blocks.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Rousseau is huge, which makes the fact he played receiver and safety in high school crazy at first glance. He opted out of the 2020 season after a monster 2019 season, but there's still a lot of technique for him to learn if he's going to become a great pass-rusher at the next level. That said, there's a lot here to dream on.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Washington's defense has become something of a manufacturing company for corners and defensive tackles in recent years. Onwuzurike is the latest product. He has the strength and base to hold his ground in the run game and is quick enough to be effective against the pass as an interior rusher.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 27 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Opting not to take a QB earlier in the draft, the Panthers trade back into the first round to take Mac Jones before division rival New Orleans can get him. When used in the right offense, Jones has the potential to be an above-average starting QB in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Collins is one of my favorite players in this draft class. The Saints defense is certainly in need of help, and Collins can help out in several different ways.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me if a team likes Mayfield enough to make him the second OT off the board in this draft. That's both a testament to his talent and the personal preference of the teams doing the selecting. Mayfield could start at right tackle before moving to the left.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Baron Browning LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th If Matt Milano leaves Buffalo via free agency, Browning strikes me as a player who could step in and replace him immediately. Had a knack for making big plays with the Buckeyes and shows a lot of promise in coverage and as a pass-rusher in blitz situations.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 4th I don't think you can have enough corners in this day and age, and Newsome is a prospect I like a lot. He has terrific size and length to match up with bigger receivers and has good instincts for the ball.