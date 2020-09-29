Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st We don't see this changing anytime soon. And if you look at the Jets schedule, there's a real chance this outfit struggles to win a game. This isn't all on Sam Darnold but it'll be close to impossible to pass on Trevor Lawrence here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Daniel Jones can't survive behind the Giants O-line, as currently constituted. Sewell showed as a redshirt freshman that he was a grown man and he has a chance to be special in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals would love to have Sewell but they'll "settle" for the best WR in this class. In Chase, Burrow gets a familiar face; the two combined for 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns a season ago.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Assuming the Football Team isn't in the market for a quarterback, they'll be looking to give Dwayne Haskins some proper weapons behind Terry McLaurin. Waddle was explosive against Missouri in the opener and he's only going to get better with more playing time.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd We love Gardner Minshew but we still don't know if he's the long-term answer at QB. And if Fields shows the improvement we expect him to in Year 2 with the Buckeyes, he could be a top-5 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Corn Elder and Rasul Douglas have been solid in coverage through three games but both they'll be restricted and unrestricted free agents after the season. Donte Jackson is the clearcut No. 1 and adding Surtain will give the Panthers two young, athletic, playmaking corners.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st As it stands, only Jerome Baker is under contract behind this season and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Isaiah Simmons, Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins D from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Von Miller may be lost for the season due to injury and his contract is up following the 2021 season, when he'll be 33 years old. Rousseau came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He's new to the position but there's a lot to work with and he'd give Denver a much-needed spark off the edge.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Slater was dominant at left tackle last season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that, and his NFL future could be inside at guard. Wherever he ends up, he gives the Dolphins not only versatility, but an ability to start from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons took AJ Terrell with their first-round pick in 2020 but the defense, especially in the secondary, has been problematic in the second half of games this season. Farley, who has opted out of the '20 season, has the potential to become a special NFL talent.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Moore, who opted out. before the Big Ten announced it would in fact play football, has since opted in, which is fantastic news. In part because he's electric and we're all better off getting to see him on the field, but also because he played in just four games last season due to a hamstring injury. He's one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class and a wide receiver trio of Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Moore would make life immeasurably easier for Kirk Cousins.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Trai Turner is the right guard but the Chargers, who have had rookie first-rounder Justin Herbert under center the last two weeks, could be looking to upgrade the left guard position -- and Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Five (!) Lions wideouts are in the final year of their deals, and while the team should re-up Kenny Golladay, adding Smith, arguably the best WR on Alabama's roster last season, gives Matthew Stafford a well-rounded receiver who can come in and compete immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Where to start. It's been a tough three weeks for the Eagles and the issues start with quarterback Carson Wentz. It's unclear if the team will pay tight end Zack Ertz, and if the two sides go their separate ways, adding Pitts, who is coming off an eight-catch, 170-yard, four-TD performance in Florida's 2020 debut, makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses would have been in the first-round conversation had he come out after last season, but he tore his ACL in August 2019 and decided to return to Alabama where he flashed often in Saturday night's win over Missouri. Nick Kwiatkoski is the Raiders best coverage LB but he's currently battling injury, and he and Corey Littleton are the only two Las Vegas linebackers who are under contract after this season.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th This is more of a projection at this point but Paye is an athletic marvel who will only get better with more reps. And the good news is that the Big Ten is back and Paye will have a chance to prove he deserves first-round consideration. The Browns have Myles Garrett, who has been dominant, but there's not much edge-rushing depth behind him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd It appears the Mitchell Trubisky experiment may have run its course; he was benched Sunday for Nick Foles and Foles has already been named the Week 4 starter. But Foles also isn't a long-term answer, which brings us to Lance, who is short on experience but long on just about everything else you look for in an NFL quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The is Kyler Murray's team but the Cardinals have to be careful to not ask him to do too much too soon. The team passed on an offensive lineman in Round 1 this spring to grab Isaiah Simmons but Smith, who played tackle earlier in his career, is a road grader on the interior.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th We love Gardner Minshew but we still don't know if he's consistent enough to be the Jags starting QB. And if Fields has the type of college season we're expecting, it may be hard to pass him up. And if you're taking a franchise quarterback you'll need to protect him; Radunz has been overshadowed by his teammate, QB Trey Lance, but he's been dominant at left tackle for the Bisons.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Holland, who officially opted out last week, plays mostly out of the slot where his physicality allows him to be disruptive in the passing game and an asset in run support. He also returns punts.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Not surprisingly, 2019 first-rounder Jeffrey Simmons has been really good to start the season but he could use some help on the interior. Barmore, who missed Alabama's opener with an injury, was a part-time player a year ago and has the type of potential that could see him work his way into the first-round conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 3rd Nasirlideen is still working his way back from a knee injury that ended his 2019 season and it remains to be seen if he ends up going this high. We love his athleticism, and the potential that comes along with it, and if he can stay healthy he has first-round abilities. The Pats, whose defense hasn't been nearly as good as it was a year ago, could use depth in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Rookie Trevon Diggs has a chance to be good but the Cowboys have six CBs who will either be restricted or unrestricted free agents after the season. And if we've learned anything from the first three weeks of the season it's that Dallas' defense still isn't close to being fixed. Campbell is an intriguing height/weight/speed guy whom NFL teams will be watching closely this fall.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers have five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency and two more as exclusive rights free agents. Shaun Wade has a ton of big-game experience at Ohio State but he played mostly in the slot throughout his career and now the plan is for him to move to the outside in 2020. He's not the playmaker of former teammates and first-rounders Damon Arnette and Jeffrey Okudah, but his versatility will make him an attractive option for CB-needy teams, especially if he can prove he can play outside.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th Bud Dupree is playing on the franchise tag, out of his mind -- and right out of what the Steelers may be capable of paying him -- especially since the team also has to re-up T.J. Watt. It's why the Pittsburgh could look to the draft for its next freakishly athletic edge rusher. Oweh needs more reps but he's flashed the type of potential that could make him special.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about heading into the SEC season but imagine his speed and explosiveness alongside Tremaine Edmunds.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Saints and Drew Brees have struggled to push the ball down the field but even if Brees retires after the season, Freiermuth is a weapon at all three levels of the defense and he's an asset as a blocker in the run game too.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Leonard Fournette rushed for 103 yards against the Panthers in Week 2 but managed just 5 and 15 yards in the Bucs' two other games. And while RB isn't a huge need, Etienne is the best running back in this class and is a threat as a receiver too. One more weapon for Tom Brady and the Bucs, who currently look like the best team in the division.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA A former QB who made a close-to-seamless transition to linebacker got off to a strong start to the 2020 campaign for the Tar Heels. It he a top 32 pick? Not yet, but no one was talking about Jordyn Brooks that way either 12 months ago. The Packers need help in the middle of that defense and Surratt's combination of smarts and athleticism would be an immediate upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Bateman will need to show he can consistently create separation. That said, he was one of the best pass catchers in college football last season and he would give Lamar Jackson a reliable target to complement Hollywood Brown, Mark Andrews and that potent running game.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Leatherwood returned for his senior season and he'll have an opportunity to earn his way into Round 1. He's tough, consistent and rarely makes mistakes, and he'll be part of a young offensive line tasked with protecting Trevor Lawrence.