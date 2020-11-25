Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jets are keeping Adam Gase on the sidelines so they lose more games which will lead to the No. 1 overall pick and Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Fields had a three-interception outing against Indiana, but it won't damage his stock enough for the Jaguars to pass on him.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow being out for the season should lock the Bengals into this position, and Sewell is precisely the player they need to aid Burrow's development.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd This is probably need over truly how good the prospect is, but another capable perimeter cornerback has to be added this offseason in Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th The Wilson train hums along and is headed toward Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Some are going to view Slater as a guard in the NFL. The Chargers need those. But most important is the left tackle, protecting Justin Herbert on throws down the middle and to his right. Slater can be a fine tackle in the NFL. His 2019 film was more than enough evidence, and technique and balance is more important than sheer size at that position.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Back to the LSU receiver well for the Giants -- hat tip to Reuben Randle and Odell Beckham. Chase is as complete of a wideout as they come and will hopefully boost Daniel Jones' efficiency in Year 3.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Sure, cornerback could be addressed here, but the Falcons need pass rush more than anything else. Grady Jarrett can't do it by himself. Paye is a strong, bendy, explosive edge rusher with and ascending toolbox of pass-rush moves.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Parsons immediately becomes the quarterback of the defense in Miami in Brian Flores' man-heavy, blitz-happy scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Things are really starting to align for the Panthers to be able to pick the uber-talented Lance early, sit him for a season behind Teddy Bridgewater, then give him the keys to the franchise in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Basically the entire Lions receiver group is bound for free agency in 2021, so that position needs to be replenished with young talent.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings unearthed a monster in Danielle Hunter, someone with all the tools who just needed a little more refinement at the NFL level. That's the book on Rousseau as well.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 5th Right now, I can't see the Patriots signing Cam Newton to a multi-year deal when he'll have other offers on the open market. So Bill Belichick goes with the cerebral pocket passer in Trask.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th While not a mammoth need, there are always a few picks in Round 1 that are more forward-thinking than expected. Trent Williams will be 33 next season and is currently set for free agency. Vera-Tucker was a stud at guard in 2019 and has flourished at tackle this season. His athleticism blends well with the Kyle Shanahan system.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Are the Broncos going to keep A.J. Bouye around at more than $13 million in 2021? If not, Farley would be the logical replacement here on the perimeter of Vic Fangio's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 JT Daniels QB Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Another swing at the quarterback position for the Bears. Daniels is a top talent with a strong arm, rapid release and accuracy to all levels of the field. And if he continues to play like did in his Georgia debut, there will be first-round buzz for him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins could do Tua Tagovailoa a favor by getting him another weapon -- in this case a familiar one -- at receiver. Smith is as smooth as they come at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Given Derek Wolfe's impending free agency and Calais Campbell's age, the Ravens will need to fortify their defensive front in the offseason. Onwuzurike got it done from every position during his time at Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 256 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Eagles have plenty of holes on both sides of the football, and the tall, versatile, highly athletic Collins would be hugely helpful at the second level of Jim Schwartz's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rashad Weaver DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Weaver is a menacing presence on the edge who wins in every imaginable way. He's been unblockable this season for the Panthers and would be a nice complement to Chandler Jones in the desert.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Extremely experienced with NFL strength, Smith can be a plug-and-play starter at guard in Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Buccaneers prioritized athleticism in the trenches for their first pick in 2020 and head in that direction again with Darrisaw.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts need more reinforcement in their secondary. Kendrick has excelled in man this season but has the length and football intelligence to thrive in Indianapolis' zone-based scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Myjai Sanders DE Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 258 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Sanders is playing his way up draft boards this season with his production around the corner and his chiseled NFL frame.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th While the Jets offense has actually fared reasonably well given the ultra-low expectations the past few weeks, they can't stop anybody. Campbell has a No. 1 cornerback skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers have decent complementary pieces around Davante Adams. Moore can be a dynamic, reliable weapon every week at every level of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Even if the Titans re-sign Jonnu Smith, the offense could use another weapon who could align before the snap in tight on what looks like a run formation.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Sean McDermott loves speed at linebacker, and Bolton has that in spades. He diagnoses in a hurry and is lightning quick to the football against the run and in coverage.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd This represents awesome value for the Jaguars this late in Round 1, especially after picking Fields early.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 117th POSITION RNK 18th The Chiefs keep reloading at receiver. Marshall is a big vertical threat who'd add to the nightmare it is to face Kansas City's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Interior pass-rush juice is needed for the Saints, and Barmore flashed in 2019 in a part-time role and has stayed productive with more playing time this season.