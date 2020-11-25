The Bears went from 5-1 to 5-5 in a flash, and the quarterback spot is the clear-cut largest need for this franchise in 2021. Sure, they might scoff at the idea of picking another passer with limited experience at the college level, but Georgia's JT Daniels is a supreme talent who was Wally Pipp'd at USC before transferring into the SEC.
He had a 400-plus yard, four-touchdown debut last week and has all the tools to be first-round pick. He played well beyond his years as a freshman with the Trojans in 2018. Blessed with a strong arm, a rapid release, and impressive accuracy to all levels of the field, Daniels has the physical traits scouts adore. Meanwhile, their arch rival Packers need to get Aaron Rodgers a reliable underneath threat.
The draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers as things stand heading into Week 12.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The Jets are keeping Adam Gase on the sidelines so they lose more games which will lead to the No. 1 overall pick and Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Fields had a three-interception outing against Indiana, but it won't damage his stock enough for the Jaguars to pass on him.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Joe Burrow being out for the season should lock the Bengals into this position, and Sewell is precisely the player they need to aid Burrow's development.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
This is probably need over truly how good the prospect is, but another capable perimeter cornerback has to be added this offseason in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Wilson train hums along and is headed toward Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Some are going to view Slater as a guard in the NFL. The Chargers need those. But most important is the left tackle, protecting Justin Herbert on throws down the middle and to his right. Slater can be a fine tackle in the NFL. His 2019 film was more than enough evidence, and technique and balance is more important than sheer size at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Back to the LSU receiver well for the Giants -- hat tip to Reuben Randle and Odell Beckham. Chase is as complete of a wideout as they come and will hopefully boost Daniel Jones' efficiency in Year 3.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Sure, cornerback could be addressed here, but the Falcons need pass rush more than anything else. Grady Jarrett can't do it by himself. Paye is a strong, bendy, explosive edge rusher with and ascending toolbox of pass-rush moves.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons immediately becomes the quarterback of the defense in Miami in Brian Flores' man-heavy, blitz-happy scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Things are really starting to align for the Panthers to be able to pick the uber-talented Lance early, sit him for a season behind Teddy Bridgewater, then give him the keys to the franchise in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Basically the entire Lions receiver group is bound for free agency in 2021, so that position needs to be replenished with young talent.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Vikings unearthed a monster in Danielle Hunter, someone with all the tools who just needed a little more refinement at the NFL level. That's the book on Rousseau as well.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Right now, I can't see the Patriots signing Cam Newton to a multi-year deal when he'll have other offers on the open market. So Bill Belichick goes with the cerebral pocket passer in Trask.
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
While not a mammoth need, there are always a few picks in Round 1 that are more forward-thinking than expected. Trent Williams will be 33 next season and is currently set for free agency. Vera-Tucker was a stud at guard in 2019 and has flourished at tackle this season. His athleticism blends well with the Kyle Shanahan system.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Are the Broncos going to keep A.J. Bouye around at more than $13 million in 2021? If not, Farley would be the logical replacement here on the perimeter of Vic Fangio's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
JT Daniels QB
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Another swing at the quarterback position for the Bears. Daniels is a top talent with a strong arm, rapid release and accuracy to all levels of the field. And if he continues to play like did in his Georgia debut, there will be first-round buzz for him.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Dolphins could do Tua Tagovailoa a favor by getting him another weapon -- in this case a familiar one -- at receiver. Smith is as smooth as they come at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Given Derek Wolfe's impending free agency and Calais Campbell's age, the Ravens will need to fortify their defensive front in the offseason. Onwuzurike got it done from every position during his time at Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 256 lbs
The Eagles have plenty of holes on both sides of the football, and the tall, versatile, highly athletic Collins would be hugely helpful at the second level of Jim Schwartz's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Weaver is a menacing presence on the edge who wins in every imaginable way. He's been unblockable this season for the Panthers and would be a nice complement to Chandler Jones in the desert.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Extremely experienced with NFL strength, Smith can be a plug-and-play starter at guard in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Buccaneers prioritized athleticism in the trenches for their first pick in 2020 and head in that direction again with Darrisaw.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Colts need more reinforcement in their secondary. Kendrick has excelled in man this season but has the length and football intelligence to thrive in Indianapolis' zone-based scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 258 lbs
Sanders is playing his way up draft boards this season with his production around the corner and his chiseled NFL frame.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
While the Jets offense has actually fared reasonably well given the ultra-low expectations the past few weeks, they can't stop anybody. Campbell has a No. 1 cornerback skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
The Packers have decent complementary pieces around Davante Adams. Moore can be a dynamic, reliable weapon every week at every level of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Even if the Titans re-sign Jonnu Smith, the offense could use another weapon who could align before the snap in tight on what looks like a run formation.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Sean McDermott loves speed at linebacker, and Bolton has that in spades. He diagnoses in a hurry and is lightning quick to the football against the run and in coverage.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
This represents awesome value for the Jaguars this late in Round 1, especially after picking Fields early.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
The Chiefs keep reloading at receiver. Marshall is a big vertical threat who'd add to the nightmare it is to face Kansas City's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Interior pass-rush juice is needed for the Saints, and Barmore flashed in 2019 in a part-time role and has stayed productive with more playing time this season.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Davis hasn't gotten off to the start everyone expected, but his reliability is the main reason he's still a first-round pick.