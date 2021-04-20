Mock drafts are supposed to be fun. Right?
So I decided to have a little fun with this one. I have two of the top five quarterbacks dropping down in the first round lower than most expect. That includes Alabama's Mac Jones, who many see going to the San Francisco 49ers with the third overall pick. I have him falling to No. 15 to the Patriots.
In this mock, I also have the Minnesota Vikings taking Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future. Hey, if the Packers can do it to Aaron Rodgers, why can't the Vikings do it to Kirk Cousins?
But the real shock in this mock will be the sixth quarterback off the board. That's Stanford's Davis Mills to the Chicago Bears at No. 20. This would be a great move for the Bears, but one that would shock the football world.
I am a big believer in Mills, who I think will be better than one or two of the top five quarterbacks. Mills could spend a year behind Andy Dalton and then take over next season. Let's be real: Neither Dalton nor Nick Foles is the Bears' quarterback of the future.
Don't hold me to this mock since I have two more coming next week. One is my annual what-they-should-do mock coming next Tuesday, followed by my final mock on Thursday.
So don't go nuts about this one, although I do think a lot of it makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Trevor-mania is in full swing in Jacksonville. They are taking a guy who will change the fortunes of the franchise. He's that good.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
With the trade of Sam Darnold, it's clear they are taking a quarterback. That will almost certainly be Wilson, a gunslinger with a big arm who plays with a swagger.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
They moved up to get a quarterback, and I just think it will be Fields. He has more upside than Mac Jones. Fields has a chance to be a star.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
They pass on taking a quarterback for the future to take a big-play weapon at tight end. Pitts would give them one of the toughest offenses to defend in terms of the passing game as he joins Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
They have to protect Joe Burrow going forward, so this will make them strong at the two tackle spots. Sewell can play left tackle and Jonah Williams can play right. They pass on a receiver here.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
With Pitts and Sewell off the board, they opt to take a receiver who can help Tua Tagovailoa. Chase is the clear No. 1 receiver in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
They have to improve their outside passing game and Smith is that type of player. The receiver group could be addressed several times in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
They have a major hole at left tackle and Slater could step in and start right away. He could also play guard if needed down the line.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
They might be able to trade out of this spot since they aren't taking a quarterback here in this mock, but I have them staying and taking Parsons to upgrade the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain is the best corner in this draft, so it makes sense for the Cowboys to land him seeing as they have a major need there. He is NFL polished from years of learning from his father, who was an outstanding cover player.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
They have to get more speed in their passing game and Waddle would be that guy. This would go against the grain for Dave Gettleman, who prefers picking big people.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn is a top cover player who some in the league think is the best corner in this class. The Eagles have a major need, so it works.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
They have to get a left tackle in this draft, and Darrisaw was outstanding last year. He would be a plug-and-play starter for them to protect Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
They are set with Kirk Cousins for this year, but he has a huge cap hit next season. Lance will need time to sit and learn, which is why this would make sense. Could also go tackle here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Some see him going in the third spot, but in this mock his fall would end here. The Patriots will draft a guy to step in and take over for Cam Newton a year from now.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Jordan Hicks is likely gone after this year, but Collins could push him for the job next to Isaiah Simmons. He could also help off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 17
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
They have some line issues that have to get fixed, which is why Vera-Tucker and his position versatility would work. He can move up and down the line to help at any spot that needs to be filled.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
They need to upgrade the pass rush and Phillips has the tools to do that. He has some medial issues, but he's a physical presence off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
They could go receiver here, but the defense needs a playmaking linebacker. Davis is a skilled, talented player who was sensational as a starter last season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Davis Mills QB
Stanford • Jr • 6'4" / 214 lbs
Hey, they have to get their long-term guy at some point. Andy Dalton could play this year and then they could go to Mills next season. Nick Foles isn't the answer either. This might seem crazy, but this group traded up to get Mitch Trubisky.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
he Colts need to upgrade their pass rush and Ojulari is a rising player with a lot of raw talent. He seems to fit what the Colts like in their edge players.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Their pass rush was awful last season, so they added Bud Dupree. But they need more. If you are going to beat the Chiefs and Bills in the AFC, you have to knock the quarterback down. It works.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
They need a lot of help on defense, with edge rusher and corner being the two biggest needs. So I have them going with corner here. Newsome can step in and start right away.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
There is all kinds of talk the Steelers will take a running back in the first two rounds. Harris seems like the perfect fit for their offense. I wouldn't do this, but they just might.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Urban Meyer wants to get faster on offense, which is why Toney makes sense. He could step in and be a big-play threat to go with D.J. Chark, Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
They released Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi left in free agency. Barmore is a power player who really flashed in the big games.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
They have big-time corners, but they need a playmaker on the back end. Moehrig is that type of player. They could also go receiver here, maybe Terrace Marshall of LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The only reason he'd be down this far is the medical concerns after back surgery. But he's worth the risk here for a Saints team in need of a good, young corner.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
They have to get more help for Aaron Rodgers to go with Davante Adams. Moore can fly and he's impressed inside as a slot player.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
He is a smaller corner, but he is a tough, skilled player who won't back down. The Bills need a top corner to pair with Tre'Davious White.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
He is a smallish linebacker who some think can play safety. If you watch the Chiefs closely, you see how they use Nick Sorensen in a hybrid role. This kid is a faster version of that. He's a playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Jason Pierre-Paul isn't a kid anymore, which is why Basham would work. They showed in the Super Bowl how important their pass rush was to winning it all. Basham is a bigger end who would be a nice rotation player next year and then take over down the road.