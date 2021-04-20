Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor-mania is in full swing in Jacksonville. They are taking a guy who will change the fortunes of the franchise. He's that good.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd With the trade of Sam Darnold, it's clear they are taking a quarterback. That will almost certainly be Wilson, a gunslinger with a big arm who plays with a swagger.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd They moved up to get a quarterback, and I just think it will be Fields. He has more upside than Mac Jones. Fields has a chance to be a star.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st They pass on taking a quarterback for the future to take a big-play weapon at tight end. Pitts would give them one of the toughest offenses to defend in terms of the passing game as he joins Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st They have to protect Joe Burrow going forward, so this will make them strong at the two tackle spots. Sewell can play left tackle and Jonah Williams can play right. They pass on a receiver here.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st With Pitts and Sewell off the board, they opt to take a receiver who can help Tua Tagovailoa. Chase is the clear No. 1 receiver in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd They have to improve their outside passing game and Smith is that type of player. The receiver group could be addressed several times in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd They have a major hole at left tackle and Slater could step in and start right away. He could also play guard if needed down the line.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st They might be able to trade out of this spot since they aren't taking a quarterback here in this mock, but I have them staying and taking Parsons to upgrade the middle of their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain is the best corner in this draft, so it makes sense for the Cowboys to land him seeing as they have a major need there. He is NFL polished from years of learning from his father, who was an outstanding cover player.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd They have to get more speed in their passing game and Waddle would be that guy. This would go against the grain for Dave Gettleman, who prefers picking big people.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Horn is a top cover player who some in the league think is the best corner in this class. The Eagles have a major need, so it works.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd They have to get a left tackle in this draft, and Darrisaw was outstanding last year. He would be a plug-and-play starter for them to protect Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th They are set with Kirk Cousins for this year, but he has a huge cap hit next season. Lance will need time to sit and learn, which is why this would make sense. Could also go tackle here.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Some see him going in the third spot, but in this mock his fall would end here. The Patriots will draft a guy to step in and take over for Cam Newton a year from now.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Jordan Hicks is likely gone after this year, but Collins could push him for the job next to Isaiah Simmons. He could also help off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th They have some line issues that have to get fixed, which is why Vera-Tucker and his position versatility would work. He can move up and down the line to help at any spot that needs to be filled.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd They need to upgrade the pass rush and Phillips has the tools to do that. He has some medial issues, but he's a physical presence off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 3rd They could go receiver here, but the defense needs a playmaking linebacker. Davis is a skilled, talented player who was sensational as a starter last season.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Davis Mills QB Stanford • Jr • 6'4" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 6th Hey, they have to get their long-term guy at some point. Andy Dalton could play this year and then they could go to Mills next season. Nick Foles isn't the answer either. This might seem crazy, but this group traded up to get Mitch Trubisky.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd he Colts need to upgrade their pass rush and Ojulari is a rising player with a lot of raw talent. He seems to fit what the Colts like in their edge players.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Their pass rush was awful last season, so they added Bud Dupree. But they need more. If you are going to beat the Chiefs and Bills in the AFC, you have to knock the quarterback down. It works.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th They need a lot of help on defense, with edge rusher and corner being the two biggest needs. So I have them going with corner here. Newsome can step in and start right away.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 1st There is all kinds of talk the Steelers will take a running back in the first two rounds. Harris seems like the perfect fit for their offense. I wouldn't do this, but they just might.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Urban Meyer wants to get faster on offense, which is why Toney makes sense. He could step in and be a big-play threat to go with D.J. Chark, Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st They released Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi left in free agency. Barmore is a power player who really flashed in the big games.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st They have big-time corners, but they need a playmaker on the back end. Moehrig is that type of player. They could also go receiver here, maybe Terrace Marshall of LSU.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The only reason he'd be down this far is the medical concerns after back surgery. But he's worth the risk here for a Saints team in need of a good, young corner.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th They have to get more help for Aaron Rodgers to go with Davante Adams. Moore can fly and he's impressed inside as a slot player.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd He is a smaller corner, but he is a tough, skilled player who won't back down. The Bills need a top corner to pair with Tre'Davious White.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd He is a smallish linebacker who some think can play safety. If you watch the Chiefs closely, you see how they use Nick Sorensen in a hybrid role. This kid is a faster version of that. He's a playmaker.