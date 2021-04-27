Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Not sure what more needs to be said here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd He's the pick, and he's been the pick since the start of pro days.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Folks around the league I talk to are convinced it's Jones to the Niners. Would I trade that to move up for him? No. But San Francisco believes.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Falcons have wanted it known they can do anything but trade up. I think trading down and collecting assets is in their best interest, but it seems it'll be either a quarterback or Pitts. Atlanta will eventually move on from both Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, and selecting Pitts makes the Jones departure more palatable.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The mock-draft tide seems to be shifting in favor of Ja'Marr Chase, but I'm sticking with Sewell here. Look at how the Chiefs are protecting their half-billion-dollar investment. Why wouldn't Cincinnati do the same with their quarterback of the future?

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Dolphins could entertain some trade-down calls (again) but this one seems obvious. Miami gets the best wide receiver in the draft and now, finally, the draft begins at No. 7.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Trade terms: Patriots receive 2021 No. 7 overall pick in exchange for 2021 No. 15, second-round pick (No. 46) and 2022 first-round pick. I ran this projected trade by a few executives over the weekend asking if the Lions would make this deal with a Patriots team that gave them Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia. They all said yes. Detroit gets its third first-round pick for 2022 when they most certainly won't be competing in 2021, and New England gets a QB that may surprise them with how quickly he's ready to take over.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Yes, I have Carolina passing on Fields. They like him, but it appears Carolina wants teams to believe they could take him (by virtue of not yet picking up Sam Darnold's fifth-year option, which I've reported they will) so that they can drive up the price for what they really want to do: trade back. They don't want to go too far back, though, and just because you want to trade back doesn't mean you will be able to. Carolina gets the best corner at a position of need at No. 8.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos and Panthers are doing a bit of a dance. Does Denver want Fields? Will they trade ahead of Carolina? I think Denver ultimately trades for Teddy Bridgewater for pennies and makes Carolina pay for a good portion of his 2021 salary, taking care of the QB position for them. They can turn their attention to improving the middle of Vic Fangio's defense and get an instant playmaker as they begin transitioning out of Von Miller.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Cornerback is the obvious move here for Dallas, but there's no denying that offensive line is aging. Getting who some believe to be the best tackle in this year's draft at No. 10 could be viewed as a steal for Jerry.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd We know Dave Gettleman desires an edge rusher, though I'm not convinced there's one befitting the 11th overall pick that fits his criteria. Joe Judge pulls on his Alabama connections and the Giants get great value at this spot as they continue to give Daniel Jones weapons.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Looks like this winds up being a masterful trade-down for Howie Roseman. He's in position to take either DeVonta Smith or Horn. And though I have a strong urge to mock Smith here, they need an upgrade in the defensive backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Tom Telesco gets himself an offensive tackle that would be one of the first guys off the bus for the Chargers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 14 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Trade terms: Bears receive No. 14 pick in exchange for 2021 No. 20, second-round pick (No. 52) and a 2022 fourth-round pick. Ryan Pace wants to make sure this isn't his last draft as Bears GM. Fields is my QB2, and I won't at all be surprised if he goes earlier than this. But if he falls—as some around the league predict could happen—the Bears have to jump ahead of the Lions to get him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Detroit Lions win this year's draft. They spun Matt Stafford and a lost year into two additional first-round picks in 2022 (and one more in 2023) and the Heisman Trophy winner. His weight does scare me, but I'm far more comfortable with it at pick No. 15 than in the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona is still trying to figure out what position Isaiah Simmons will play. It's clear, though, that they need a linebacker. And the 270-pound Collins will absolutely control the second level of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Edge rushers are hard to predict this year. Paye is the "safest" of all rushers, which would make you think the Raiders *wouldn't* take him. But Mayock and Gruden stand pat and go against their conventionally unconventional wisdom.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th If Najee Harris isn't mocked here he's mocked to Pittsburgh. Those are the 2021 mock draft rules. But because this is my mock and because I believe in positional value, I don't have a RB going in the first 20 picks. Instead, the Dolphins get their Day 1 starter at right tackle in Jenkins.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd I picked Wu here in my first mock and I'm doing it again. Washington is in good position to take best player available if they stay at No. 19, and getting this hybrid linebacker will make the defense even more multiple.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings desperately need interior offensive line help. Vera-Tucker is the best one in the draft and likely the only iOL taken in the first round. The Vikings trade back with their old NFC North pals to help Kirk Cousins gain a little more trust when he turns his back to the line on play-action. (Also, of course Rick Spielman trades back.)

Round 1 - Pick 21 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd I've been frustrated by the Colts' lack of activity this offseason, but it's hard to argue against the results Chris Ballard has gotten. They went the veteran route along the OL, so now it's time to get the edge rusher in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th I liked this fit in my first mock and I'm going back to it here. Get some speed out there for Ryan Tannehill in a receiver you've had your eye on since the pre-draft process.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Jets desperately need an upgrade at corner. Fairly obvious fit here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers have far more holes than getting a player at a fungible position. Still, this seems to be a pairing of destiny.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Urban Meyer wants to build in the trenches but it's hard to turn away from the best safety in the draft when the Jaguars need better play. Also, watch for the Jags to package some of those fourth- and fifth-rounders to slide up a couple spots in the first and second rounds to get the guys they really want.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd He went to the Browns in my first mock and I'll keep him there, even with Christian Barmore still available. Cleveland can invest heavily in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd If Cleveland hadn't signed Jadeveon Clowney, this guy was going to them. Phillips' history with concussions is the cause for his fall in this mock. And the player I think could be the best edge rusher in the class goes to a team in need of his services.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Again, it's about the medicals. Farley's back issues cause him to drop to a Saints team needing to replace Janoris Jenkins.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th If the Packers don't get Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiver, there should be a mutiny.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Not for a second will I be surprised if the Bills trade back into the second round with the ability to get likely the exact same player. If they stay, I think Etienne not only fills a need but represents the best player available.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 31 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Trade terms: Raiders receive 2021 No. 31 overall pick in exchange for 2021 second-round pick (No. 48) and fourth-round pick (No. 121). The Raiders have to assemble a better defense, and we know the Ravens will likely trade out of this pick. I could see Vegas going after the smart and instinctual Davis here to fill the linebacker need after missing out on Parsons earlier in the first.