Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence to the Jets feels like a formality at this point. The talent gap between them and the league's other winless teams is pretty substantial.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st New York would likely trade down if it was in the position to potentially take either Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell make the most sense but the Giants just drafted a left tackle early. Andrew Thomas could be moved inside or potentially as a right tackle project.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Justin Fields could be an option as well, but it is realistic to think Trey Lance might be a fit for Ron Rivera in Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd One week Gardner Minshew is the franchise quarterback, and the next he is not. There are not many chances to take a top quarterback prospect so Jacksonville has to leap at the chance.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st There are bigger needs for this Cincinnati team but let's envision A.J. Green and John Ross gone next season. The team would return Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Auden Tate in that scenario. Joe Burrow is at his best when the Bengals are playing four or five wide and spreading the field. The familiarity with Chase certainly does not hurt.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st With all of the top quarterback prospects off the board, Atlanta motions to improve their pass rush. Gregory Rousseau will create some buzz for himself as his training work starts making the rounds next year.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons is simply the best player on the board, and Miami can not bypass the opportunity to add a blue-chip player.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Denver might need to consider a tackle here but Caleb Farley is one of the best players on the board and the cornerback position is a need as well.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Tua Tagovailoa gets a familiar face from Tuscaloosa. Jaylen Waddle has a lot of speed and can be a more reliable outlet than Preston Williams has been this year.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Marvin Wilson would be a Matt Patricia special and, let's be honest, he will probably not be the team's head coach next season. For the time being, the selection is made as though he will return, and Wilson is an upgrade over Danny Shelton in the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles has been giving up some pressure in the middle of the offensive line. Justin Herbert is the franchise quarterback so it is time to provide him with some better protection.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Mike Zimmer has been somewhat kind when discussing the play of Dru Samia this year. Minnesota needs to solidify that offensive line unit because left tackle will likely be a need too.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th The end was drawing near for Russell Okung even before he began to battle with injuries. Carolina is building and there is no place for a 32-year-old at one of the game's premier positions. The edge rushers only get faster each year and Okung gets slower.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco has an odd assortment of cornerbacks in the absence of Richard Sherman. The secondary has been a liability. Patrick Surtain II would be an immediate starter.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Linebacker and wide receiver are two of the most pressing needs for Philadelphia. There is an argument to be had about the offensive line but it will likely be fine when everyone is healthy. At some point, long-term replacements have to be addressed.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Christian Barmore would replace Johnathan Hankins in that defense. They have Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell, so plug Barmore in next to Maurice Hurst and Las Vegas has a formidable front.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Derion Kendrick is a really flashy cornerback. I associate that swagger with Dallas. They need some playmaking ability at all three levels on the defense but the secondary is addressed in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Jaylon Johnson has been playing really well in his first NFL season. Chicago adds Jevon Holland to play on the back end with Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller and Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Tight end will probably be a trendy link to Arizona given the team's lack of a big play threat at the position combined with tight end being top heavy in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Cleveland tried to trade for Yannick Ngakoue and sign Jadeveon Clowney. Neither worked, but it is clear that the team has identified a need at edge rusher opposite Myles Garrett. Quincy Roche would come in and fill that hole immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Paris Ford DB Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 6th Paris Ford is a naturally talented safety. The game comes to him so easily. He could form a dynamic duo with Kevin Byard for quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th I really do not want to keep giving New England a wide receiver but, do you get excited when you look at the group they have rostered? I don't. Cam Newton or whoever is going to be the Patriots quarterback needs some weapons. Devonta Smith is easily the best on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. LB Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Justin Houston is not getting any younger. The Indianapolis defense is stout up front and disciplined in their run fits but a dynamic edge rusher would suit them well. The secondary gets hidden a bit more when additional pressure is applied so maybe the team can get a few more years out of Xavier Rhodes.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 24 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 3rd Tashaun Gipson is gone. Ronnie Harrison is gone. Jacksonville needs some new blood in that secondary now that they have added C.J. Henderson. It is a rebuild from the studs -- and there are very few -- up. Hamsah Nasirildeen is a rangy, big safety that can bring some attitude to Duval.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Tampa Bay drafted Tristan Wirfs to man the right side and he has been nothing short of incredible. By adding Alex Leatherwood on the other side, they are set for however long Tom Brady elects to reside in Florida.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Pittsburgh's secondary has not been what everyone expected this year. The front seven has been terrorizing but the secondary has been lackluster. Shaun Wade would give them a difference maker capable of taking advantage of that pressure generated by T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK n/a POSITION RNK n/a Chazz Surratt is the often forgot linebacker in this 2021 draft class. The former quarterback has a high football IQ and would endear himself to that locker room quickly. The Bills' defense has not risen to the challenge yet this year and Surratt would only help that young core.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Fans are likely witnessing the final year for Drew Brees in the NFL. It is not difficult to imagine Jared Cook's time in New Orleans might be drawing to a close as well. Pat Freiermuth can occupy that position in the event that Adam Troutman can not.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th The right tackle experiment without Bryan Bulaga has not gone as well as Green Bay had hoped. Jalen Mayfield is still a bit raw but the traits are there for him to become a dominant player. A capable offensive line has been a staple of the Packers franchise for decades so I envision them investing heavily in that group when necessary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Cornerback is a big need for Kansas City after watching Charvarius Ward get beat for multiple big plays down the field against Las Vegas. However, the interior offensive line also needs to be glued back together. The Chiefs add the top center prospect to block for Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets have their quarterback of the future so the goal becomes adding competent skill players around him. Frank Gore, Braxton Berrios and Jamison Crowder is not going to cut it.