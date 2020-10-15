College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma
Through five weeks of the NFL season, tiers are starting to develop. It is clear which teams are going to struggle to attain victory and which teams are going to be in the hunt for a Super Bowl appearance. Some teams have regressed and others have taken a step forward.

Each team shares one thing in common: their paths have been paved, for better or worse, through the NFL Draft. The decisions made on one weekend in April could dictate levels of success for the better part of a decade. Who will be the next college football star to alter a team's course? CBS Sports pulled back the curtains in an effort to identify some of the top talent and match it to each selection. 

The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Sunday's Week 5 action.

Let's kick this thing off! 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Trevor Lawrence to the Jets feels like a formality at this point. The talent gap between them and the league's other winless teams is pretty substantial.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
New York would likely trade down if it was in the position to potentially take either Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell make the most sense but the Giants just drafted a left tackle early. Andrew Thomas could be moved inside or potentially as a right tackle project.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Justin Fields could be an option as well, but it is realistic to think Trey Lance might be a fit for Ron Rivera in Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
One week Gardner Minshew is the franchise quarterback, and the next he is not. There are not many chances to take a top quarterback prospect so Jacksonville has to leap at the chance.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
There are bigger needs for this Cincinnati team but let's envision A.J. Green and John Ross gone next season. The team would return Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Auden Tate in that scenario. Joe Burrow is at his best when the Bengals are playing four or five wide and spreading the field. The familiarity with Chase certainly does not hurt.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Gregory Rousseau DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
With all of the top quarterback prospects off the board, Atlanta motions to improve their pass rush. Gregory Rousseau will create some buzz for himself as his training work starts making the rounds next year.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Micah Parsons is simply the best player on the board, and Miami can not bypass the opportunity to add a blue-chip player.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Denver might need to consider a tackle here but Caleb Farley is one of the best players on the board and the cornerback position is a need as well.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
Tua Tagovailoa gets a familiar face from Tuscaloosa. Jaylen Waddle has a lot of speed and can be a more reliable outlet than Preston Williams has been this year.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Marvin Wilson DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Marvin Wilson would be a Matt Patricia special and, let's be honest, he will probably not be the team's head coach next season. For the time being, the selection is made as though he will return, and Wilson is an upgrade over Danny Shelton in the middle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Los Angeles has been giving up some pressure in the middle of the offensive line. Justin Herbert is the franchise quarterback so it is time to provide him with some better protection.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Mike Zimmer has been somewhat kind when discussing the play of Dru Samia this year. Minnesota needs to solidify that offensive line unit because left tackle will likely be a need too.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Dillon Radunz T
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
11th
The end was drawing near for Russell Okung even before he began to battle with injuries. Carolina is building and there is no place for a 32-year-old at one of the game's premier positions. The edge rushers only get faster each year and Okung gets slower.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Patrick Surtain II DB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
San Francisco has an odd assortment of cornerbacks in the absence of Richard Sherman. The secondary has been a liability. Patrick Surtain II would be an immediate starter.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Linebacker and wide receiver are two of the most pressing needs for Philadelphia. There is an argument to be had about the offensive line but it will likely be fine when everyone is healthy. At some point, long-term replacements have to be addressed.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Christian Barmore would replace Johnathan Hankins in that defense. They have Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell, so plug Barmore in next to Maurice Hurst and Las Vegas has a formidable front.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Derion Kendrick CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
Derion Kendrick is a really flashy cornerback. I associate that swagger with Dallas. They need some playmaking ability at all three levels on the defense but the secondary is addressed in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jevon Holland S
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Jaylon Johnson has been playing really well in his first NFL season. Chicago adds Jevon Holland to play on the back end with Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller and Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tight end will probably be a trendy link to Arizona given the team's lack of a big play threat at the position combined with tight end being top heavy in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Quincy Roche DL
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Cleveland tried to trade for Yannick Ngakoue and sign Jadeveon Clowney. Neither worked, but it is clear that the team has identified a need at edge rusher opposite Myles Garrett. Quincy Roche would come in and fill that hole immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Paris Ford DB
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
6th
Paris Ford is a naturally talented safety. The game comes to him so easily. He could form a dynamic duo with Kevin Byard for quite some time.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
I really do not want to keep giving New England a wide receiver but, do you get excited when you look at the group they have rostered? I don't. Cam Newton or whoever is going to be the Patriots quarterback needs some weapons. Devonta Smith is easily the best on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. LB
Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
6th
Justin Houston is not getting any younger. The Indianapolis defense is stout up front and disciplined in their run fits but a dynamic edge rusher would suit them well. The secondary gets hidden a bit more when additional pressure is applied so maybe the team can get a few more years out of Xavier Rhodes.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 24
Hamsah Nasirildeen S
Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Tashaun Gipson is gone. Ronnie Harrison is gone. Jacksonville needs some new blood in that secondary now that they have added C.J. Henderson. It is a rebuild from the studs -- and there are very few -- up. Hamsah Nasirildeen is a rangy, big safety that can bring some attitude to Duval.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
10th
Tampa Bay drafted Tristan Wirfs to man the right side and he has been nothing short of incredible. By adding Alex Leatherwood on the other side, they are set for however long Tom Brady elects to reside in Florida.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Pittsburgh's secondary has not been what everyone expected this year. The front seven has been terrorizing but the secondary has been lackluster. Shaun Wade would give them a difference maker capable of taking advantage of that pressure generated by T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Chazz Surratt LB
North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
n/a
POSITION RNK
n/a
Chazz Surratt is the often forgot linebacker in this 2021 draft class. The former quarterback has a high football IQ and would endear himself to that locker room quickly. The Bills' defense has not risen to the challenge yet this year and Surratt would only help that young core.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Pat Freiermuth TE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fans are likely witnessing the final year for Drew Brees in the NFL. It is not difficult to imagine Jared Cook's time in New Orleans might be drawing to a close as well. Pat Freiermuth can occupy that position in the event that Adam Troutman can not.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jalen Mayfield OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
The right tackle experiment without Bryan Bulaga has not gone as well as Green Bay had hoped. Jalen Mayfield is still a bit raw but the traits are there for him to become a dominant player. A capable offensive line has been a staple of the Packers franchise for decades so I envision them investing heavily in that group when necessary.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cornerback is a big need for Kansas City after watching Charvarius Ward get beat for multiple big plays down the field against Las Vegas. However, the interior offensive line also needs to be glued back together. The Chiefs add the top center prospect to block for Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 31
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets have their quarterback of the future so the goal becomes adding competent skill players around him. Frank Gore, Braxton Berrios and Jamison Crowder is not going to cut it.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Patrick Jones II DL
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
Patrick Jones II is more of the big bodied pass rusher that Baltimore has come to adore. The Pittsburgh product already has seven sacks this season and only continues to improve. Baltimore has a replacement for Matt Judon in the event that they are unable to retain him.