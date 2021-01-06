With a strong offensive tackle class, another loaded group at wide receiver, and, oh yeah, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson, we are going to see a plethora of early selections made on offense in the 2021 NFL Draft. And that's logical, right? The league has swiftly shifted to being tremendously offense-centric.
But we'll learn about the future of a superstar defender before the draft -- and that's Von Miller. The Broncos have a $17.5 million team option they need to either exercised or not by March. If Denver doesn't not to pick it up, they'll be in the market for another edge rusher opposite Bradley Chubb.
The draft order is now set through the first 18 picks in the draft. As of right now, the rest of the order is based on playoff seeding and win-loss records.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Rumors about a new coach potentially coming to town with Ohio State ties started some Justin Fields speculation, but the Jaguars are going to pick Lawrence. And they should.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
After what he showed in the Sugar Bowl, the Jets have to feel good about picking Fields at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Quarterback should be considered for Miami, but in the end, the Dolphins ultimately pass on Wilson for Sewell in hopes of aiding Tua Tagovailoa's development.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Even with Matt Ryan's large contract still on the books, the Falcons can't pass on the opportunity to pick Wilson here with the long-term future of the franchise in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
If Sewell is gone, the Bengals should get Chase and Joe Burrow back together.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Eagles could pick a quarterback if they aren't too excited about what Jalen Hurts showed down the stretch. If they don't, another receiver would be sensible.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Lions need to address receiver early given the contract status of their wideout room heading into the 2021 offseason. Waddle is as electric as they come and plays bigger than his size.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Keep going back to this pairing. Get Lance on a team with a quarterback like Teddy Bridgewater who can teach him the nuances of playing the position.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
This is under the assumption Von Miller has played his last down in Denver. Paye is a solidly built, twitched up athletic freak who improved his pass-rushing moves in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain landing at No. 10 would be music to the ears of the Cowboys front office. He's the most advanced outside press cornerback in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Giants upgrading at tight end with Pitts would be a smart decision as Daniel Jones enters his third season under center.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Regardless of who's at quarterback for San Francisco next season, he'll need better blocking, Slater can play guard or would be an awesome eventual replacement for Trent Williams at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Darrisaw has seen his stock soar after a tremendous 2020 campaign for the Hokies. He's precisely what the Chargers need at left tackle to protect Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips is fluid athlete with jolting hands and plays with a non-stop motor. Mike Zimmer will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 15
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
St. Brown is an explosive, twitchy, hands catcher -- exactly what the Patriots need in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Instead of a flashy pick, the Cardinals go the prudent route with Vera-Tucker, a nimble blocker who will help Kyler Murray develop as a passer.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Raiders have to continue to add pieces to their defensive line until it starts routinely impacting the opposing quarterback. Rousseau is raw but not many prospects have had a higher ceiling than him in the last few drafts.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Dolphins go with the best player available with their second selection in Round 1, and Parsons adds another athletic element to their stingy defense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The Washington Football Team needs to look ahead at quarterback, and even if Jones doesn't start immediately, having Alex Smith as his mentor would be fantastic.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
If the Bears ride Mitchell Trubisky again in 2021, keeping him clean in the pocket will be a top priority. Leatherwood is a safe selection here, and he can play guard if needed.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 21
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Lawrence must be protected at all costs. Cosmi is a quality pass protector with an upward-pointing arrow because he showed more strength in 2020 than he had in previous seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Colts have to get more weaponry for whoever their quarterback is in 2021. Bateman is one of the most well-rounded wideouts in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Given Olivier Vernon's age, the Browns could be in the market for a complementary pass rusher to Myles Garrett. Jones is a long-limbed terror around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
The Titans desperately need more prominence in their pass rush. While Weaver isn't a freaky athlete, he's big as as polished as they come with his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Buccaneers are likely to go with a trench player in Round 1, and Barmore is probably the best interior disruptor in the class -- who played in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tyreke Smith DE
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Smith is a twitched-up athlete with a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves who's somehow flown under the radar most of the season. The Ravens could use another edge rusher if Matthew Judon leaves in free agency.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
A little off the radar here, but the Jets have to get more explosive at receiver, and Marshall is a big-play waiting to happen at around 6-foot-3 with serious speed.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Steelers are overjoyed to stop Farley's fall, as they need to inject some youth into their cornerback room.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Get me Moore on the Saints. Please. He'd be the perfect complement to Michael Thomas and fits the quick-game passing attack deployed by Sean Payton.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
If Matt Milano isn't retained in free agency, Sean McDermott is going to want to find another athletic striker to play next to Tremaine Edmunds. That's the type of player Bolton is.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Another year, another passing on wide receiver in Round 1 for the Packers. Instead, they get Mike Pettine a hybrid defensive front player for his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 193 lbs
Graham is a feisty, athletic corner who can make plays on the boundary or in the slot.