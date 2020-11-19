Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Joe Douglas will likely add a new head coach and franchise quarterback this offseason. If the Jets select Trevor Lawrence, where will Sam Darnold land?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville has a need at the quarterback position. The Jaguars have not had an identity since the AFC title run a few years back. The addition of Justin Fields will give them a face to the franchise and some hope to inspire their rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati should run to the podium if Penei Sewell is still on the board. His selection would allow them to move Jonah Williams, and that elevates the talent level of the starting five.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Mike Williams has one year left on his rookie contact. The Los Angeles offense has excelled when they have had a fast complimentary piece to Keenan Allen. Without a true left tackle worthy of this selection, the Chargers find another way to help Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st It will be interesting to see what happens with Von Miller this offseason. Nonetheless, Micah Parsons would be a great fit in that defense alongside another blue chip talent like Bradley Chubb. Cornerback could also be a position that they entertain early.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A Washington is not moving forward with Dwayne Haskins or Kyle Allen so it is imperative that they find that franchise quarterback. Zach Wilson, who is the best prospect on the board, offers great mobility and a strong arm.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 7 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Emmanuel Ogbah is not the dominant edge rusher that his numbers have suggested this season. Kwity Paye is closer to an elite edge rusher. The team does not have to move on from Ogbah quickly though, as there will be scenarios that both are on the field at the same time.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina has invested a lot of assets into the defense but the cornerback position still needs to be addressed. The talent level at the bottom of the roster continues to rise as the Panthers add talent at each position.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta needs pass rush help, so Gregory Rousseau fits the bill. The team is in the market for a new head coach and that person will have an independent idea on what the team should do with a top-10 selection.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st New York has James Bradberry playing at a high level but 27-year-old cornerbacks have not typically maintained that excellence. Best-case scenario, the team has two lockdown cornerbacks. Worst-case scenario, the Giants rely on Caleb Farley to lock down one side of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Dak Prescott will almost certainly return next season. The offensive line is a concern, but Dallas has the chance to load up on offense and can turn its focus to the defense with later picks. Kyle Pitts is a mismatch nightmare.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd It is unknown whether Detroit will place faith in Matt Patricia for another season. If he returns, I could see the team placing an emphasis on improving up the middle of the defense. Dylan Moses is a player that carries high expectations and will not settle for less than anyone's best.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Kyle Shanahan has openly said that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the team's quarterback next season. What do you expect him to say? The Chargers were telling everyone that Tyrod Taylor was their quarterback weeks before the draft. Trey Lance has room to grow as a passer but his athleticism would allow Shanahan to be even more creative on offense. San Francisco has already added Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, so they are moving toward an offense that features a lot of versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago's offense is lackluster to say the least, and it has struggled along the interior offensive line. Wyatt Davis is not going to fix all of the Bears' issues but no single player would fix all of their issues. The Bears should build a foundation where they can insert a new quarterback when the timing is right.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah excels in coverage, while Nate Gerry has been caught in some uncomfortable positions downfield this season. Owusu-Koromoah is more adept at handling that role.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th It would not be a surprise to see New England take the next best quarterback or attempt to move up for the right to select one of the top players at the position. As the board falls, Bill Belichick adds Jaylen Waddle, who can be a deep threat for whichever quarterback winds up under center.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A Minnesota nearly allowed their starting left tackle to walk before the start of the 2020 regular season, and that is rarely a good sign. Cleveland did something similar the prior year with Greg Robinson and then allowed him to leave in the offseason. Christian Darrisaw is an ascending talent who is confident and controlled.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Preston Williams might have been Tua Tagovailoa's favorite target in the limited sample size that has been seen with the two of them. Devante Parker has developed into a big-time player, but Miami may look to acquire a more reliable outlet at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns could look to add a cornerback, but it also would not be a surprise to see them replace Odell Beckham Jr. with a cheaper prospect that is not coming off an injury. However, the leader in the clubhouse for biggest position of need is edge rusher. The Browns have made it clear that they are not satisfied with the play that they have received opposite Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas' interior offensive line has been sensational this season. There is no need to replace those players unless Mike Mayock wants to shed some salary cap space. With that in mind, they address the interior defensive line with the selection of Christian Barmore, who has not been as dominant as anticipated but knows how to use his hands and uses his strength to push the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A Tennessee needs a pass rush supplement; that is no secret. Joseph Ossai has switched roles for Texas this season and flourished. When he gets around the edge, he looks to strip the football.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Caleb Farley and Patrick Surtain II have put themselves in a position to be the first two cornerbacks drafted but Derion Kendrick deserves more respect in this process. He is a gifted athlete that could become the latest Clemson cornerback to hear his name called early.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A Chazz Surratt is a smart, rangy player that could become the glue guy for that defense. Buffalo has struggled on that side of the ball relative to expectations so the hope is that Surratt rights the ship.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Pat Freiermuth is a more balanced tight end that can either seal the edge for Kyler Murray or leak out for a big play down the field. Murray's "break glass in case of emergency" tool has been his ability to escape the pocket, but Freiermuth would give him another outlet.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 10th Jacksonville can not wait around for its wide receivers to become more consistent. The Jaguars already added a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields so the focus turns to surrounding him with talent.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 26 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th Trevor Lawrence is the franchise quarterback in New York. Joe Douglas believes in building great protection for his quarterback before worrying about other pieces to the puzzle. The Jets attempted to fill some of those holes last offseason with some veterans but it proved to be little more than a Band-Aid. Mekhi Becton is a top-10 left tackle in this league long-term so there is at least one piece to build around.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 7th Chris Olave is a reliable wide receiver who can be trusted to be in the right place at all times. Lamar Jackson is not an elite passer so it is important to have pass catchers who know their role and understand expectations placed upon them.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dillon Radunz OL NFL Draft • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 11th Tristan Wirfs has been the most consistent rookie offensive tackle. The right side of Tampa Bay's offensive line has been locked up but the left side remains a concern. Tampa Bay could theoretically plan for a future without Ndamukong Suh and/or Jason Pierre-Paul as well.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay's defense has regressed this season and linebacker play is one reason for its struggles. Preston Smith has not made the type of impact that the organization had come to expect from him last season.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Rashawn Slater may not have prototypical size but neither do New England's starting offensive tackles. If a lineman can play and hold up on the edge, then there is no reason to move him. Slater can hold up on the edge and become an immediate upgrade at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th Eli Apple was obviously not the answer at cornerback for New Orleans. Janoris Jenkins is not a long-term fit either. The Saints went all in this season so the treasure trove of assets is a bit bare. They will have to shed some salary cap space this offseason so it would not be a surprise to see them exchange a high-priced veteran for a younger talent on a rookie contract.