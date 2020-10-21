Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There'll be a new head coach of the Jets next season, and he'll walk into a situation inheriting Lawrence. Not bad.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd After a promising start to 2020 -- much like 2019 -- Garnder Minshew has fallen on hard times. And when sixth-round picks start to struggle, it's easy for management to decide to move on. Fields has franchise quarterback qualities.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Dream scenario for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Sewell is easily the best offensive tackle prospect in many years.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st This would be prime position for the Washington Football Team to trade back, because there's not a quarterback worth taking this high after Lawrence and Fields. Chase would be a tremendous consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st While it's easy to focus on the Giants offensive woes, the defense could use a premier edge rusher. Rousseau can play anywhere on the defensive line and boasts All-Pro potential.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Time to give Tua Tagovailoa more weapons and pair him with Waddle, his former Alabama teammate who is absolutely dynamic both underneath and down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons secondary needs to go through a massive overhaul, and drafting Surtain would be a fantastic start to that reconstruction.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins may have their right guard of the future in Solomon Kindley, but they need a long-term answer at left guard. That's precisely where the powerful Davis steps in immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Protecting Justin Herbert will be key to the Chargers tapping into his immense upside. Leatherwood has played guard but is most comfortable and effective at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos defense has remained one of the best in the league after Von Miller's injury, but given some of the older pieces and impending free agents on it, the Broncos stay on that side of the ball with a disruptive defensive lineman in Barmore.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st There might be some athleticism questions about Holland, but there's no doubting his tremendous playmaking skill from any specific safety spot on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Matt Patricia is coaching for his job right now, but regardless of whether he is the coach or not, the Lions have to bring in another corner to play opposite Jeffrey Okudah.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Nothing against Teddy Bridgewater, but it's not crazy to think Matt Rhule will want to hand-pick a young quarterback of the future for the Panthers organization.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles cannot catch a break on offense when it comes to injuries, and it looks like Zach Ertz will walk in free agency. Pitts is a nightmare to cover for any defender.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Josh Jobe DB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 96th POSITION RNK 10th The Cowboys head back to Alabama to hopefully fortify their secondary after what's been a humiliating start to the season.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders offensive line is nasty, but it's old. Richie Incognito gets replaced by another blocker with outstanding balance and power in Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Given the ages of Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, it wouldn't be outlandish for the Browns to go receiver in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Belichick stops Parsons' slide and gives the uber-talented linebacker a few years learning from Dont'a Hightower in the middle of New England's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Same pick as last week. The Cardinals utilize plenty of odd-man fronts, and Onwuzurike can play anywhere in the trenches and disrupt.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ar'Darius Washington S TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 4th Washington's multi-dimensional game will be adored by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in San Francisco.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th The Colts have to continue to build their young secondary. Campbell has length and athleticism for days.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Matt Nagy could easily fall in love with the playmaking flair Wilson plays with every game.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Ben Cleveland OL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Bills could use more push in the trenches on offense -- and defense too -- and Cleveland is a very experienced, powerful, well-balanced interior blocker.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 24 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 12th Fantastic value here for Jacksonville. Slater is a by-the-book blocker on pass plays and can get out in space for the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Johnathan Joseph has been a godsend for the Titans, but he is near the end of his career. Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th Trask probably needs some time before he starts in the NFL, but he's a pretty good decision-maker and throws an accurate ball to all levels of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd How about more pop on the inside next to Vita Vea for 2021?

Round 1 - Pick 28 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Moore would acclimate quickly to an Aaron Rodgers-led offense as a complement to Davante Adams.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaycee Horn DB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 6th Horn was a monster against Auburn over the weekend, and he's a long-time, battled-tested starter in the SEC with 23 pass breakups to his name in his South Carolina career.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens have a thing for multiple tight end sets, and Freiermuth and Mark Andrews together would be a devastating matchup assignment for defenses.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Patrick Jones II DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd While an offensive-laden draft wouldn't be a terrible idea for the Jets, the club needs more pass rush from the outside, and Jones is one of the more complete defensive ends in college football.