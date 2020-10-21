I'm not going to write that the Gardner Minshew era is over in Jacksonville, but it's certainly trending in that direction. Maybe a midseason firing of Doug Marrone -- and thereby an interim promotion for Jay Gruden -- could save the former sixth-round quarterback, but if the Jaguars are picking at No. 2 overall in April, you better believe they're picking a passer.
As for the Dolphins, armed with two first-round selections in 2021, they should begin the building process around Tua Tagovailoa, and get him a familiar face at receiver. The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Sunday's Week 5 action.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
There'll be a new head coach of the Jets next season, and he'll walk into a situation inheriting Lawrence. Not bad.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
After a promising start to 2020 -- much like 2019 -- Garnder Minshew has fallen on hard times. And when sixth-round picks start to struggle, it's easy for management to decide to move on. Fields has franchise quarterback qualities.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Dream scenario for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Sewell is easily the best offensive tackle prospect in many years.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
This would be prime position for the Washington Football Team to trade back, because there's not a quarterback worth taking this high after Lawrence and Fields. Chase would be a tremendous consolation prize.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
While it's easy to focus on the Giants offensive woes, the defense could use a premier edge rusher. Rousseau can play anywhere on the defensive line and boasts All-Pro potential.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Time to give Tua Tagovailoa more weapons and pair him with Waddle, his former Alabama teammate who is absolutely dynamic both underneath and down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Falcons secondary needs to go through a massive overhaul, and drafting Surtain would be a fantastic start to that reconstruction.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Dolphins may have their right guard of the future in Solomon Kindley, but they need a long-term answer at left guard. That's precisely where the powerful Davis steps in immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Protecting Justin Herbert will be key to the Chargers tapping into his immense upside. Leatherwood has played guard but is most comfortable and effective at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Broncos defense has remained one of the best in the league after Von Miller's injury, but given some of the older pieces and impending free agents on it, the Broncos stay on that side of the ball with a disruptive defensive lineman in Barmore.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
There might be some athleticism questions about Holland, but there's no doubting his tremendous playmaking skill from any specific safety spot on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Matt Patricia is coaching for his job right now, but regardless of whether he is the coach or not, the Lions have to bring in another corner to play opposite Jeffrey Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Nothing against Teddy Bridgewater, but it's not crazy to think Matt Rhule will want to hand-pick a young quarterback of the future for the Panthers organization.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Eagles cannot catch a break on offense when it comes to injuries, and it looks like Zach Ertz will walk in free agency. Pitts is a nightmare to cover for any defender.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Raiders offensive line is nasty, but it's old. Richie Incognito gets replaced by another blocker with outstanding balance and power in Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Given the ages of Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, it wouldn't be outlandish for the Browns to go receiver in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Belichick stops Parsons' slide and gives the uber-talented linebacker a few years learning from Dont'a Hightower in the middle of New England's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Same pick as last week. The Cardinals utilize plenty of odd-man fronts, and Onwuzurike can play anywhere in the trenches and disrupt.
Round 1 - Pick 20
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
Washington's multi-dimensional game will be adored by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Colts have to continue to build their young secondary. Campbell has length and athleticism for days.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Matt Nagy could easily fall in love with the playmaking flair Wilson plays with every game.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
The Bills could use more push in the trenches on offense -- and defense too -- and Cleveland is a very experienced, powerful, well-balanced interior blocker.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 24
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Fantastic value here for Jacksonville. Slater is a by-the-book blocker on pass plays and can get out in space for the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Johnathan Joseph has been a godsend for the Titans, but he is near the end of his career. Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Trask probably needs some time before he starts in the NFL, but he's a pretty good decision-maker and throws an accurate ball to all levels of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs
How about more pop on the inside next to Vita Vea for 2021?
Round 1 - Pick 28
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Moore would acclimate quickly to an Aaron Rodgers-led offense as a complement to Davante Adams.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jaycee Horn DB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn was a monster against Auburn over the weekend, and he's a long-time, battled-tested starter in the SEC with 23 pass breakups to his name in his South Carolina career.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
The Ravens have a thing for multiple tight end sets, and Freiermuth and Mark Andrews together would be a devastating matchup assignment for defenses.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 31
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
While an offensive-laden draft wouldn't be a terrible idea for the Jets, the club needs more pass rush from the outside, and Jones is one of the more complete defensive ends in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
That makes three first-round tight ends in 2021. Jordan looks like a running back with the ball in his hands and can get open at all levels of the field.