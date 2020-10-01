Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jets will likely be bringing in a new head coach, and it's increasingly likely that coach wants to start fresh with his or her own quarterback. Drafting Trevor Lawrence and trading Sam Darnold seems like the most likely outcome in New York right now.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st It is probably too soon for the Giants to consider taking a quarterback, but the Cardinals made the same decision in much less time. The odds suggest that they hold tight and look to surround Daniel Jones with some pieces that could potentially inspire his success.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st There are only a handful of players that look like elite prospects in this class. Cincinnati has some intriguing linebackers so that is on the backburner for now. In an ideal scenario, the team would not move Jonah Williams around, but it has to be done. The offensive line play has been putrid in Ohio's Queen City, so move Williams to guard or right tackle and select Sewell.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd It is probably too soon to give up on Dwayne Haskins long-term but Washington should consider moving on if it gets a chance to select Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Haskins stares down his receivers and is often stumped by linebackers in coverage. Historically, those two traits do not stand a strong chance of being developed in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Farley is still learning the position but has the size and traits to be a difference maker on the boundary. Jacksonville continues to build out its young defense. Micah Parsons could be a consideration despite signing Joe Schobert to a big deal in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina was supposedly torn between Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown so they selected Brown and swung back around to take the versatile Jeremy Chinn in the second round. Chinn is moved all over the field so the selection of Parsons will not impede his development. Matt Rhule gets one of the elite prospects still available.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Miami invested a lot into its front seven in free agency but those are average pieces that will need to be replaced in short order. The Dolphins select Barmore with the plan to plug him in opposite Christian Wilkins.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th Injuries and opt-outs plagued an already depleted Denver offensive line unit. Garett Bolles has not played well enough to secure his starting role.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The dead salary cap space might make this difficult to replace Ereck Flowers but protecting Tua Tagovalia is priority No. 1 so take a great player and figure out where to play everyone later. Ted Karras is playing out his one-year deal.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau is not the polished prospect that 15.5 sacks might suggest. He has a lot to learn but the measurables are exciting. Atlanta has a lot of issues right now. Although they are middle of the road in sacks, they rank low in regards to quarterback rating.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota could essentially replace its entire offensive line and no one would bat an eyelash. Davis can start next to former first-round selection Garrett Bradbury.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Mike Pouncey, 31, is on injured reserve and amidst the final year on his contract. Los Angeles needs to upgrade their offensive line if they hope to keep Justin Herbert upright and confident.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The first order of business is whether or not Matt Patricia returns as head coach. If the 3-4 defense returns, Detroit could look to replace Danny Shelton at its heart.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Waddle is arguably the fastest player in college football. Alabama is churning out polished route-runners with Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and Devonta Smith. If Waddle also shows improvement in that area, there is no way he is kept from the first round. It won't be cheap but Philadelphia could theoretically get out from under DeSean Jackson and, less likely, Alshon Jeffery's contracts this coming offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas has to see that there is a ceiling with Derek Carr at quarterback. The team is improving and they are slipping further and further away from having a shot at one of those early quarterback selections.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Safety and linebacker are large liabilities for the Browns. They have some young pieces at linebacker but Moses has the ability to be more than a question mark.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Deonte Brown OL Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 350 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 18th Chicago needs to improve the offensive line. The opportunity to select Trey Lance would appeal to them if he were still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st After watching Pitts go off against Ole Miss this weekend, Cardinals fans are daydreaming about the possibility of adding him to their offense for Kyler Murray.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyler Eifert has been healthy and productive through three weeks but Jacksonville can not count on that continuing. There are several directions that the team could take this selection as they rebuild that franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Xavier Rhodes has tapped into the fountain of youth. Indianapolis is getting great value but, as a franchise, you would rather be prepared with his eventual replacement in the event that trend flips downward.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyler Shelvin NT LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 346 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 7th Tennessee can dominate games up front if they add Shelvin to a defensive line that already boasts Jeffery Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Julian Edelman has been a playmaker but even he will turn 35 next May. Otherwise, the Patriots do not really have any wide receivers to write home about.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Dallas has to go defense. The linebackers can not stay healthy. The defensive line has battled injuries and league suspension. The secondary remains a problem. They take the highest rated defensive prospect on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco may need to replace Richard Sherman before long. The 49ers could target interior offensive line as well.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Cornerback continues to look like one of the positions that could use an infusion of youth. They could also target a right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Cole Beasley is not getting younger. Buffalo has made it abundantly clear that it intends to surround Josh Allen with as much talent as necessary. Stefon Diggs has taken to the Bills offense like a duck to water but just imagine Moore working underneath. Terrifying.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th It is hard to envision Drew Brees being the starting quarterback next season. New Orleans found success selecting a wide receiver from Ohio State once; they could return to the well in 2021 and provide another weapon for the next quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jackson Carman T Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 12th Tristan Wirfs, the first-round selection in 2020, was thrust into the starter's role at right tackle and has thrived. Donovan Smith has struggled out of the gate. It would not be a surprise to see the Buccaneers add Carman to solidify the bookend tackles for a decade-plus.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Rashan Gary has looked really good this year. The defensive front, with Za'Darius and Preston Smith, should be cooking when Kenny Clark returns to the lineup. By adding Bolton, a free-range linebacker, the Packers get a player capable of cleaning up all those running backs that slip through the narrow gaps created by the Green Bay defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore had star power in their secondary last year with Tony Jefferson and Earl Thomas. Both players are gone and have turned over their respective starting roles to under-appreciated youngsters. Holland is a smart, versatile player that can offer a higher ceiling.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th New York added Trevor Lawrence earlier in this draft and now adds some pass rush, which has been a desperate need for the team.