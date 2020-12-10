Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence is going to be the No. 1 overall pick and, right now, the Jets own the rights to that selection. The bigger mystery is where Sam Darnold is traded in a few months.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd If the draft order remains the same, Jacksonville will likely be faced with a decision between Justin Fields and Zach Wilson. I do not think anyone could go wrong picking either right now.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati needs offensive linemen. Period. It might be tantalizing to draft Ja'Marr Chase and pair him with his former quarterback but, in that event, the Bengals better be prepared to move back into the first round to select a talented offensive lineman. Offensive line has to be their top priority to protect Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles is a strong trade down candidate as currently constructed. Full disclosure, I do not think there are more than a few elite talents in this draft class outside of the quarterback position and the best players on the board don't stack up with L.A.'s needs. Chargers fans weren't happy when I tried to give them Ja'Marr Chase for that reason. As it was explained to me, they would rather have a lesser talent.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas needs defense, that is clear. Their defense has been a major issue and likely an embarrassment to Jerry Jones. With that being said, it is not difficult to imagine Jones going all in on the offense and adding Pitts to the equation. In that scenario, they could explore a trade of Amari Cooper as well.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia can not get out of their own way. For some reason, they force feed reps down Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson's throats rather than admitting Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward are simply better options for them right now. Wide receiver remains a need and Chase would help the cause.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina could envision Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterback for a decade. They could also see him as a bridge to a potential franchise signal caller. Zach Wilson's development would be fun to watch with Joe Brady.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta has been able to manufacture pressure with discount brand names. By elevating the talent level, the Falcons could have a more stable pass rush situation moving forward.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Micah Parsons is a really gifted athlete that would add a new element to Brian Flores' defense. Miami has a lot of youth, has been getting contributions from unlikely sources and, to Flores' credit, still managed to exceed expectations.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Rashawn Slater could essentially play any position along the starting offensive line. He could be the replacement for Ja'Wuan James at right tackle or slide inside to fulfill one of the two starting guard roles. I happen to like Lloyd Cushenberry at center.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit could move on from Matthew Stafford after 2020 but it would be completely reasonable to retain him for one more year and allow Trey Lance to develop at his own pace. The Lions have already made the decision to change coaches and new coaches often want a clean slate, their own players. Stafford may not want to go through another rebuild this late in his career.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington has elite talent along the defensive line but they are deficient in the secondary. The sea level needs to rise to maximize success on that side of the ball. With such a dynamic, imposing front, Ron Rivera's team has the capability to create turnovers. If they add talent to the back end, those turnovers will come to fruition.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Alijah Vera-Tucker has shown his versatility by playing left tackle this season. In all likelihood, the Bears would ask him to move back inside to a more natural role. Chicago has been weak at the point of attack and the addition of Vera-Tucker gives them an identity that they have lacked in the post-Kyle Long era.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th San Francisco has dealt with a lot of injuries this season and some of that has occurred along the offensive line. Mike McGlinchey has not played up to his usual level either. The 49ers are grounded in the run game and it is imperative that they fix their issues up front.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 7th Arizona has a few directions in which they could go and one of those is cornerback. Patrick Peterson is one of the oldest players on Arizona's roster and the opportunity to shed some salary cap space might be appealing. Derion Kendrick could step in opposite Byron Murphy and solidify the back end of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn LB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 8th It sounds as though Stephon Gilmore is not long for New England. If they move on from him, it creates a void on defense. The law firm of Jaycee and J.C. would give Bill Belichick two physical players in the secondary along with several players returning after opting out of the current season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas addressed their linebacker and wide receiver units in the offseason. The offensive line has risen to the challenge so, unless Mike Mayock wants to dump salary cap, there is no reason to make changes. Defensive tackle is one area that stands out as a potential weakness for the AFC West franchise moving forward.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd From a scouting standpoint, evaluators might struggle to get over Devonta Smith's thin frame. However, there are players that simply produce regardless of the environment; Smith has been one of those players. His time at Alabama has been historic and the time, effort he dedicates to his craft separates him from other prospects. He already carries himself as a professional.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have a defensive tackle rotation that works for them. The issue is a lack of pass rush. If they can supplement the edge rush, it will only make that interior group even more effective. Gregory Rousseau is operating in the shadows now. Since opting out prior to the season, his development has gone sight unseen. The training reports will be important to determine how much he has improved and similarly where he will be drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Minnesota lives and dies with the run game despite the standout play of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. For that to continue and potentially grow, the offensive line needs some attention. Christian Darrisaw is a calm, controlled lineman and the moment will never be too big for him.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Spencer Brown OL NFL Draft • Sr • 6'9" / 321 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 143rd POSITION RNK 25th The Spencer Brown to Tampa Bay projection is exactly that -- a projection. Brown has tremendous athleticism and could be the Buccaneers' best chance to find a franchise left tackle at this stage of the first round. If left tackle does not work out, perhaps they consider moving the stalwart Tristan Wirfs over to the left side. Brown has been training with former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Tua Tagovailoa gets matched up with his former wide receiver. Jaylen Waddle has elite speed and is capable of spreading the field. Miami has talent at the wide receiver position but injuries have led to inconsistency.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Joseph Ossai has been a consistent projection for Indianapolis because Justin Houston is long in the tooth. There are very few players that have been as productive as Houston over the past decade. Ossai is relatively new in his current role but he has taken to it like a duck in water.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 24 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 6th Jacksonville selected Justin Fields with its first selection and got him a housewarming present -- another Buckeye. Chris Olave is a great route-runner and that has translated to immediate success in recent years.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 25 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 7th Jets GM Joe Douglas comes from Philadelphia and the Howie Roseman executive tree. Roseman believes in a strong pass rush and bulletproof protection. Douglas used his first pick to add Mekhi Becton last year and now motions to add pass rush aid. Jayson Oweh is still a ball of clay but few possess his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. EDGE Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee applied zero pressure to Baker Mayfield last weekend and he carved up their secondary. If the Titans do not find a way to produce a pass rush, the same will happen to them in 2021. They have zero chance of winning the Super Bowl with such a critical deficiency.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Adetokunbo Ogundeji DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th Adetokunbo Ogundeji is a relatively new name to the first round and many might not agree. He is an insatiable worker that has a similar physical style to Cam Jordan but in a smaller frame. Cleveland needs a reliable pass rusher to pair with Myles Garrett. Perhaps, Ogundeji is that player.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd The linebacker position is not a new projection for Buffalo but Zaven Collins is new to my first round. I have not bitten hook, line and sinker the way others have but there is no doubt Collins is a gifted talent. Few have improved as significantly as the Tulsa product has over the past year.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is closer to a safety than an off-ball linebacker. He has a thin frame and shows strength in coverage. Green Bay could also take a shot at wide receiver or edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Pittsburgh does not have a ton of needs at this time. They could look to replace some of the aging veterans on defense. Bud Dupree is scheduled to be a free agent once again. Let's say the Steelers return everyone and are looking to make a Super Bowl run. Travis Etienne would be a really fun addition to the offense. James Conner and Benny Snell are not burners so the Clemson product would give them a little more explosiveness on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd New Orleans will be forced to make a lot of changes this offseason. The replacement of Jared Cook (he's a free agent, but presumably the Saints would not be re-signing him to another deal upwards of $7 million) with Pat Freiermuth would allow them to save salary cap space. The presumable loss of Drew Brees would also save them a lot of money.