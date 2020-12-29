Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jags have wrapped up the No. 1 overall selection, which means that Trevor Lawrence is headed to Jacksonville. There is no alternate plan because this is it. Lawrence has a chance to be special and no trade offers will be enticing enough to prompt the Jags to move off this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Same as last week, in part because Sam Darnold continues to show glimpses of why he was once a first-rounder and also because questions loom about Justin Fields' readiness at the next level. There are far fewer questions about Sewell, who is the second-best prospect in this class.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Talking to folks around the league, there is little concern that Parsons opted out for the 2020 season because he is such a special talent. That said, No. 3 is a little high to hear his name called. It's why the Dolphins could end up trading down several spots, especially with a team desperate to land a QB, and still land Parsons. Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts will be free agents next spring and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins 'D' from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Matt Ryan, who will be 36 next season, has a $49.9 million dead-cap hit in 2021. So the new GM and head coach in Atlanta can bring in Wilson as their future franchise passer with the understanding that he doesn't need to be rushed onto the field.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals just win, baby! They've now reeled off two in a row and in the process find themselves with the No. 5 pick, which means they're almost certainly out of the Sewell sweepstakes. Slater isn't a bad consolation prize, however, in part because he was so solid at tackle in 2019 (he opted out in 2020), and he has the versatility to play guard and even center.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd That's right, Smith is the first wideout off the board. He isn't our WR1 (yet) but he could end up winning the Heisman. More importantly for the Eagles, he plays much (much much) bigger than his listed 175 pounds (and he's probably not even that heavy) and because he's so polished as a player, he's a Day 1 contributor in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, who has been injured for much of this season, adding Chase makes too much sense not to happen.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants defense showed signs of life earlier this month but the unit (and the entire team, in fact) has come crashing back to earth the last two weeks. Finding a pass rush is at the top of the offseason to-do list and Paye, who is an athletic marvel, fits exactly what the team needs along the D-line.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers could go a number of ways here, including targeting a QB or CB, but Kyle Pitts is not only the best tight end in this class, he might end up being the best receiver (think Darren Waller).

Round 1 - Pick 10 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Fields falls to 10, in part because Zach Wilson had a stellar 2020 campaign but also because Fields' performance against Indiana and Northwestern raised eyebrows. He's undeniably talented but there are concerns about aspects of his game that could see him be something other than one of the first two QBs drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Farley is our CB1 and the Cowboys, who have been hovering around a top-5 selection for much of the last month of the season, are much more comfortable taking a much-needed CB at No. 11.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Horn, who opted out late in the season, is the son of Joe Horn, so he has NFL bloodlines. A physical, playmaking CB, Horn adds depth to a roster that could lose several CBs to free agency in the spring.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings have needs along the interior offensive line and Vera-Tucker, who is a stud on the interior but has starred at tackle this season for USC, has the versatility to line up anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Kyle Shanahan said that Jimmy Garoppolo is his QB for 2021 but that doesn't mean the team can't (or won't) plan for the future. Trey Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience. But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it's Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Jones may not be as athletic as Lawrence, Wilson, Fields or Lance but he's legit. He's proven it week in and week out for Alabama. Jones has been a lethal deep-ball passer all season and he always makes good decisions with the ball. It's probably fair to say that the Patriots won't be signing Cam Newton to a long-term deal and meanwhile Jones is generating buzz around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Oweh doesn't yet know how good he is and we could be looking back in several years and wonder how he wasn't drafted higher. The Raiders' defense is a mess and they have to get better at getting after the QB.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick are in the final year of their deals and Surtain, who has been Alabama's best cornerback the last two seasons, would be a good fit in Arizona in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd T.Y. Hilton is in the final year of his contract and while Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell are young, promising players, there isn't much depth behind them. Waddle might be the most explosive playmaker in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Football Team obviously needs a long-term answer at QB after cutting ties with Dwayne Haskins, and perhaps they'll be better positioned to do that should they end up missing the playoffs. As it stands, they're atop the NFC East and for now they're upgrading the O-line with one one the most athletic linemen in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Mitchell Trubisky is making a real case for why he deserves to stick around in Chicago, and much like WFT, if they make the playoffs, all the top-tier QBs could already be off the board. And like WFT, the Bears instead opt to bolster the offensive line.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Toney won't play in the Gators' bowl game but he's done more than enough to make his case as a legit first-rounder. And in Jacksonville, he'll give Trevor Lawrence a much-needed weapon alongside Laviska Shenault and DJ Chark.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th For the season Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Phillips, who retired from football in 2018 because of injuries, transferred to the U and has been just about unstoppable. He announced two weeks ago that he's headed to the NFL and now the question becomes how high he'll end up getting drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th Lamar Jackson needs a consistent downfield threat beyond Mark Andrews. Hollywood Brown is explosive but isn't a big target. Marshall is both and put up big numbers for LSU in 2020 before opting out.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Titans have 14 sacks this season. By comparison, Rousseau racked up 15.5 sacks last season but opted out in 2020. He's new to the position and the question is whether he can come close to replicating that type of production at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag and Jason Pierre-Paul's contract expires after the 2021 season. Extremely active off the edge, Ojulari regularly finds himself in the backfield as a disruptive presence.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th The Jets would love to get an offensive playmaker here but the top WRs are already off the board. Instead, they bolster the secondary with one of the best DBs on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Owusu-Koramoah is a tweener, which is why some NFL teams view him as a safety and not a linebacker. Above all else, he's an athlete and Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier will find ways to get him on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Bolton is a hard-hitting, middle-of-the-field spark plug with sideline-to-sideline speed.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd The Steelers need to beef up the O-line but they also need to figure out how to reestablish the run. Najee Harris isn't Derrick Henry, but he has similar traits with the added ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. If Pittsburgh can find a run game that passing offense becomes much more consistent (and less predictable).

Round 1 - Pick 31 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Jaire Alexander is one of the best young CBs in the league and while Kendrick is still learning the position, he's flashed the skills to be special.