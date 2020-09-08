The 2020 NFL season is just days away, which means that even a pandemic can't slow the unstoppable: mock drafts are back. The first-overall pick is -- no surprise -- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and one that we don't see changing over the next seven months. (A year ago, Chase Young and Tua Tagovailoa were battling for the No. 1 status until Joe Burrow got everyone's attention by early November.)
All told, four quarterbacks are selected as the Jaguars, Panthers, Bears and Patriots look for their next face of the franchise. And like last year's class, this group is deep at wide receiver, with five going in Round 1, starting with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.
Before we get to all 32 picks, and before you get angry, know that the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds.
OK, let's go.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The best player in this draft class. Whether you think the Jags are officially Tanking for Trevor or not, there's every reason to believe that he will be the first-overall pick, whichever team holds the selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Redskins shipped Trent Williams to the 49ers in the spring and while they drafted Saahdiq Charles and recently traded for David Sharpe, Geron Christian will earn the job ahead of Week 1. Sewell, meanwhile, is a plug-and-play prospect whose rare blend of strength and athleticism makes him a top-5 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Bengals are in rebuild mode, but it could be a much quicker turnaround with Joe Burrow under center. Providing him with weapons like Chase, especially since A.J. Green is 31 and playing on the franchise tag, makes a lot of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Freakishly athletic, Parsons has opted out of the 2020 college football season. In New York, he'd be the centerpiece of a defense that just traded Jamal Adams
Round 1 - Pick 5
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He'd give the Dolphins a much-needed spark off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Is Teddy Bridgewater the long-term answer or a stopgap? If Fields is available, the Panthers would be hard-pressed to pass him up; he had a standout campaign for the Buckeyes in 2019, his first year with the team.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain was arguably the best defensive back on Alabama's roster last season, one that included Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney. The Giants have needs in the secondary and Surtain could step into a starting role immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Johnathan Hankins and Maliek Collins' contracts expire after the 2020 season and Barmore, who was a part-time player a year ago, could be primed for a Quinnen Williams-type breakout campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Lions drafted Jeff Okudah and signed Desmond Trufant to a two-year deal but you can never have enough big-play corners -- and that's exactly what Farley, who has opted out of the '20 season, has the potential to become.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 10
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Moses would have likely been in the first-round conversation had he come out after last season, but he tore his ACL in August 2019 and decided to return to Alabama, where early reports are that he's consistently been a practice standout.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater was dominant at left tackle last season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. Meanwhile, Garett Bolles could be entering the final year of his rookie deal should the Broncos choose not to pick up his fifth-year option.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Trai Turner is the right guard but the Chargers, who just used a top-10 pick on franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, could be looking to upgrade the left guard position, and Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
We know about Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarivs Landry, but Jaylen Waddle brings another level of speed and athleticism to the field. Added bonus: he can return kicks.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Mitchell Trubisky won the starting job, but unless he has a transformational 2020 season the Bears will be looking for their next franchise QB. Lance is short on experience but long on just about everything else you look for in an NFL quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 239 lbs
Austin Hooper is gone and Hayden Hurst will have to prove himself in Atlanta. Pitts, one of the best athletes in this entire class, can line up anywhere and threaten all three levels of the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
This is Kyler Murray's team and it only makes sense to continue to build around him. The team passed on an OT in Round 1 to grab Isaiah Simmons, but Smith, who played tackle earlier in his career, is a road grader on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Moore played in just four games last season because of a hamstring injury, and he's opted out for 2020, but he's one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 18
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
The Jags drafted their franchise QB and now they need to protect him. Cosmi solidified the left side of the Longhorns offensive line and he'll play opposite Jacksonville's 2019 second-rounder, Jawaan Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jayson Oweh DE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Bud Dupree is playing on the franchise tag and if Pittsburgh can't find a way to pay both him and T.J. Watt, they could look to the draft for their next freakishly athletic edge rusher. Oweh needs more reps, but he's flashed the type of potential that could make him a first-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Stefon Diggs is gone and while Adam Thielen remains the top target and rookie Justin Jefferson will have a chance to contribute immediately, adding Bateman would give the Vikings three of the best young wideouts in the division.
Round 1 - Pick 21
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Malik Hooker is entering the final year of his rookie deal and even if he returns you can never have too many playmaking defensive backs; Moehrig excels in coverage and can play both deep centerfield and closer to the line of scrimmage.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Imagine that: the Packers using a first-round pick (or any pick!) on a wide receiver. Smith's slight frame is a concern, but he's instant offense with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham is both athletic and powerful but he's still learning the position. He'd join a young, physical defense in Buffalo that was among the league's best a season ago.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
A year after using a first-round pick on Mekhi Becton, the Jets bookend him with right tackle Jalen Mayfield, who announced in August that he was leaving Michigan to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Can the Eagles afford both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert? If they choose not to make that decision they could instead opt to draft their next Ertz in Freiermuth, who isn't the most athletic TE in this class but he does everything at a high level.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Is Cam Newton the answer? Even if he is, he's only on a one-year deal. Trask, who plays like a grizzled vet even though he didn't become the starter until last fall, could see his draft stock skyrocket with a strong 2020 season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
The Cowboys beefed up the defense with rookies Trevon Diggs and Neville Gallimore, but the need at safety remains. Nasirlideen's 2019 season ended early to a knee injury, but he displays the type of versatility and athleticism that could eventually see him go in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye is an athletic marvel who will only get better with more reps. Unfortunately, Michigan's season is currently on hold, which means Paye may be more of a projection than he would be in a typical year.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Janoris Jenkins is 31 and the Saints can get out of his contract after the 2020 season. And even if they don't, Wade, who can play inside our out, upgrades the Saints secondary with another Ohio State product.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Holland plays mostly out of the slot, where his physicality allows him to be disruptive in the passing game and an asset in run support. He also returns punts.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Matt Skura is in the final year of his contract and Humphrey, the anchor of a dominant offensive line at Oklahoma, has been the center for Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about this summer, but he adds youth, speed and explosiveness to a young Chiefs defense.