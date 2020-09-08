Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The best player in this draft class. Whether you think the Jags are officially Tanking for Trevor or not, there's every reason to believe that he will be the first-overall pick, whichever team holds the selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Redskins shipped Trent Williams to the 49ers in the spring and while they drafted Saahdiq Charles and recently traded for David Sharpe, Geron Christian will earn the job ahead of Week 1. Sewell, meanwhile, is a plug-and-play prospect whose rare blend of strength and athleticism makes him a top-5 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Bengals are in rebuild mode, but it could be a much quicker turnaround with Joe Burrow under center. Providing him with weapons like Chase, especially since A.J. Green is 31 and playing on the franchise tag, makes a lot of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Freakishly athletic, Parsons has opted out of the 2020 college football season. In New York, he'd be the centerpiece of a defense that just traded Jamal Adams

Round 1 - Pick 5 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Rousseau came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He'd give the Dolphins a much-needed spark off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Is Teddy Bridgewater the long-term answer or a stopgap? If Fields is available, the Panthers would be hard-pressed to pass him up; he had a standout campaign for the Buckeyes in 2019, his first year with the team.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Surtain was arguably the best defensive back on Alabama's roster last season, one that included Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney. The Giants have needs in the secondary and Surtain could step into a starting role immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Johnathan Hankins and Maliek Collins' contracts expire after the 2020 season and Barmore, who was a part-time player a year ago, could be primed for a Quinnen Williams-type breakout campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Lions drafted Jeff Okudah and signed Desmond Trufant to a two-year deal but you can never have enough big-play corners -- and that's exactly what Farley, who has opted out of the '20 season, has the potential to become.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 10 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Moses would have likely been in the first-round conversation had he come out after last season, but he tore his ACL in August 2019 and decided to return to Alabama, where early reports are that he's consistently been a practice standout.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Slater was dominant at left tackle last season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. Meanwhile, Garett Bolles could be entering the final year of his rookie deal should the Broncos choose not to pick up his fifth-year option.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Trai Turner is the right guard but the Chargers, who just used a top-10 pick on franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, could be looking to upgrade the left guard position, and Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK We know about Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarivs Landry, but Jaylen Waddle brings another level of speed and athleticism to the field. Added bonus: he can return kicks.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Fr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Mitchell Trubisky won the starting job, but unless he has a transformational 2020 season the Bears will be looking for their next franchise QB. Lance is short on experience but long on just about everything else you look for in an NFL quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 239 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Austin Hooper is gone and Hayden Hurst will have to prove himself in Atlanta. Pitts, one of the best athletes in this entire class, can line up anywhere and threaten all three levels of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK This is Kyler Murray's team and it only makes sense to continue to build around him. The team passed on an OT in Round 1 to grab Isaiah Simmons, but Smith, who played tackle earlier in his career, is a road grader on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Moore played in just four games last season because of a hamstring injury, and he's opted out for 2020, but he's one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 18 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Jags drafted their franchise QB and now they need to protect him. Cosmi solidified the left side of the Longhorns offensive line and he'll play opposite Jacksonville's 2019 second-rounder, Jawaan Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Bud Dupree is playing on the franchise tag and if Pittsburgh can't find a way to pay both him and T.J. Watt, they could look to the draft for their next freakishly athletic edge rusher. Oweh needs more reps, but he's flashed the type of potential that could make him a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Stefon Diggs is gone and while Adam Thielen remains the top target and rookie Justin Jefferson will have a chance to contribute immediately, adding Bateman would give the Vikings three of the best young wideouts in the division.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Malik Hooker is entering the final year of his rookie deal and even if he returns you can never have too many playmaking defensive backs; Moehrig excels in coverage and can play both deep centerfield and closer to the line of scrimmage.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Imagine that: the Packers using a first-round pick (or any pick!) on a wide receiver. Smith's slight frame is a concern, but he's instant offense with the ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Basham is both athletic and powerful but he's still learning the position. He'd join a young, physical defense in Buffalo that was among the league's best a season ago.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK A year after using a first-round pick on Mekhi Becton, the Jets bookend him with right tackle Jalen Mayfield, who announced in August that he was leaving Michigan to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Can the Eagles afford both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert? If they choose not to make that decision they could instead opt to draft their next Ertz in Freiermuth, who isn't the most athletic TE in this class but he does everything at a high level.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Is Cam Newton the answer? Even if he is, he's only on a one-year deal. Trask, who plays like a grizzled vet even though he didn't become the starter until last fall, could see his draft stock skyrocket with a strong 2020 season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Cowboys beefed up the defense with rookies Trevon Diggs and Neville Gallimore, but the need at safety remains. Nasirlideen's 2019 season ended early to a knee injury, but he displays the type of versatility and athleticism that could eventually see him go in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Paye is an athletic marvel who will only get better with more reps. Unfortunately, Michigan's season is currently on hold, which means Paye may be more of a projection than he would be in a typical year.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Janoris Jenkins is 31 and the Saints can get out of his contract after the 2020 season. And even if they don't, Wade, who can play inside our out, upgrades the Saints secondary with another Ohio State product.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Holland plays mostly out of the slot, where his physicality allows him to be disruptive in the passing game and an asset in run support. He also returns punts.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Matt Skura is in the final year of his contract and Humphrey, the anchor of a dominant offensive line at Oklahoma, has been the center for Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.