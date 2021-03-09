Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The talk that he isn't the best quarterback in this class is laughable. He's a clear No. 1. The Jaguars should have him signed before the draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers make a bold move here to go up and get a quarterback. The Jets will stockpile picks and stick with Sam Darnold in this scenario.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st They have to get weapons outside to help Tua Tagovailoa in his growth. Chase is the best receiver in this class. They could also consider offensive line here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st We know new coach Arthur Smith likes double-tight-end sets, so it works with Hayden Hurst and Pitts. Plus, Pitts is more like a receiver who will help create matchup problems for a defense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st They need to upgrade the offensive line, so they opt for the player considered to be the best in this class. Sewell would allow them to move Jonah Williams to right tackle. He is athletic as they come.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd They add a big-play weapon to an offense that needs it. Team him with Jalen Reagor, last year's top pick, and Jalen Hurts will be one happy dude — if he's the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Even if Kenny Golladay does come back, they need help outside. Smith is a big-time playmaker. The major concern is his size, but he can fly.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd They trade down, add extra picks, and still end up with a quarterback. That would be a wise move for Joe Douglas.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd They let A.J. Bouye go, so they clearly need help there in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Surtain is the best of this corner class in my mind.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys are another team in need of corner help. Farley opted out last year, but his skills are top-notch. He might have the highest ceiling of the corners in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st They need help at a lot of spots, but edge-rusher is one of the biggest needs. When in doubt, pencil in big people for Dave Gettleman. Paye is raw, but he is intriguing with all his skills.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th They could play Jimmy Garoppolo one more year if need be. If they let him go, Lance could be their starter. He has the ability to move, which would be outstanding in their offense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd If you have a young quarterback, you need to protect him. Darrisaw is a player scouts and personnel people seem to like a lot more than the draft analysts do.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd They need to upgrade at left tackle and Riley Reiff could be gone for cap reasons. Slater opted out last year, but he has the skills to be an immediate starter on the left side, which would mean keeping Ezra Cleveland at right guard.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau was considered a potential top-five pick last spring, but he opted out in 2020. The Patriots have a big-time need in terms of pass-rush help. Rousseau is big and has speed off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Getting J.J. Watt to help the front will create more pressure, but they need coverage help on the back end. Horn plays with the swagger and coverage skills Vance Joseph will love in his defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st They tried to fix their linebacker issues in free agency last year and it didn't work. Parsons is an off-the-ball linebacker who can run. He opted out last year, and he does have some off-field issues.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Collins is one of my favorite players in the draft. He can do a lot of things, which we know Brian Flores likes in his defensive players. Some teams see him as an outside rusher, but he can also play other spots.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th They need to get more explosive on offense, and this kid can provide that. Moore didn't play a lot of games at Purdue, but he is the real deal. Think a lesser Tyreek Hill.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th They need to upgrade the offensive line, and this kid could step in at right tackle when Bobby Massie is let go. They could also consider adding help on their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th They need to get more explosive outside in the passing game. T.Y. Hilton is a free agent. Even if he were to come back, they need hep. Toney is a tough, inside playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th He's a guy who would be an immediate upgrade to a front that needs it. They had just 19 sacks last season, which is downright awful for a playoff team.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th They have to improve their outside rush. Phillips played well last season for Miami after transferring from UCLA. He does have some medical concerns, but he sure has the physical tools.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Yes, Ben Roethlisberger is back for another season, but they need to find his long-term replacement. Jones has the ability to sit for a year and then become the starter.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd They have to get better in terms of being able to push the pocket. They are moving to a 3-4 scheme, so Barmore would step in as one of the down players with ability to create pressure.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Joe Tryon EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th He's another player who opted to sit out last season. But he has the size and tools needed to be an effective edge rusher. They could pair him with Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th This is a team that could lose both Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. Landing some edge help really makes sense. They could also look at Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th They will almost certainly lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency, so adding another edge player would make sense to go with Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport. They could also look for secondary help here.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th They have to get more help for Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. Bateman didn't play last year, but he has the size and he's faster than some might think.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Aaron Banks OL Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 126th POSITION RNK 22nd They could be losing their guards to free agency, which means they need an upgrade. They do have Cody Ford to play there when he comes back from injury if they sign Daryl Williams back. If not, they need a power guard to amp up the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th He could provide insurance at tackle in case one of their two starters isn't back from injury to open the season. If they are, he could start at guard, a position he has played well in his career.