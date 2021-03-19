Now that the first week of free agency has come to an end, we're starting to see teams fill some immediate needs on their roster with veteran players. Some acquisitions are so significant that they completely take some positional options off the table in the first round. However, with the NFL Draft it's about the long-term in regards to team building. So, even if a team signed a solid veteran to perhaps a one- or two-year deal, it doesn't mean they wouldn't take an opportunity on a younger, talented player who has more upside and who is also cheaper.
When looking at this mock draft, try to keep that in mind. There are a few teams like Washington, Chicago and maybe New England who I could envision taking QBs in Round 1, but in the same breath, I could see them holding off on that position until Rounds 2 or 3. In my mock, I decided to go with the latter. Ideal fits for guys like Mac Jones, Kellen Mond and Jamie Newman would be New England, Chicago and Washington, respectively. Instead, I went with other areas in this mock for their selections. Also, every year there are a few players who end up going on Day 1 that no one would've thought possible. Well, there are a few in here that you should definitely keep an eye on.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Lawrence is the most apt to step in right away and play really well as a rookie. He's arguably the most battle-tested in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Fields, in my opinion, is QB1b in this class. Had he played another season at Ohio State, his resume would look a lot like Lawrence's. The Jets land a true, franchise-changing QB.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Getting more dynamic around Tua Tagovailoa should be the goal, and adding a receiver the caliber of Chase would be a significant step in that direction.
Round 1 - Pick 4
The Falcons have the luxury of taking a prospect like Lance without the pressure of playing him right away. Yes, there are other needs, but they don't expect to pick this high again, so why not grab a potential heir apparent to Matt Ryan while you can.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
I believe Darrisaw is the best tackle in the draft class, and he would almost immediately help strengthen the Bengals offensive line in front of Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Eagles could go offense, but landing a premier cover corner with ball skills in this era of the passing game is almost too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
I like what the Lions are building on their roster with new head coach Dan Campbell, both with on-field personnel and with their coaches. Landing the Heisman Trophy winner gives them a legit game-breaker on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
I believe Sewell can serve in a multitude of roles up front for an NFL team, and the Panthers would almost surely welcome the services of the former Oregon Duck.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Broncos need to get back to being bullies in the secondary, and they nab one of the best at the position in Surtain.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn plays with the right amount of aggressiveness you want to see out on the perimeter. With top-tier explosiveness and ball instincts, he helps bolster the Cowboys in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Joe Tryon EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Tryon may be a surprise to many here, but the former Washington Husky can flat out pressure the QB. The Giants need a threat coming off of the edge, and Tryon is a twitched-up, lengthy and athletic player who can be just that.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
This should almost be illegal for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to get his hands on the talented and athletic passer from BYU. Wilson would be an ideal fit in this scheme and brings much more upside than what's currently there at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Lose Hunter Henry, gain Kyle Pitts. Imagine a potential lineup of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams AND Kyle Pitts -- it's scary just to think about.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Versatility, athleticism and upside equals the holy trinity of offensive line prospects and Slater would bring that, as well as some stability, to the Vikings' offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike has long arms and uses them like wheat baskets when he swats away an offensive lineman's hands. He's really good in working with his length on the interior, and the Patriots have to get much better up front defensively.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Especially after losing Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals need to get more explosive in the secondary and Campbell brings both explosiveness and press skills to the table.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs
Eichenberg was so dominant on tape at Notre Dame, on both ends of offense. He has the potential to be a foundational player for the Raiders on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Going back to the SEC for another stellar offensive playmaker for the Dolphins. This time it's Tagovailoa's former teammate in Najee Harris, who is a three-down back that thrives on both ends of offense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
I can see Washington targeting someone like Kellen Mond in Round 2, so with that being the backdrop, I went with the talented LB Micah Parsons with this selection. Parsons just continues to build a menacing defense for Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 20
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 295 lbs
The Bears could go QB here, but like Washington, I could see them take less of a risk with a Round 2 pick instead. That's why I went with Christiensen out of BYU, who was equally as dominant on film as any of the more talked about tackles in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Losing Anthony Costanzo to retirement creates a bit of a void on that side, which adding Alex Leatherwood helps fill. I feel like he is the forgotten man in this excellent tackle class.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle is the most explosive receiver in the class; think Rocket Ismail and Joey Galloway-type speed and explosiveness. He'll add a different dynamic to the Titans passing game.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Samuel gives the Jets a bonafide baller out on the perimeter. With the athleticism and ball skills to match, Samuel should be able to turn the ball over at a high clip as a pro player.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Josh Myers OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Pittsburgh lands the best center in the draft class with Myers out of Ohio State. The former Buckeye is a technically sound player with A+ recognition skills. He would help ease the blow of losing Maurkice Pouncey to retirement this offseason.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Even with the signing of Marvin Jones, and the drafting of Laviska Shenault Jr. last year, the Jags continue to stockpile dynamic talents around Trevor Lawrence, just continuing to make his job a lot easier as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Browns add another pressure player opposite of Myles Garrett. Phillips is excellent on both ends of defense, so you don't have to take him off the field, much to the chagrin of opposing offenses.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Baltimore's defense lost some firepower this offseason, so the Ravens get to replenish that with the 2020 Nagurski, Bednarik and Lombardi winner. Collins can cover, pressure the ball and make plays versus the run.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Camryn Bynum CB
California • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Bynum has A+ press skills and gives the Saints another stellar matchup defender who can turn the ball over. He's also one of the better run defenders at the position, definitely not afraid of any physical conversation out there on game day.
Round 1 - Pick 29
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
One of the better technicians in the class, Vera-Tucker can play either guard or tackle at the next level and has excellent ability in pass pro.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
I believe the Bills can add one more explosive, gamebreaking threat to their offense and it arrives in the form of Travis Etienne, who is the type of back that can ring that cash register pretty quickly on any given touch.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Aaron Banks OL
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Banks is the best guard in the draft class and would keep the Chiefs offense rolling as they retool the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 278 lbs
Milton Williams is cut from the same cloth as Vernon Gholston. His background at end helps him inside at tackle, showing the ability to win one-on-one matchups with consistency.