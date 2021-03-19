Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Lawrence is the most apt to step in right away and play really well as a rookie. He's arguably the most battle-tested in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Fields, in my opinion, is QB1b in this class. Had he played another season at Ohio State, his resume would look a lot like Lawrence's. The Jets land a true, franchise-changing QB.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Getting more dynamic around Tua Tagovailoa should be the goal, and adding a receiver the caliber of Chase would be a significant step in that direction.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons have the luxury of taking a prospect like Lance without the pressure of playing him right away. Yes, there are other needs, but they don't expect to pick this high again, so why not grab a potential heir apparent to Matt Ryan while you can.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd I believe Darrisaw is the best tackle in the draft class, and he would almost immediately help strengthen the Bengals offensive line in front of Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles could go offense, but landing a premier cover corner with ball skills in this era of the passing game is almost too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd I like what the Lions are building on their roster with new head coach Dan Campbell, both with on-field personnel and with their coaches. Landing the Heisman Trophy winner gives them a legit game-breaker on the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I believe Sewell can serve in a multitude of roles up front for an NFL team, and the Panthers would almost surely welcome the services of the former Oregon Duck.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos need to get back to being bullies in the secondary, and they nab one of the best at the position in Surtain.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Horn plays with the right amount of aggressiveness you want to see out on the perimeter. With top-tier explosiveness and ball instincts, he helps bolster the Cowboys in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Joe Tryon EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 3rd Tryon may be a surprise to many here, but the former Washington Husky can flat out pressure the QB. The Giants need a threat coming off of the edge, and Tryon is a twitched-up, lengthy and athletic player who can be just that.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd This should almost be illegal for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to get his hands on the talented and athletic passer from BYU. Wilson would be an ideal fit in this scheme and brings much more upside than what's currently there at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Lose Hunter Henry, gain Kyle Pitts. Imagine a potential lineup of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams AND Kyle Pitts -- it's scary just to think about.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Versatility, athleticism and upside equals the holy trinity of offensive line prospects and Slater would bring that, as well as some stability, to the Vikings' offensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Onwuzurike has long arms and uses them like wheat baskets when he swats away an offensive lineman's hands. He's really good in working with his length on the interior, and the Patriots have to get much better up front defensively.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Especially after losing Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals need to get more explosive in the secondary and Campbell brings both explosiveness and press skills to the table.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Liam Eichenberg OL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 144th POSITION RNK 24th Eichenberg was so dominant on tape at Notre Dame, on both ends of offense. He has the potential to be a foundational player for the Raiders on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 2nd Going back to the SEC for another stellar offensive playmaker for the Dolphins. This time it's Tagovailoa's former teammate in Najee Harris, who is a three-down back that thrives on both ends of offense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st I can see Washington targeting someone like Kellen Mond in Round 2, so with that being the backdrop, I went with the talented LB Micah Parsons with this selection. Parsons just continues to build a menacing defense for Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Brady Christensen OL BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 295 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Bears could go QB here, but like Washington, I could see them take less of a risk with a Round 2 pick instead. That's why I went with Christiensen out of BYU, who was equally as dominant on film as any of the more talked about tackles in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Losing Anthony Costanzo to retirement creates a bit of a void on that side, which adding Alex Leatherwood helps fill. I feel like he is the forgotten man in this excellent tackle class.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Waddle is the most explosive receiver in the class; think Rocket Ismail and Joey Galloway-type speed and explosiveness. He'll add a different dynamic to the Titans passing game.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Samuel gives the Jets a bonafide baller out on the perimeter. With the athleticism and ball skills to match, Samuel should be able to turn the ball over at a high clip as a pro player.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Josh Myers OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 16th Pittsburgh lands the best center in the draft class with Myers out of Ohio State. The former Buckeye is a technically sound player with A+ recognition skills. He would help ease the blow of losing Maurkice Pouncey to retirement this offseason.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Even with the signing of Marvin Jones, and the drafting of Laviska Shenault Jr. last year, the Jags continue to stockpile dynamic talents around Trevor Lawrence, just continuing to make his job a lot easier as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns add another pressure player opposite of Myles Garrett. Phillips is excellent on both ends of defense, so you don't have to take him off the field, much to the chagrin of opposing offenses.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Baltimore's defense lost some firepower this offseason, so the Ravens get to replenish that with the 2020 Nagurski, Bednarik and Lombardi winner. Collins can cover, pressure the ball and make plays versus the run.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Camryn Bynum CB California • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 127th POSITION RNK 14th Bynum has A+ press skills and gives the Saints another stellar matchup defender who can turn the ball over. He's also one of the better run defenders at the position, definitely not afraid of any physical conversation out there on game day.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th One of the better technicians in the class, Vera-Tucker can play either guard or tackle at the next level and has excellent ability in pass pro.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 1st I believe the Bills can add one more explosive, gamebreaking threat to their offense and it arrives in the form of Travis Etienne, who is the type of back that can ring that cash register pretty quickly on any given touch.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Aaron Banks OL Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 107th POSITION RNK 18th Banks is the best guard in the draft class and would keep the Chiefs offense rolling as they retool the offensive line.