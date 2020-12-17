Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Last week, I copy/pasted the explanation for Trevor Lawrence to New York from the previous week just to see if anyone would notice. No one noticed and that's probably because fans are already facing fatigue of seeing Lawrence at No. 1 overall to the Jets. I have no change to make this week.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Zach Wilson and Justin Fields are great players. I could see either being taken No. 2 overall so, in an effort to provide a unique look each week, I have been swapping one out for the other each week until there is more clarity.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Penei Sewell or trade down are the two most likely outcomes for Cincinnati in this spot but there is an outside chance that the team picks Ja'Marr Chase after moving on from A.J. Green and John Ross this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st In the event that Cincinnati passes on Penei Sewell, Los Angeles would gladly claim him. They have a quarterback of the future so they need to invest in protection and Sewell is a solid start.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Georgia native remains in local to play for Atlanta. The Falcons will welcome a new head coach and may not like the prospects of Matt Ryan long-term. As Ryan's contract is currently constructed, it would be difficult for Atlanta to move on from him in 2021. However, the idea of drafting Justin Fields and stashing him for a year is not a bad option.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The intrigue of taking one of the top quarterbacks is diminished by Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields being off the board. Although they could look to add offensive line help to the fray, Kyle Pitts would give Teddy Bridgewater a dynamic offensive weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas should have the opportunity to take one of the top cornerback prospects regardless of where they finish in the draft order. Caleb Farley is a big cornerback that can stabilize that position a bit in Dallas.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 8 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Brian Flores has squeezed all the juice from the lemon this season but it is natural to wonder what he might be able to accomplish with more blue-chip talent on that side of the ball. Micah Parsons is not a flawless prospect but he offers a unique skillset.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia has an aging offensive line and Howie Roseman values quality and depth in that unit. It would not be a surprise to see him preemptively get in front of some team needs with the selection of Rashawn Slater. Slater could play offensive tackle or the interior offensive line. He would provide supreme flexibility that they lacked this season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants slid out of that final playoff spot and now have the chance to pick up a blue-chip talent. New York has a formidable defensive tackle rotation but could use some pass rush assistance. Kwity Paye is one of the most promising edge rush prospects at this time.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit and Atlanta are facing a similar situation. Both franchises are welcoming new head coaches with the presence of an aging quarterback on the roster. Trey Lance, a Minnesota native, could wait in the wings for a year if Detroit wants to give Matthew Stafford another year to bring that dead cap space down. Lance could use some time to develop anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco could use some interior offensive line help as well as stability in the secondary. The 49ers fill one of those needs with the selection of Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th It would not be a surprise if Von Miller and Denver parted ways this offseason. He has one year remaining on his deal but cutting ties would save the team $18 million. In a year where the salary cap is going to decrease, savings are key. Joseph Ossai is relatively new in his new role but he is comfortable bending around the edge and creating turnovers.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Similar to Philadelphia, Minnesota has needs on the edge and inside. Alijah Vera-Tucker is skilled enough to play either at a high level but would be best suited inside.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago continues our run on offensive linemen in the teens. They need to add strength in that interior offensive line and Wyatt Davis fits the description.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Devonta Smith playing in an area where weather impacts a lot of games is an interesting fit but New England needs to improve that unit desperately. It's not fair to any quarterback they put under center.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jay Tufele DL USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 6th Las Vegas stays out west to acquire the services of a talented interior defensive lineman. It is not a particularly elite group of defensive tackles but Jay Tufele should challenge to be the first off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Marquise Brown has not been a reliable contributor in Baltimore and Willie Snead and Dez Bryant are not taking residence long-term. Lamar Jackson has the support of the franchise and could benefit from the addition of a talented wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Washington did not have a ready-made replacement for Trent Williams, which is to be expected. Christian Darrisaw makes the six hour journey northward to join the Football Team. He is smooth and should handle the transition to the NFL with ease.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th As teams look to shed salary cap space, Patrick Peterson might be an option for Arizona. In the event that he leaves, they need a contender opposite Byron Murphy. Jaycee Horn has been a riser during the process and has arguably the most potential in this class at that position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Miami lands a second high upside defender for Brian Flores' defense. Now again, potential is production unrealized but Gregory Rousseau has all the athletic ability to be a difference maker in the NFL. It will be interesting to see him at the NFL Combine after spending the past four months working out in preparation for the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Tampa Bay probably needs to prepare for life after Shaq Barrett and/or Jason Pierre-Paul sooner rather than later. Jayson Oweh is obviously not going to fulfill both of those roles but the team will need to account for a loss of pass rush. Oweh is still a bit raw as a prospect but he has high level athletic traits.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd The quarterback position is settled with Trevor Lawrence. In an ideal world, Joe Douglas would be able to add a third first-round pick in a trade of Sam Darnold. New York has several holes to fill in their streets and on their roster. Derion Kendrick would be a cornerstone cornerback but the offensive line needs to improve for Lawrence to have sustained success.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 5th Colts GM Chris Ballard has done a fantastic job building out that defense but they could answer some long-term concerns with the addition of Asante Samuel Jr. After battling injuries much of the season, it would not be a surprise to see them pursue depth and a potential starter along the offensive line either.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns are deficient when it comes to defending tight ends; that much was evident Monday night against the Ravens. Cleveland likely did not envision a scenario that they would use a first-round pick on a linebacker but the board shakes out in a manner that necessitates that move. It is much more likely that General manager Andrew Berry adds an edge rusher, cornerback or even wide receiver in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. EDGE Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee has a need at pass rusher and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is one of the best talents on the board in that spot.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 27 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Christian Barmore was projected very high early in the year and, although the season has not played out as expected, he remains an intriguing talent. Jacksonville needs some players up front that can keep blocks off Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo adds another linebacker to a defense whose production has fluctuated over the course of the season. It looks as though they might be hitting their stride as the season draws to a close.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 8th Tylan Wallace has great play strength and wins jump balls down the field. He would be a great complement to Davante Adams in that offense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st James Conner and Benny Snell just do not instill fear in the opponent. The run game has really struggled in the Steel City over their two losses. Travis Etienne is a well-rounded back that would add an explosive piece to that Pittsburgh offense in the waning years of Ben Roethlisberger's career.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Swapping Emmanuel Sanders for Rondale Moore would be a fun transition for the New Orleans offense. One would assume that New Orleans is going to bring in another quarterback this offseason and that player will need to be surrounded with elite talent to keep that offense humming at an elite level.