Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There is little debate over Jacksonville's pick and that is because Trevor Lawrence is entrenched there. The real intrigue begins a pick later.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta moves up a few spots to secure a quarterback. Matt Ryan will be 36-years-old when the Falcons take the field next. He may have some time left but it is doubtful that Arthur Smith took the job knowing that he would be in an unenviable position in two years. Teams are not afforded the chance to pick early enough to take an elite quarterback option early and Atlanta can ill afford to throw it away. Long-term success is at stake.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit has made the decision to move on from Matthew Stafford and the heir apparent is not on the roster. They are within striking distance of landing a top quarterback in the draft but they have to be aggressive. The Lions surrender the No. 7 overall pick, a second round pick and a 2022 fourth round pick to move up for the right to select Justin Fields.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Joe Douglas comes from an executive tree that values offensive line play. If the team is going to move forward with Sam Darnold, they need a strong supporting cast around him. Rashawn Slater could slide in at right tackle and stabilize that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati watches as the action unfolds in front of them before selecting their top target -- Oregon's Penei Sewell. The addition allows them to move Jonah Williams inside, which is an immediate upgrade at two spots.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia has some big changes to make and that includes clearing up the wide receiver room. Ja'Marr Chase can be a big part of that offense moving forward with or without Carson Wentz.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The conversation of Miami moving on from Tua Tagovailoa has already started after one season. The Dolphins have two choices: 1.) pull the plug and succumb to the idea or 2.) surround Tagovailoa with talent and give him a fair chance to succeed.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st In this scenario, I am envisioning Carolina trades for Matthew Stafford. Detroit picks up a second round pick after parting with theirs in the trade up for Justin Fields. Kyle Pitts comes in to give that offense another mismatch.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Denver capitalizes on the quarterback rush and takes one of the best talents available regardless of position. Micah Parsons went from a bit overrated to underrated nationally. It will be interesting to see how far he can rise back up the board.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas adds a top cornerback prospect to a secondary that desperately needs help. Patrick Surtain II is the best player available at a critical position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st New York adds a qualified pass rusher to supplement the strong interior defensive line. If the Giants can consistently apply pressure up front, it will make life easier on the back end for James Bradberry and a pair of safeties taken in the early rounds.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st San Francisco has reached an impasse with Jimmy Garropolo. They have not gotten the production that they expected and will likely consider alternative options. With Trey Lance on the board, Kyle Shanahan is presented with a unique challenge.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Chargers add a left tackle with the hope of protecting Justin Herbert for a decade plus. Brandon Staley might be enticed to draft defense but he will understand the importance of supporting his young quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota lost Everson Griffen and tried to compensate by acquiring Yannick Ngakoue; an experiment that did not work. The Vikings need to prioritize the health of their salary cap this offseason. They have done a poor job in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd New England obviously needs to determine who will play quarterback for them next season. The thinking is that they will get Jimmy Garoppolo back from San Francisco after the 49ers select Trey Lance. By adding Jaylen Waddle, the Patriots have a deep threat for Garoppolo.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Caleb Farley is one of the highest-rated players in this class and he falls right in to the laps of the Cardinals. Arizona could move on from Patrick Peterson this offseason and the addition of Farley would offset some of that loss.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas adds a nose tackle to augment the defensive line and take some pressure off of Maxx Crosby.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami doubles down on its commitment to Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama program. After selecting Devonta Smith early, the Dolphins swoop back around take another member of the Crimson Tide -- Najee Harris.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Washington is still looking to replace Trent Williams. Alijah Vera-Tucker is not a perfect replacement but he is a big upgrade. Worst-case scenario, Vera-Tucker plays left tackle until the team finds someone more suitable and they move him inside.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Chicago has a lot of money tied up in Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack. The team starts to plan for future flexibility by adding another on a rookie contract.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Jaelan Phillips is an ascending talent and Indianapolis takes a flier on his development. He is the eventual replacement for Justin Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th Tennessee has been desperate for pass rush help and Azeez Ojulari is the latest attempt to appease that need.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Between Rashawn Slater and Kadarius Toney, the Jets are finally beginning to surround Sam Darnold with talent that will either lead to his success or his demise. Toney has blistering speed in addition to refined route-running.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th The end of Joe Haden's time is coming in Pittsburgh and they need a replacement. Jaycee Horn is a physical player that can fit into the Steelers' model.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville has more needs than one offseason will allow them to address. The team has a few promising edge rushers but they need to add a few more pieces to that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th One of Cleveland's highest offseason priorities involves finding an edge rusher to start opposite Myles Garrett. Jayson Oweh has a lot of qualities for the Browns to develop into a high end player.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th Baltimore adds a little size in the form of Terrace Marshall Jr. to go with the speed that Marquise Brown provides. The Ravens have to graduate the passing game to reach the peak.

Round 1 - Pick 28 D'Wayne Eskridge WR Western Michigan • Sr • 5'9" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK D'Wayne Eskridge is a speed merchant. His production has been somewhat limited by quarterback play with the Broncos but he averages over 20 yards per catch.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah gives Green Bay a modern day linebacker capable of covering sideline to sideline. He is more accustomed to dropping into coverage than filling gaps at the line of scrimmage.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo adds a versatile skill set to the second level of its defense. Zaven Collins is a well-rounded player that serves as a massive upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 11th Tampa Bay could save a lot of money by moving on from Donovan Smith and embracing the youth movement. Alex Leatherwood has been viewed as a potential guard but he has shown enough to be given a fair shake on the edge.