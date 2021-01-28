The quarterback carousel is turning and teams in need better grab a seat before it's too late. In today's exercise, Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo are dealt in conjunction with their former teams moving on through the draft. It is a unique offseason in which a lot must play out before draft projections can truly take shape.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
There is little debate over Jacksonville's pick and that is because Trevor Lawrence is entrenched there. The real intrigue begins a pick later.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Atlanta moves up a few spots to secure a quarterback. Matt Ryan will be 36-years-old when the Falcons take the field next. He may have some time left but it is doubtful that Arthur Smith took the job knowing that he would be in an unenviable position in two years. Teams are not afforded the chance to pick early enough to take an elite quarterback option early and Atlanta can ill afford to throw it away. Long-term success is at stake.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Detroit has made the decision to move on from Matthew Stafford and the heir apparent is not on the roster. They are within striking distance of landing a top quarterback in the draft but they have to be aggressive. The Lions surrender the No. 7 overall pick, a second round pick and a 2022 fourth round pick to move up for the right to select Justin Fields.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 4
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Joe Douglas comes from an executive tree that values offensive line play. If the team is going to move forward with Sam Darnold, they need a strong supporting cast around him. Rashawn Slater could slide in at right tackle and stabilize that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Cincinnati watches as the action unfolds in front of them before selecting their top target -- Oregon's Penei Sewell. The addition allows them to move Jonah Williams inside, which is an immediate upgrade at two spots.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Philadelphia has some big changes to make and that includes clearing up the wide receiver room. Ja'Marr Chase can be a big part of that offense moving forward with or without Carson Wentz.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The conversation of Miami moving on from Tua Tagovailoa has already started after one season. The Dolphins have two choices: 1.) pull the plug and succumb to the idea or 2.) surround Tagovailoa with talent and give him a fair chance to succeed.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
In this scenario, I am envisioning Carolina trades for Matthew Stafford. Detroit picks up a second round pick after parting with theirs in the trade up for Justin Fields. Kyle Pitts comes in to give that offense another mismatch.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Denver capitalizes on the quarterback rush and takes one of the best talents available regardless of position. Micah Parsons went from a bit overrated to underrated nationally. It will be interesting to see how far he can rise back up the board.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Dallas adds a top cornerback prospect to a secondary that desperately needs help. Patrick Surtain II is the best player available at a critical position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
New York adds a qualified pass rusher to supplement the strong interior defensive line. If the Giants can consistently apply pressure up front, it will make life easier on the back end for James Bradberry and a pair of safeties taken in the early rounds.
Round 1 - Pick 12
San Francisco has reached an impasse with Jimmy Garropolo. They have not gotten the production that they expected and will likely consider alternative options. With Trey Lance on the board, Kyle Shanahan is presented with a unique challenge.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Chargers add a left tackle with the hope of protecting Justin Herbert for a decade plus. Brandon Staley might be enticed to draft defense but he will understand the importance of supporting his young quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Minnesota lost Everson Griffen and tried to compensate by acquiring Yannick Ngakoue; an experiment that did not work. The Vikings need to prioritize the health of their salary cap this offseason. They have done a poor job in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
New England obviously needs to determine who will play quarterback for them next season. The thinking is that they will get Jimmy Garoppolo back from San Francisco after the 49ers select Trey Lance. By adding Jaylen Waddle, the Patriots have a deep threat for Garoppolo.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Caleb Farley is one of the highest-rated players in this class and he falls right in to the laps of the Cardinals. Arizona could move on from Patrick Peterson this offseason and the addition of Farley would offset some of that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Las Vegas adds a nose tackle to augment the defensive line and take some pressure off of Maxx Crosby.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Miami doubles down on its commitment to Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama program. After selecting Devonta Smith early, the Dolphins swoop back around take another member of the Crimson Tide -- Najee Harris.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Washington is still looking to replace Trent Williams. Alijah Vera-Tucker is not a perfect replacement but he is a big upgrade. Worst-case scenario, Vera-Tucker plays left tackle until the team finds someone more suitable and they move him inside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Chicago has a lot of money tied up in Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack. The team starts to plan for future flexibility by adding another on a rookie contract.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Jaelan Phillips is an ascending talent and Indianapolis takes a flier on his development. He is the eventual replacement for Justin Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Tennessee has been desperate for pass rush help and Azeez Ojulari is the latest attempt to appease that need.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Between Rashawn Slater and Kadarius Toney, the Jets are finally beginning to surround Sam Darnold with talent that will either lead to his success or his demise. Toney has blistering speed in addition to refined route-running.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The end of Joe Haden's time is coming in Pittsburgh and they need a replacement. Jaycee Horn is a physical player that can fit into the Steelers' model.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Jacksonville has more needs than one offseason will allow them to address. The team has a few promising edge rushers but they need to add a few more pieces to that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
One of Cleveland's highest offseason priorities involves finding an edge rusher to start opposite Myles Garrett. Jayson Oweh has a lot of qualities for the Browns to develop into a high end player.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
Baltimore adds a little size in the form of Terrace Marshall Jr. to go with the speed that Marquise Brown provides. The Ravens have to graduate the passing game to reach the peak.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Western Michigan • Sr • 5'9" / 190 lbs
D'Wayne Eskridge is a speed merchant. His production has been somewhat limited by quarterback play with the Broncos but he averages over 20 yards per catch.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah gives Green Bay a modern day linebacker capable of covering sideline to sideline. He is more accustomed to dropping into coverage than filling gaps at the line of scrimmage.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Buffalo adds a versatile skill set to the second level of its defense. Zaven Collins is a well-rounded player that serves as a massive upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Tampa Bay could save a lot of money by moving on from Donovan Smith and embracing the youth movement. Alex Leatherwood has been viewed as a potential guard but he has shown enough to be given a fair shake on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Deonte Brown OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 350 lbs
Kansas City has not invested in their interior offensive line so they buck the trend with Deonte Brown at the end of the first round.