The path to the draft is a long one that began last May following the 2020 NFL Draft and continued in earnest in September. With two weeks left until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell takes to the podium in Cleveland, the process is winding down and there are just three more mock drafts until all of the speculation comes to an end and preparation on the 2022 NFL Draft begins.
One of the most exciting events in the calendar year arrives shortly and will be gone in a flash. In today's exercise we explore the quarterback scenarios atop the draft and how they could impact others.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Lawrence to Jacksonville is a formality at this point. He is probably already working with a realtor in the area.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Wilson gives New York some financial flexibility moving forward. General manager Joe Douglas began a true reset last season and the quarterback is the biggest missing piece.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
It is likely that San Francisco takes Mac Jones but I think there is an outside chance that the 49ers go in another direction. Fields is an athletic quarterback with great arm strength and accuracy.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 4
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Atlanta acquires No. 9 and No. 40 overall to move down with Denver. The Broncos trade up for a quarterback; specifically Lance.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Cincinnati does the right thing and adds protection for Burrow. The Bengals can address the wide receiver position on Day Two.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts is a unicorn. There are comparable players to Ja'Marr Chase and even viable options at offensive tackle. There is only one Pitts. There are some really good tight ends in the NFL but the list of successful wide receivers is much larger. It would be easier for the Dolphins to take a wide receiver later in the draft.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
New England does not believe it is far away from competing this season and a reliable quarterback might be the difference in contention and another disappointing season. Jones is the fifth and final quarterback among those expected to be taken in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Sewell would be an ideal outcome for Carolina to protect Sam Darnold so they are likely hoping that Cincinnati opts for a skill player. Chase would be another step toward giving Darnold the help that he sorely lacked in the Big Apple.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Atlanta adds a smart player with five positional flexibility that can start at offensive guard before potentially moving to tackle down the road.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain is a safe pick for the Dallas defense. The Cowboys have missed a lot at the position in recent years so Surtain should finally add some stability.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons would be a great solution to the problem Patrick Graham has on defense. Edge rusher remains a need but Parsons checks off another box for the front seven to become elite.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Philadelphia gets a physical cornerback to pair with Darius Slay. Horn gives the team a long-term option at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 13
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker offers the versatility to play left tackle or slide inside to one of the interior positions. Los Angeles could use a Day One starter at left tackle and, although Vera-Tucker is better suited playing inside, he gives the Chargers a viable option on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Minnesota could go offensive line in the first round depending on how the board shakes out but it would likely be more inclined to take an edge rusher given how the board has shaken out.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
In an odd turn of fates, Matt Patricia's new and old team (the Patriots) trades up with his old team (the Lions). Detroit picks up the No. 46 overall and a 2022 fourth-round pick to make the exchange and still lands a vertical threat for Jared Goff.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Arizona adds Barmore to apply pressure to the opposing offensive line. The Cardinals went all in this offseason and that should lead to more wins in the fall.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith should not be on the board at this stage of the first round but some really good players are going to slide. Teams may overthink his lack of size but Smith creates separation as well as anyone.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Miami might be enticed to add a running back with this pick but it makes more sense to target defense. A quality running back should still be on the board for the Dolphins atop the second round.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Washington addresses a big need on its roster in the form of Darrisaw, who will start at left tackle to replace Trent Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
After losing Kyle Fuller, Chicago rebounds by taking an accountable cornerback from down the road. Newsome gives the Bears a formidable tandem at cornerback with Jaylon Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Indianapolis adds Ojulari to replace Justin Houston. The Colts have a few glaring weaknesses on the roster and edge rusher is one of them.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Tennessee might not want to take another bite at this apple after the Isaiah Wilson experience but the two could literally not be any different. Jenkins is worthy of being a first-round pick and loves the game of football.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Edge rusher and cornerback are cornerstones to any defense. The Jets have already signed Carl Lawson but that does not remove them from the conversation for an edge rusher in the first round. Paye and Lawson would give them two really gifted players at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
A medical situation leads to Farley's slide down the board and Pittsburgh pounces on the rare opportunity to add an elite talent later in the first round.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Jacksonville has addressed the secondary heavily this offseason and that continues with Moehrig. Urban Meyer values depth on the backend.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau is a lengthy pass rusher that gives Baltimore an option in the absence of Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. He is a high-upside selection and the Ravens have done as well as any team developing pass-rush talents.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
New Orleans brings in an explosive wide receiver capable of making significant contributions after the catch for Jameis Winston and/or Taysom Hill.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Davis is an athletic linebacker that shows great acceleration and makes a big impact when he arrives to the ball. His best attribute is his ability to drop into coverage and pick up tight ends and running backs.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Buffalo adds length and depth to the edge-rusher room. The Bills may not have two long-term answers right now but they have an assortment of options to find those two players to lean on in the future with the addition of Oweh.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Zaven Collins EDGE
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Kansas City picks up a linebacker that can fly across the field and make big hits. Between Willie Gay and Collins, the Chiefs have some really talented linebackers to develop.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Tampa Bay adds a cornerback to compete and provide depth if nothing else. The Buccaneers have few holes and are in a position to take best player available.