Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Lawrence to Jacksonville is a formality at this point. He is probably already working with a realtor in the area.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Wilson gives New York some financial flexibility moving forward. General manager Joe Douglas began a true reset last season and the quarterback is the biggest missing piece.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd It is likely that San Francisco takes Mac Jones but I think there is an outside chance that the 49ers go in another direction. Fields is an athletic quarterback with great arm strength and accuracy.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Atlanta acquires No. 9 and No. 40 overall to move down with Denver. The Broncos trade up for a quarterback; specifically Lance.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati does the right thing and adds protection for Burrow. The Bengals can address the wide receiver position on Day Two.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Pitts is a unicorn. There are comparable players to Ja'Marr Chase and even viable options at offensive tackle. There is only one Pitts. There are some really good tight ends in the NFL but the list of successful wide receivers is much larger. It would be easier for the Dolphins to take a wide receiver later in the draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th New England does not believe it is far away from competing this season and a reliable quarterback might be the difference in contention and another disappointing season. Jones is the fifth and final quarterback among those expected to be taken in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Sewell would be an ideal outcome for Carolina to protect Sam Darnold so they are likely hoping that Cincinnati opts for a skill player. Chase would be another step toward giving Darnold the help that he sorely lacked in the Big Apple.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta adds a smart player with five positional flexibility that can start at offensive guard before potentially moving to tackle down the road.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain is a safe pick for the Dallas defense. The Cowboys have missed a lot at the position in recent years so Surtain should finally add some stability.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Parsons would be a great solution to the problem Patrick Graham has on defense. Edge rusher remains a need but Parsons checks off another box for the front seven to become elite.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia gets a physical cornerback to pair with Darius Slay. Horn gives the team a long-term option at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Vera-Tucker offers the versatility to play left tackle or slide inside to one of the interior positions. Los Angeles could use a Day One starter at left tackle and, although Vera-Tucker is better suited playing inside, he gives the Chargers a viable option on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota could go offensive line in the first round depending on how the board shakes out but it would likely be more inclined to take an edge rusher given how the board has shaken out.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd In an odd turn of fates, Matt Patricia's new and old team (the Patriots) trades up with his old team (the Lions). Detroit picks up the No. 46 overall and a 2022 fourth-round pick to make the exchange and still lands a vertical threat for Jared Goff.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona adds Barmore to apply pressure to the opposing offensive line. The Cardinals went all in this offseason and that should lead to more wins in the fall.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Smith should not be on the board at this stage of the first round but some really good players are going to slide. Teams may overthink his lack of size but Smith creates separation as well as anyone.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami might be enticed to add a running back with this pick but it makes more sense to target defense. A quality running back should still be on the board for the Dolphins atop the second round.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington addresses a big need on its roster in the form of Darrisaw, who will start at left tackle to replace Trent Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st After losing Kyle Fuller, Chicago rebounds by taking an accountable cornerback from down the road. Newsome gives the Bears a formidable tandem at cornerback with Jaylon Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis adds Ojulari to replace Justin Houston. The Colts have a few glaring weaknesses on the roster and edge rusher is one of them.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Tennessee might not want to take another bite at this apple after the Isaiah Wilson experience but the two could literally not be any different. Jenkins is worthy of being a first-round pick and loves the game of football.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Edge rusher and cornerback are cornerstones to any defense. The Jets have already signed Carl Lawson but that does not remove them from the conversation for an edge rusher in the first round. Paye and Lawson would give them two really gifted players at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st A medical situation leads to Farley's slide down the board and Pittsburgh pounces on the rare opportunity to add an elite talent later in the first round.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville has addressed the secondary heavily this offseason and that continues with Moehrig. Urban Meyer values depth on the backend.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Joe Tryon EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 4th Tryon is a personal favorite of mine because I think he offers a high floor and a high ceiling. Tryon is a high-motor talent with a skill set to be a consistent producer.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd Rousseau is a lengthy pass rusher that gives Baltimore an option in the absence of Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. He is a high-upside selection and the Ravens have done as well as any team developing pass-rush talents.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th New Orleans brings in an explosive wide receiver capable of making significant contributions after the catch for Jameis Winston and/or Taysom Hill.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th Davis is an athletic linebacker that shows great acceleration and makes a big impact when he arrives to the ball. His best attribute is his ability to drop into coverage and pick up tight ends and running backs.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo adds length and depth to the edge-rusher room. The Bills may not have two long-term answers right now but they have an assortment of options to find those two players to lean on in the future with the addition of Oweh.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Zaven Collins EDGE Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Kansas City picks up a linebacker that can fly across the field and make big hits. Between Willie Gay and Collins, the Chiefs have some really talented linebackers to develop.