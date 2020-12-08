Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Former Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams made sure the Jets remained in pole position for Trevor Lawrence. While he won't be around for it, he may have set the organization's course for the next 10-15 years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Lawrence remains our QB2, though he'll likely have some competition from Zach Wilson and Trey Lance as we get through the draft process, but this isn't a bad consolation prize for the Jaguars, who will be looking for a new GM in the new year.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Same as last week, and likely to remain unchanged as long as the Bengals have the No. 3 pick. Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11, which reinforced the idea that Cincy has to protect the future of their franchise. The team should draft several O-linemen this spring because Burrow took a lot of hits as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th This is as high as we've had Slater going. He opted out for 2020 but he was dominant at times last season, and more than held his own when he faced off against Ohio State and Chase Young. Slater can play tackle or kick inside to guard, though we feel he's a Day 1 starter on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys are sort of in no-man's-land here -- too high perhaps for a cornerback or edge rusher, and with Sewell already off the board. Ideally they'll find a QB-needy team as a trade partner. Still, Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary and Surtain, who has been solid this season for Alabama, is our CB1.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carson Wentz was benched last week but it's not all his fault. There have been problems up and down the roster, many of them injury-related. Last April the Eagles passed on Justin Jefferson but they won't let this LSU wideout get past them in Round 1. Chase opted out this season but he was arguably the best WR in the country last season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Trey Lance does everything well. He's athletic, strong-armed, smart, and is a leader. The problem is that he didn't play this season (save one showcase game) and only has one season playing FCS football. But if you're a patient organization with a succession plan in place (like, say Teddy Bridgewater on the roster and playing well), Lance will be an attractive option, even inside the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Zach Wilson is the biggest draft riser since the start of the season and, like Lance, the biggest knock against him is the level of competition. But if we're willing to make concessions for Jordan Love, who faced similar competition a year ago for Utah State -- and struggled mightily while doing so -- then certainly there's room for a Wilson-is-a-legit-first-rounder conversation.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts will be free agents next spring and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins D from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th You can never have enough pass rushers, and while Von Miller will be back in 2021 he'll also be 32 years old. Plus, Miller, Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed all have contracts that expire after the '22 campaign. Paye, meanwhile, is an athletic marvel who has shown vast improvement since the '19 season.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st With the way Logan Thomas played against the Steelers on Monday night maybe Football Team is fine at tight end. But Pitts is basically Darren Waller so you can line him up anywhere -- even out wide -- and he'll make plays.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, adding Smith would be smart. For an idea of how good Smith is, consider this: he was probably the best wideout on the Crimson Tide's roster last season, and that roster included Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Mac Jones is the best deep-ball passer in college football and he could very well work his way into the first round by next spring. Yes, there are questions about his athleticism, and him constantly throwing to wide-open WRs, but he's also incredibly consistent, which is exactly what the Bears need right now.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st We've had cornerbacks mocked to the 49ers for much of the mock-draft season and this week is no different. San Francisco has five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency (including Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett) and two more as exclusive rights free agents. Farley, who opted out for 2020, is our CB2 behind Surtain.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaycee Horn LB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph are in the final year of their current deals, and Kendrick, who is still learning the position, has been a standout on the Tigers defense in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th The Patriots could be in the market for a quarterback or a tight end too. But Waddle, who missed most of the 2020 seaswon with an ankle injury, might be the best deep threat in this class -- and oh by the way, he's also a threat in the return game. The Pats have to upgrade the wideout position and Waddle could be special.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Landon Dickerson OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR This is Landon Dickerson's first appearance in this space but the former Florida State transfer has been dominant for the Crimson Tide. And the 6-foot-6, 325-pound center can also play guard, which means he could step into a starting role on Day 1 for the Ravens.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Owusu-Koramoah is a special talent who can line up just about anywhere. He's been a playmaker for the Fighting Irish and his athleticism would be an asset in Paul Guenther's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Giants need help along the offensive line but they also need to be able to pressure the QB, something they've struggled with this season. Ossai is having a fantastic 2020 campaign and his high motor and tenacity make him a legit first-round talent.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Vikings have needs along the interior offensive line and Vera-Tucker, who is a stud on the interior but has starred at tackle this season for USC, has the versatility to line up anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag and Jason Pierre-Paul's contract expires after the 2021 season. Oweh is a physical freak who is still learning the position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Ereck Flowers has been much improved after moving inside to guard but Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Xavier Rhodes is having a strong 2020 campaign but he's on a one-year deal. Kendrick is still learning the position but has the athleticism and playmaking skills to be a top-flight NFL corner.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st This has been a popular pick during our weekly mock drafts because it makes a lot of sense. Not surprisingly, 2019 first-rounder Jeffrey Simmons has been really good to start the season but he could use some help on the interior. Barmore, who flashed often this season, was a part-time player a year ago and has the type of potential that could see him work his way into the first-round conversation.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 25 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd If Trevor Lawrence is the Jets future he'll need some weapons. Rashod Bateman needs to continue to prove that he can consistently win at the line of scrimmage. He put a lot of first-round reps on tape last season and he's a really good player who looks like an NFL wideout.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR It's not a sexy pick but it's a necessary one after the Jags used their first first-rounder on QB Justin Fields. Darrisaw and 2019 second-rounder Jawaan Taylor will serve as bookends on the O-line and protect the team's latest franchise passer.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about heading into the SEC season and he's quietly been very good in 2020 too. Imagine his speed and explosiveness alongside Tremaine Edmunds.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Rondale Moore might be the most exciting pass catcher in this draft class and he'd give Baker Mayfield another downfield threat, one who can also be a threat in the return game.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 116th POSITION RNK 18th Marshall played in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson a year ago but he's a legit prospect. He has 48 receptions and 10 touchdowns in seven games this season, and he's averaging 15.2 yards per catch. Imagine Rodgers having Davante Adams and Marshall on the field at the same time.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau, who opted out before the season, came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He's new to the position but there's a lot to work with and he'd give Kansas City a much-needed spark off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses has been tentative at times this season as he recovers from an ACL injury that kept him on the sidelines for 2019. But when he returns to form he's one of the best defensive players in this class.