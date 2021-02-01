Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There are few certainties in life but we feel pretty confident that the Jags are taking Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. (If Houston and Jacksonville swing a deal for Deshaun Watson, disregard, though we don't think that'll happen either.)

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Zach Wilson does a lot of things well, and had a breakout 2020 season, but do the Jets think he's worth the No. 2 overall pick? If not, they could choose to stick with Sam Darnold and fill another position of need (offensive line, for example), or trade out of the pick altogether and look for a QB later in Round 1.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Dolphins rookies Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt saw plenty of playing time in 2020 but Sewell is one of the best players in this draft class and immediately upgrades the O-line.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Fields has special physical tools but he's not yet NFL ready -- at least for a starting job. Matt Ryan will likely return for 2021, which means that Fields can learn from the bench before taking over the job in '22.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Same as last week. We were tempted to go with a receiver here but the WR class is a relatively deep one and Slater remains one of our favorite players in this class. He was solid at tackle in 2019 (he opted out in 2020), and has the versatility to play guard and even center. And at the end of the day, priority No. 1 is protecting Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles really wanted that No. 6 pick and with it they take Chase, a game-changing WR for Carson Palmer and first-year coach Nick Sirianni.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd So Matthew Stafford is headed for the Rams and in exchange, the Lions get a slew of draft picks and Jared Goff. Is Goff the long-term answer? Almost certainly not. In fact, Detroit could still choose to take a QB here but for now we have them targeting the best WR in this class, Smith, who will add depth on a roster in which both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are headed for free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Panthers need a quarterback and what better option than the one who starred during Senior Bowl week with Carolina's coaching staff watching closely? Jones continued to impress, even though an ankle injury kept him out of the Senior Bowl game, and there's every reason to believe he's destined to hear his name called in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Callahan was a bright spot in the secondary in 2020 but he, along with four other CBs, will have his contract expire next spring. Farley, who opted out for 2020, is our CB1.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys season clearly didn't go as expected and much of that can be traced to a ton of injuries, starting with Dak Prescott. And despite being in the NFC East playoff race until late, that doesn't change the fact that the pass rush needs to get better and Paye, who has improved greatly from the 2019 season, is a freak athlete and legit first-round talent.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st We love Pitts and all he brings to an offense but we also understand that Giants fans might have some trepidation about taking a tight end in Round 1 after the Evan Engram experiment didn't exactly go as planned.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Kyle Shanahan said in recent weeks that Jimmy Garoppolo is his QB for 2021 but that doesn't mean the team can't (or won't) plan for the future. And now that Matthew Stafford is headed for L.A., San Francisco turns to the draft. Trey Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience. But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it's Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season but he racked up 15.5 sacks last season. For the Chargers, Melvin Ingram is 31 years old and will be a free agent in a few weeks barring a new deal.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings need help along the defensive line and in the secondary as well, but with two edge rushers already off the board, addressing the interior with Barmore, our DT1, makes sense in the middle of Round 1. Barmore flashed throughout the '20 season but got red hot over Alabama's final four games.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Waddle is a high-upside speed demon who is also a threat in the return game. The Patriots desperately need to get better at wideout and Waddle solves that problem on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick will be free agents in a few weeks and Surtain, who has been Alabama's best cornerback the last two seasons, would be a good fit in Arizona in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th The Raiders managed just 21 sacks in 2020 (that ranked 25th overall) and Phillips is a high-energy tone-setter off the edge. There are injury questions (he retired from the game in 2018) but if he's healthy, he's a terror.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Does Parsons fall this far? Only if there are off-field concerns. In terms of his on-field abilities, he's a top-5 pick (and we've had him going in the top 5 in previous mock drafts). Talking to folks around the league, there is little concern that Parsons opted out for the 2020 season because he is such a special talent. Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts are soon-to-be free agents and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins 'D' from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Football Team obviously needs a long-term answer at QB after dumping Dwayne Haskins, but after winning the division and making the playoffs they'll likely have to trade up to get one. For now they're staying put upgrading the o-line with one one the most athletic lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Bears might have played their way into the status quo; that playoff appearance meant the return of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy while Mitchell Trubisky remains a question mark. And if QB isn't an immediate need, fixing the o-line would be a good place to start. Vera-Tucker moved from guard to tackle in 2020 and would be a likely Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th The Colts need a QB and a left tackle but with TY Hilton and Zach Pascal headed for free agency, they'll need to restock the roster at WR too. Toney is an elite playmaker coming off a huge 2020 season and an impressive week of practice at the Senior Bowl.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Onwuzurike opted out in 2020 but flashed consistently during his one day of practice at the Senior Bowl. He needs to play with more consistency but he has the type of potential that could translate to a difference-maker in the middle of the defense.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams led the Jets with seven sacks, and Tarell Basham was next with three. Put another way: New York needs to get better at getting after the QB. Ojulari was arguably the best defender on a Georgia unit that will have a lot of guys hear their name called this April.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Basham is a physical freak who reinforced the notion during Senior Bowl week. Consistency will be the key to his success but he has all the physical tools to dominate.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th The Jags landed CJ Henderson in the first round of the 2020 draft and they go back to the SEC to find Horn, who is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th For the season Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Oweh has all the physical tools to make the jump to the NFL he just needs more experience.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field -- and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage,

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th Campbell is a long cornerback who can match up against an NFL team's No. 1 wideout. He's still learning the position, which means his best football is still in front of him.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Do the Bills *need* a running back. Well, no. They have Devin Singletary and Zack Moss but Harris is a dual threat who can get yards on his own, both as a runner and a receiver. And if we've learned anything from the 2020 season, Josh Allen elevates his game when he's surrounded by playmakers.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa • Soph • 6'3" / 309 lbs Nixon is an explosive interior defensive lineman who has a knack for finding his way into the backfield and being disruptive vs. both the pass and the run. And while he won't replace Ndamukong Suh, adding depth for the soon-to-be free agent makes sense here.