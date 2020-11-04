I don't care who the quarterback is. The Patriots have to get more dynamic at the receiver position in 2021 and beyond to keep pace with the rest of the high-powered offenses in today's NFL. Going ground-and-pound now is simply putting your team at a disadvantage in terms of offensive efficiency.
Aligning with that theme, this mock draft gives New England arguably the most electric pass catcher in the class, and he's from Alabama, where one of Bill Belichick's oldest confidants, Nick Saban, runs the show.
Remember, the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Week 8 action.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
We have now drifted into "can the Jets win a game?" territory. At No. 1 overall, they'll pick Lawrence. No-brainer.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
No changes at the top. Fields to the Jaguars to replace Gardner Minshew and start a new era at quarterback in Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Giants need to get younger at receiver, and Chase can do it all from any alignment at any level of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Although the Bengals didn't have any of their opening-day starters on the offensive line, they convincingly beat a previously 5-1 Titans team in Week 8. But the trenches need to be addressed, and Sewell is the real deal.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Laremy Tunsil trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Dolphins, as the first-rounder secured in that deal is at No. 5 overall at the midway point of the season. Miami gets a premier, freaky edge rusher here in Paye.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Falcons miss on Paye but land a towering, ultra-athletic pass rusher of their own in Rousseau. Atlanta's defense has been a mess for years, and most of the team's problems start up front.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ron Rivera won many games in Carolina with an athletic quarterback who could be deployed as an extension of the run game. While Lance isn't as physically overwhelming as Cam Newton, he's a fantastic runner and has high-level passing traits.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Cosmi has the type of balanced pass-protection prowess to eventually land inside the top 10. I really believe that. He's shown more strength this season at Texas too, and Los Angeles must invest in its offensive line for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Yes, three offensive linemen in the top 10. Garett Bolles is a free agent at the end of the season, and right tackle DeMar Dotson is in his mid 30s.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
More Alabama secondary help for the Cowboys with Surtain, a long, athletic boundary cornerback with NFL bloodlines.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Panthers would get the "young, upstart team" label right now, and a quarterback of the defense is needed to help continue the growth of this team in 2021 and beyond. Parsons is that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Lions give Jeff Okudah a running mate at cornerback for the future. Detroit is so up and down, but steadier cornerback play would help steady the ship.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle is everything the Patriots need at receiver. He's explosive, runs sharp routes at all levels of the field and can win in contested-catch situations thanks to his awareness and leaping abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
I really think Wilson's ceiling is inside the top half of the first round. And after years of laboring through the Kirk Cousins era, the Vikings get a quarterback who couldn't be more different from Cousins stylistically.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Another pick in the trenches for the Dolphins, but this time on the offensive side of the ball. Davis is the consensus top guard in the class and would immediately replace Ereck Flowers in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
It's hard to pinpoint precisely where Smith will land, but he should go in Round 1. He's a mauling throwback type, and Jon Gruden is a throwback coach. Ideal fit.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Browns should probably start peeking at receiver in the 2021 draft, and Smith is as NFL-ready as they come at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kellen Mond QB
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
After taking a risk -- which ultimately didn't work out -- on a quarterback with one year of collegiate starting experience, the Bears go with the battled-tested Mond, who excels inside the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Kendrick is a sticky man-to-man cornerback with all the athleticism and quality film to go in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Eagles need an athletic enforcer at the second level of their defense. Moses can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Holland can be the replacement for the rangy but oft-injured Malik Hooker in Indianapolis. While not the athletic freak Hooker is, Holland is more versatile.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
This has to be a receiver, especially with Corey Davis set for free agency. Moore is a big play waiting to erupt.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 23
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater is the exact type of offensive lineman needed for a team that drafted it's franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall. He's athletic and technically sound. Plus he just blocks everything in front of him.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
The Cardinals have to get another edge-rushing presence opposite Chandler Jones. Oweh is slightly raw with his hands but can really bend the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
If Matt Milano walks in free agency, Owusu-Koramoah is the ideal replacement. Speed and coverage skills for days.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
At some point, the Saints have to plan ahead at the quarterback spot. Taysom Hill isn't the long-term answer. Jones' arrow is pointing up.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
A receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Well, kind of. While listed as a tight end, Pitts does everything like a receiver on the field.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 28
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
The Jets get Lawrence his college left tackle in Carman, a serious people-mover with immense length and power.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
How about another tight end for Lamar Jackson? He seems to be more comfortable with them than receivers. And Freiermuth is an outstanding pass-catching tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
This pairing is too perfect. Wade can play anywhere in the defensive backfield, and the Steelers pass defense is not as good as you probably think.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike and Vita Vea in the middle of Tampa's defensive line would be a nightmare for opposing guards and centers.
Round 1 - Pick 32
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
A premier pass-blocking guard, Vera-Tucker would fit wonderfully in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes.