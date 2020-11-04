Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st We have now drifted into "can the Jets win a game?" territory. At No. 1 overall, they'll pick Lawrence. No-brainer.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd No changes at the top. Fields to the Jaguars to replace Gardner Minshew and start a new era at quarterback in Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants need to get younger at receiver, and Chase can do it all from any alignment at any level of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Although the Bengals didn't have any of their opening-day starters on the offensive line, they convincingly beat a previously 5-1 Titans team in Week 8. But the trenches need to be addressed, and Sewell is the real deal.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 5 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th The Laremy Tunsil trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Dolphins, as the first-rounder secured in that deal is at No. 5 overall at the midway point of the season. Miami gets a premier, freaky edge rusher here in Paye.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons miss on Paye but land a towering, ultra-athletic pass rusher of their own in Rousseau. Atlanta's defense has been a mess for years, and most of the team's problems start up front.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Ron Rivera won many games in Carolina with an athletic quarterback who could be deployed as an extension of the run game. While Lance isn't as physically overwhelming as Cam Newton, he's a fantastic runner and has high-level passing traits.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Cosmi has the type of balanced pass-protection prowess to eventually land inside the top 10. I really believe that. He's shown more strength this season at Texas too, and Los Angeles must invest in its offensive line for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 10th Yes, three offensive linemen in the top 10. Garett Bolles is a free agent at the end of the season, and right tackle DeMar Dotson is in his mid 30s.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd More Alabama secondary help for the Cowboys with Surtain, a long, athletic boundary cornerback with NFL bloodlines.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers would get the "young, upstart team" label right now, and a quarterback of the defense is needed to help continue the growth of this team in 2021 and beyond. Parsons is that guy.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions give Jeff Okudah a running mate at cornerback for the future. Detroit is so up and down, but steadier cornerback play would help steady the ship.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Waddle is everything the Patriots need at receiver. He's explosive, runs sharp routes at all levels of the field and can win in contested-catch situations thanks to his awareness and leaping abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK I really think Wilson's ceiling is inside the top half of the first round. And after years of laboring through the Kirk Cousins era, the Vikings get a quarterback who couldn't be more different from Cousins stylistically.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Another pick in the trenches for the Dolphins, but this time on the offensive side of the ball. Davis is the consensus top guard in the class and would immediately replace Ereck Flowers in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd It's hard to pinpoint precisely where Smith will land, but he should go in Round 1. He's a mauling throwback type, and Jon Gruden is a throwback coach. Ideal fit.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Browns should probably start peeking at receiver in the 2021 draft, and Smith is as NFL-ready as they come at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 8th After taking a risk -- which ultimately didn't work out -- on a quarterback with one year of collegiate starting experience, the Bears go with the battled-tested Mond, who excels inside the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Kendrick is a sticky man-to-man cornerback with all the athleticism and quality film to go in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles need an athletic enforcer at the second level of their defense. Moses can be that guy.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Holland can be the replacement for the rangy but oft-injured Malik Hooker in Indianapolis. While not the athletic freak Hooker is, Holland is more versatile.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd This has to be a receiver, especially with Corey Davis set for free agency. Moore is a big play waiting to erupt.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 23 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Slater is the exact type of offensive lineman needed for a team that drafted it's franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall. He's athletic and technically sound. Plus he just blocks everything in front of him.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals have to get another edge-rushing presence opposite Chandler Jones. Oweh is slightly raw with his hands but can really bend the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th If Matt Milano walks in free agency, Owusu-Koramoah is the ideal replacement. Speed and coverage skills for days.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st At some point, the Saints have to plan ahead at the quarterback spot. Taysom Hill isn't the long-term answer. Jones' arrow is pointing up.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st A receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Well, kind of. While listed as a tight end, Pitts does everything like a receiver on the field.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 28 Jackson Carman OL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets get Lawrence his college left tackle in Carman, a serious people-mover with immense length and power.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd How about another tight end for Lamar Jackson? He seems to be more comfortable with them than receivers. And Freiermuth is an outstanding pass-catching tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 1st This pairing is too perfect. Wade can play anywhere in the defensive backfield, and the Steelers pass defense is not as good as you probably think.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Onwuzurike and Vita Vea in the middle of Tampa's defensive line would be a nightmare for opposing guards and centers.