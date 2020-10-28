Fourth quarters are to the Atlanta Falcons as D.K. Metcalf is to a Budda Baker interception return. The Falcons need defensive help in the worst way, and while a defensive back would certainly help, the team's pass rush has not been good in years. If Michigan's Kwity Paye is available when they go on the clock, Atlanta needs to think about making him their alpha outside rusher.
As for the New England Patriots, who are uncharacteristically reeling, receiver help is the obvious, utmost need. With Corey Davis set for free agency after the season, the same is probably true for the contending Tennessee Titans.
Remember, the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Week 7 action.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Sam Darnold needs a change of scenery and a competent coach. The new Jets head coach will step into the role with Lawrence, unless New York is caught by another team in the Lawrence sweepstakes.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The talent gap between Lawrence and Fields is not as big as you think, and the Jaguars have to make this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Sewell and Jonah Williams as the tackles in Cincinnati would work wonders for the development of Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
As has been the case for the past two drafts, the Giants selection is where things can go in a completely different direction than expected. Instead of receiver -- which is easier to find later in the draft -- Dave Gettleman gets the tall, athletic specimen from Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Protecting Drew Lock is the most important thing for the Broncos franchise right now, and Leatherwood either represents a replacement for Garett Bolles if he's not re-signed or an immediate starting right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Pound-for-pound, Paye might be the most athletic player in this class, and the Falcons pass rush has been disastrous for years now.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 7
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Davis is the clear-cut top interior blocker, and even after drafting three offensive linemen in 2020, the Dolphins could stand to pick one more because of the Tua Tagovailoa factor.
Round 1 - Pick 8
The Washington Football Team needs to hit the reset button at quarterback, and Lance is an exceptional talent with plenty of room to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Vikings could go in many different directions. This is strictly a best player available selection and one that should immediately help Kirk Cousins.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle is expected to make a full recovery from his fractured ankle and the Dolphins call this pick in right away. Waddle getting reunited with Tagovailoa would be fantastic for Miami's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Panthers defense is missing a quarterback-type leader at linebacker. Parsons can do it all physically with speed and power.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Defense, defense, and more defense needs to be the draft theme for the Cowboys in 2021. Farley is long, fluid, and plays with quality ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The left tackle position is the top priority for the Chargers in the draft given how well Justin Herbert has played in his rookie season. Slater is a pass-protection monster.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Lions have a bunch of impending free agents at receiver and Bateman has a Kenny Golladay-type skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
The Raiders have seemingly modeled much of their team after the Chiefs, and Holland is a Tyrann Mathieu type versatile defensive back with outstanding deep middle range.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Eagles secondary has been in shambles for a few years now, and Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
There's probably not a Bill Belichick-type quarterback I could envision the Patriots picking here -- maybe Alabama's Mac Jones? Instead, Belichick grabs a savvy, route-running specialist in Smith to bolster the receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Weaver had some buzz entering the year, but he's played out of his mind to begin the season for Pitt. The Browns need a complement to Myles Garrett on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Bears take a big swing for the fences at the quarterback spot with the twitchy playmaker from BYU with a live arm. This team could be a serious contender with better quarterback play.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jayson Oweh DE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh is a rocked-up specimen with serious bend/dip capabilities. Justin Houston is a free agent at season's end, so the Colts will likely be looking for edge-rushing help.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
San Francisco's defense is still one of the better units in the league. The secondary's getting old and Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams are free agents after the season. Wade has first-round traits and can play inside or out.
Round 1 - Pick 22
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Buffalo needs a competent, reliable starter opposite Tre'Davious White. Mukuamu is a towering, blanketing cornerback who's picked off six passes starting in 2019 at South Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Linebacker's De'Vondre Campbell and Haason Reddick are soon-to-be free agents, and Moses would represent great value here for Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Stevenson is a laser beam on the football field, and the Titans offense is predicated on running the football and working down the field off play action. He'd be a glorious fit with the Titans.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
After picking Fields, the Jaguars go with the physically overwhelming Carman, who will slot into the left tackle spot immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 26
North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
Surratt plays with zero hesitation and has the athletic gifts to range all over the field. He's the type of player who'd excel next to DeMario Davis in New Orleans.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
A wide receiver would be nice for Lawrence, but instead, Gang Green goes with the physical, impressive pass-catching tight end Freiermuth.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
A Round 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Rejoice, cheeseheads! Moore is lightning in a compact package and can score from anywhere on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs
Both Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler are unrestricted free agents after the season and Eichenberg just feels like a Steelers lineman. Very experienced, brick wall in pass protection and a road-grader for the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
More edge rushers for the Ravens? Well, Matthew Judon could land a big deal with another team this offseason, and Basham is in the Baltimore mold. He's large, powerful and can be masterful with his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike can create havoc from anywhere on the defensive line, and that's where Buccaneers are likely going to need some reinforcement in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Smith is a more devastating run blocker than he is in pass protection right now, but he's been NFL strong for a year now and has starter athleticism.