Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Sam Darnold needs a change of scenery and a competent coach. The new Jets head coach will step into the role with Lawrence, unless New York is caught by another team in the Lawrence sweepstakes.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The talent gap between Lawrence and Fields is not as big as you think, and the Jaguars have to make this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Sewell and Jonah Williams as the tackles in Cincinnati would work wonders for the development of Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st As has been the case for the past two drafts, the Giants selection is where things can go in a completely different direction than expected. Instead of receiver -- which is easier to find later in the draft -- Dave Gettleman gets the tall, athletic specimen from Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Protecting Drew Lock is the most important thing for the Broncos franchise right now, and Leatherwood either represents a replacement for Garett Bolles if he's not re-signed or an immediate starting right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Pound-for-pound, Paye might be the most athletic player in this class, and the Falcons pass rush has been disastrous for years now.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 7 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Davis is the clear-cut top interior blocker, and even after drafting three offensive linemen in 2020, the Dolphins could stand to pick one more because of the Tua Tagovailoa factor.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Washington Football Team needs to hit the reset button at quarterback, and Lance is an exceptional talent with plenty of room to grow.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings could go in many different directions. This is strictly a best player available selection and one that should immediately help Kirk Cousins.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Waddle is expected to make a full recovery from his fractured ankle and the Dolphins call this pick in right away. Waddle getting reunited with Tagovailoa would be fantastic for Miami's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers defense is missing a quarterback-type leader at linebacker. Parsons can do it all physically with speed and power.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Defense, defense, and more defense needs to be the draft theme for the Cowboys in 2021. Farley is long, fluid, and plays with quality ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The left tackle position is the top priority for the Chargers in the draft given how well Justin Herbert has played in his rookie season. Slater is a pass-protection monster.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions have a bunch of impending free agents at receiver and Bateman has a Kenny Golladay-type skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders have seemingly modeled much of their team after the Chiefs, and Holland is a Tyrann Mathieu type versatile defensive back with outstanding deep middle range.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles secondary has been in shambles for a few years now, and Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th There's probably not a Bill Belichick-type quarterback I could envision the Patriots picking here -- maybe Alabama's Mac Jones? Instead, Belichick grabs a savvy, route-running specialist in Smith to bolster the receiver group.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Rashad Weaver DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th Weaver had some buzz entering the year, but he's played out of his mind to begin the season for Pitt. The Browns need a complement to Myles Garrett on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears take a big swing for the fences at the quarterback spot with the twitchy playmaker from BYU with a live arm. This team could be a serious contender with better quarterback play.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th Oweh is a rocked-up specimen with serious bend/dip capabilities. Justin Houston is a free agent at season's end, so the Colts will likely be looking for edge-rushing help.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco's defense is still one of the better units in the league. The secondary's getting old and Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams are free agents after the season. Wade has first-round traits and can play inside or out.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Israel Mukuamu DB South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 9th Buffalo needs a competent, reliable starter opposite Tre'Davious White. Mukuamu is a towering, blanketing cornerback who's picked off six passes starting in 2019 at South Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Linebacker's De'Vondre Campbell and Haason Reddick are soon-to-be free agents, and Moses would represent great value here for Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Marquez Stevenson WR Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Stevenson is a laser beam on the football field, and the Titans offense is predicated on running the football and working down the field off play action. He'd be a glorious fit with the Titans.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Jackson Carman T Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st After picking Fields, the Jaguars go with the physically overwhelming Carman, who will slot into the left tackle spot immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Surratt plays with zero hesitation and has the athletic gifts to range all over the field. He's the type of player who'd excel next to DeMario Davis in New Orleans.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st A wide receiver would be nice for Lawrence, but instead, Gang Green goes with the physical, impressive pass-catching tight end Freiermuth.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd A Round 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Rejoice, cheeseheads! Moore is lightning in a compact package and can score from anywhere on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Liam Eichenberg OL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 10th Both Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler are unrestricted free agents after the season and Eichenberg just feels like a Steelers lineman. Very experienced, brick wall in pass protection and a road-grader for the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd More edge rushers for the Ravens? Well, Matthew Judon could land a big deal with another team this offseason, and Basham is in the Baltimore mold. He's large, powerful and can be masterful with his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Onwuzurike can create havoc from anywhere on the defensive line, and that's where Buccaneers are likely going to need some reinforcement in 2021.