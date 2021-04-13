Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Without Lawrence, Urban Meyer is still doing TV this fall. He's the most complete quarterback prospect of at least the past nine years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets have been infatuated with Wilson for months and the whole league has known it. Trading away Sam Darnold last week solidified this pick, which will define Joe Douglas' tenure as GM.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th No other pick has me this conflicted. He is not gifted enough to trade away two future firsts to move up to get, and that sort of gamble means you're betting on him having the brains of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. But the Niners, as Kyle Shanahan has noted, have little reason to provide a smokescreen since we all know what picks 1 and 2 will be.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Trade details: Patriots give up first-rounder (No. 15), second-rounder (No. 46), fourth-rounder (No. 122) and 2022 first- and third-round picks. Patriots have been aggressive all offseason so why stop now? Lance has the brains to match the arm, and Bill Belichick liked what he saw from how Josh McDaniels opened up the playbook last year for a more physically capable quarterback. The Pats can start Cam Newton and develop Lance at his own pace. A big jump for the most dominant team of the 21st century requires a high price to pay.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow excelled at LSU because of incredible talent at skill positions but also because he had forever and a day to throw the ball. This year's class is incredibly deep at receiver, but you're not finding a blindside protector of anywhere close to Sewell's value later on. Getting Riley Reiff in free agency on a one-year deal absolutely should not preclude Cincinnati from continuing to protect Burrow.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Chris Grier and Brian Flores worked the draft impeccably to go from No. 3 to 6 and still get a top-flight talent. Pitts is the most versatile tight end prospect we've seen in more than a decade.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Trade details: Broncos give up first-rounder (No. 9), third-rounder (No. 71) and sixth-rounder (No. 191). Denver was never going into training camp without providing real competition for Drew Lock. New GM George Paton trades up here because he's not entirely sure the Panthers won't take Fields since they have not yet picked up Sam Darnold's fifth-year option (which they appear to be waiting until after the draft to do for a reason ... hmmm).

Round 1 - Pick 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The urge to reunite Chase with OC Joe Brady is too strong to ignore for Carolina in this mock. It's not a need for Carolina (that's OL, DL and CB) but Matt Rhule has promised they'll take the best player available. Panthers ultimately couldn't turn down the best wide receiver in the draft, especially after losing Curtis Samuel and having Robby Anderson in the final year of his deal.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd I badly wanted to trade down again in this mock with new GM Brad Holmes, considering his track record with the Rams. Ultimately, though, Jared Goff needs someone to throw to other than Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman at wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd This fit seems so obvious I almost don't want to make it. Surtain is the best corner in an athletically gifted class, and he has the pedigree to excel with the star on his helmet in Dan Quinn's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd You'll hear Giants GM Dave Gettleman is more open to trading back nowadays, but he still hasn't done it and I'm not sure he will. The Giants failed in their pursuit of Leonard Floyd after going crazy everywhere else in free agency, and they lock up the best edge rusher in this year's class.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Howie Roseman has taken his lumps the past few months, and many of them were warranted. His decision to trade down from No. 6 to 12 seemed curious at the time, but he still gets the third-best receiver in the draft in Smith to go with former Bama QB Jalen Hurts.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers need an offensive tackle and Slater is by far the best option. It's coincidence he's available in this mock because I could have slotted him several spots higher a couple of times. His tape against Chase Young from 2019 is as good as it gets.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Trade details: Raiders give up first-rounder (No. 17) and third-rounder (No. 79). Perhaps no team is more unpredictable in the draft than the Raiders. Of course they need a right tackle, but the defense needs more help than anything. Do you think Jon Gruden is going to turn away from a 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback with NFL bloodlines???

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st He has the talent to nearly justify staying at No. 4 and picking him. In this mock, Parsons slides to the middle of the first round and goes to a team needing to fill a defense full of holes. Parsons has uncommon speed for coverage and rushing the passer, two things Atlanta really needs.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th No excuses for Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2021. I could easily see the Cards going corner here but Toney's speed and versatility should make the Arizona brass salivate. Cardinals need a burner, and they'll get it with Toney's sub-4.40 speed.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings only had one pick in the top 75 before this trade and Rick Spielman needed more. Darrisaw provides great value to Minnesota because he can play tackle and guard, and they need both positions.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st I know everyone wants to send a running back to Miami but I just can't do it. Especially not when the Dolphins need EDGE help and the twitchy Paye is sitting there ready to be your edge setter.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd WFT looked into the linebacker market in free agency and couldn't find anyone at the right price. It was never going to mortgage the future to trade up into the top 10, so head coach Ron Rivera can sit and take the best linebacker or safety available. Naturally, Rivera takes the hybrid linebacker to add to that top five defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Complicating matters for the Bears is the strong possibility Ryan Pace acts out of desperation in this draft and does something none of us anticipate. But if Pace stays here and actually trusts Andy Dalton is QB1, there's enough receiver talent that you can well justify getting Vera-Tucker at No. 20, start him at guard and move him to tackle if/when needed.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Colts GM Chris Ballard didn't let Darius Leonard's size get in the way of his football evaluation, and he won't let it happen here with the 6-foot-2, 249-pound Ojulari. He seemed to get better as the season went along and put together the best pass-rush season in the entire SEC in 2020. Hopefully for the Colts, this breaks a long streak of missing on edge rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th There's a need at corner that I think the Titans are trusting Kristian Fulton to step up and into this season. Adding even more speed to the receiver position is an attractive option, and they know Moore well after drafting A.J. Brown out of Oxford just two years ago.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Douglas hit a home run last year with Mekhi Becton and saw how well Zach Wilson operated behind a stout BYU line. Jenkins can come in and immediately compete with George Fant for the right tackle position, and he has experience playing guard, too.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 24 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Trade details: Packers give up first-rounder (No. 29) and third-rounder (No. 92) for No. 24 and fourth-rounder (No. 140). Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has moved in the first round in each of the past three years so why not make it four? With the Browns needing a corner at 26, the Packers trade with another storied franchise for the best CB remaining after a down year from Kevin King.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd With 10 picks, including the first one of the second round, I can absolutely see the Jags trading up a few spots and getting their (second) guy of the draft. Meyer wants to establish the line of scrimmage, so I can see him adding to the defensive line here where there's value in the late-first in taking a defensive tackle like Barmore, who absolutely turned it on in the College Football Playoff.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd His size could force him into the slot, but Samuel was a PBU machine at Florida State with 33 in his career. The Browns seem stacked at corner, but Troy Hill's contract is really a one-year deal with an out next season, and they'll be taking care of their EDGE need with the impending signing of Jadeveon Clowney.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Ravens GM Eric DeCosta loves trading back but … say it with me … look at the value here. It's the best safety in the draft available at No. 27. He can play both safety positions to add to Wink Martindale's diverse blitz packages, and he threw up 33 reps on the bench, so you know he can make the tackles in the box.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Farley was my CB1 in January, but as other corners tested well and Farley underwent another back procedure, he dropped to the bottom of the first. That's great news for the Saints, who lost Janoris Jenkins in free agency.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 29 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th We could name any number of needs for Pittsburgh heading into the draft but let's address the obvious one first. Leatherwood can play guard or tackle but has the physical tools to settle in at tackle over the long haul if that's what's needed.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st It feels like a corner or edge rusher here would be a reach for the Bills even though they're needs. I didn't plan to have a running back go in the first round, but Buffalo needs a dynamic three-down back who has the speed to be a home-run hitter and the hands to be Josh Allen's safety valve.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st Zero sacks in 171 pass-rush snaps last season scares me on Oweh, but it's really hard to turn away from his remarkable pro day. You don't want to get too caught up in the athletic testing but … my goodness. Perhaps Steve Spagnuolo can unlock his potential and unleash him on the AFC West.