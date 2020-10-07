Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Could the Bill O'Brien firing start a domino effect for the likes of Adam Gase and Dan Quinn? Either way, Gase is bound to be let go eventually, and the new head coach will be overjoyed to land Lawrence with the first pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I've been staying away from offensive tackle for the Giants in my first few mocks of the season because they did triple up on offensive linemen in the 2020 draft. But Sewell is a rare prospect, and I don't think Joe Judge will be ready to move on from Daniel Jones after the season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Things aren't looking good for Dwayne Haskins' future in Washington. Regardless of its fairness to Haskins, I fully expect the front office to look for a franchise quarterback in the 2021 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st In this scenario the Jaguars -- at least for one more year -- are going to build around Gardner Minshew. If Keelan Cole leaves in free agency, Jacksonville would be in the market for another pass catcher, and a D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault, Chase trio would be very enticing.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th In what looks like a receiver class not as deep as 2020, the Dolphins don't hesitate to pair Tua Tagovailoa with Waddle, his former teammate at Alabama. Right now, no receiver is playing better.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The interior of Cincinnati's offensive line is dreadful, and Davis is the best guard in the class. Easy pickings here for the Bengals.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons are a mess defensively, and even if (when) Dan Quinn is no longer the coach, the next person calling the shots will likely look to the secondary even after the selection of A.J. Terrell in 2020.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 8 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Miami's pass rush has to improve if this rebuild is going to work. The sky is the limit for Rousseau, given his immense length and athletic ability.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th The Broncos need to upgrade the right tackle spot -- left tackle Garett Bolles has actually played well to start the year -- and Leatherwood has the size, length, and balance to be an impact starter right away.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Given the long-term state of the Lions receiver group -- five pass catchers are set to hit free agency -- this is a must for Detroit in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Andre Cisco DB Syracuse • Jr • 6'0" / 209 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 7th It's early. Let's go slightly off the radar here with Cisco to the Panthers inside the top 15. Carolina's defense is young, but there's a need for a long-term solution at safety given Tre Boston's age. Cisco gives up some big plays but also creates a ton of them. He has 13 interceptions in 24 games at Syracuse.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers have to add some youth to their secondary, and Farley has the skills and physical profile to be a lockdown perimeter corner in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th Trask is big prospect who plays with a game-manager style. Music to the ears of Jon Gruden.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th With Anthony Harris' contract expiring at the end of this season and Harrison Smith's age, the Vikings may look to the safety spot early in the 2021 draft. Holland is as polished as they come at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Who knows what the Bears will do at quarterback this offseason, but they need to search for their future at the position. Lance is phenomenally talented, he just hasn't played that much football yet.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles defense has to get faster at linebacker, and Parsons drips athletic talent in the middle of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Cardinals have to get nastier on the interior of their offensive line, and Smith is a bulldozer at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Patrick Jones II DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Jones is a tall specimen at the edge spot, and he's been very productive to start the season for Pittsburgh. He has a developing pass-rusher arsenal. Perfect youthful complement to Myles Garrett in Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Basham would provide the Titans much-needed depth at edge after Jadeveon Clowney and Harold Landry.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Do you think Bill Belichick would let the fact that he drafted two tight ends in 2020 keep him from picking the best tight end in the class in Round 1? No way. Pitts would immediately become Cam Newton's favorite target.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys are getting gashed at epic proportions on defense, and adding another talented disruptor in the middle would be a good idea. Onwuzurike is long, powerful, and has a variety of pass-rushing moves.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Outside pass rush is still a problem in Los Angeles, and Paye is a sturdy, freak of an athlete at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Wade has awesome slot corner skills and will get an opportunity to prove his worth on the outside this season at Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th The Steelers add a lengthy, physical cornerback to their secondary in Campbell, a battled-tested player from the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Caden Sterns DB Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 8th Sterns has been productive at Texas for a while and has an NFL safety frame at 6-foot-1 and over 200 pounds.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bills need a big nickel defender to round out their defense and Nasirildeen plays the safety position like a linebacker. Perfect.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 8th Who? Get to know Wilson, He's played as well as any quarterback in the country to begin the season -- he's thrown only 11 incompletions in three games -- and is only 21 years old. He's showcased high-end scrambling ability, a big arm, and good downfield touch. The Saints swing for the fences here.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Etienne is a tremendous pass-catching back who runs with insane explosiveness. Get him in this Tampa Bay offense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jackson Carman T Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 12th Like much of their 2020 draft philosophy, this is a pick with the long-term future in mind. Carman is a colossal human who's fared better from a balance perspective early this season.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Roche would be an exquisite addition to the Ravens defense as stand-up pass-rushing specialist.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Smith is slight of frame but glides across the field and has impeccable body control and ball skills.