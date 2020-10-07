We know Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are going to be the first two quarterbacks off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which passers will be picked next? Trey Lance is the odds-on favorite to be No. 3, but there are two other quarterbacks who've gotten out to awesome starts in 2020 and very well could play themselves into the first round.
Kyle Trask plays at Florida, so he'll be a household name soon enough if he isn't already. The other quarterback in this first round is still a relative unknown. BYU's Zach Wilson has been ridiculously good to begin the year and has an early-round skill set.
The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Sunday's Week 4 action.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Could the Bill O'Brien firing start a domino effect for the likes of Adam Gase and Dan Quinn? Either way, Gase is bound to be let go eventually, and the new head coach will be overjoyed to land Lawrence with the first pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
I've been staying away from offensive tackle for the Giants in my first few mocks of the season because they did triple up on offensive linemen in the 2020 draft. But Sewell is a rare prospect, and I don't think Joe Judge will be ready to move on from Daniel Jones after the season.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Things aren't looking good for Dwayne Haskins' future in Washington. Regardless of its fairness to Haskins, I fully expect the front office to look for a franchise quarterback in the 2021 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
In this scenario the Jaguars -- at least for one more year -- are going to build around Gardner Minshew. If Keelan Cole leaves in free agency, Jacksonville would be in the market for another pass catcher, and a D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault, Chase trio would be very enticing.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
In what looks like a receiver class not as deep as 2020, the Dolphins don't hesitate to pair Tua Tagovailoa with Waddle, his former teammate at Alabama. Right now, no receiver is playing better.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The interior of Cincinnati's offensive line is dreadful, and Davis is the best guard in the class. Easy pickings here for the Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Falcons are a mess defensively, and even if (when) Dan Quinn is no longer the coach, the next person calling the shots will likely look to the secondary even after the selection of A.J. Terrell in 2020.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 8
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Miami's pass rush has to improve if this rebuild is going to work. The sky is the limit for Rousseau, given his immense length and athletic ability.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Broncos need to upgrade the right tackle spot -- left tackle Garett Bolles has actually played well to start the year -- and Leatherwood has the size, length, and balance to be an impact starter right away.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Given the long-term state of the Lions receiver group -- five pass catchers are set to hit free agency -- this is a must for Detroit in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Andre Cisco DB
Syracuse • Jr • 6'0" / 209 lbs
It's early. Let's go slightly off the radar here with Cisco to the Panthers inside the top 15. Carolina's defense is young, but there's a need for a long-term solution at safety given Tre Boston's age. Cisco gives up some big plays but also creates a ton of them. He has 13 interceptions in 24 games at Syracuse.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Chargers have to add some youth to their secondary, and Farley has the skills and physical profile to be a lockdown perimeter corner in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Trask is big prospect who plays with a game-manager style. Music to the ears of Jon Gruden.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
With Anthony Harris' contract expiring at the end of this season and Harrison Smith's age, the Vikings may look to the safety spot early in the 2021 draft. Holland is as polished as they come at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Who knows what the Bears will do at quarterback this offseason, but they need to search for their future at the position. Lance is phenomenally talented, he just hasn't played that much football yet.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Eagles defense has to get faster at linebacker, and Parsons drips athletic talent in the middle of the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Cardinals have to get nastier on the interior of their offensive line, and Smith is a bulldozer at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Jones is a tall specimen at the edge spot, and he's been very productive to start the season for Pittsburgh. He has a developing pass-rusher arsenal. Perfect youthful complement to Myles Garrett in Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham would provide the Titans much-needed depth at edge after Jadeveon Clowney and Harold Landry.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Do you think Bill Belichick would let the fact that he drafted two tight ends in 2020 keep him from picking the best tight end in the class in Round 1? No way. Pitts would immediately become Cam Newton's favorite target.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Cowboys are getting gashed at epic proportions on defense, and adding another talented disruptor in the middle would be a good idea. Onwuzurike is long, powerful, and has a variety of pass-rushing moves.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Outside pass rush is still a problem in Los Angeles, and Paye is a sturdy, freak of an athlete at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Wade has awesome slot corner skills and will get an opportunity to prove his worth on the outside this season at Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Steelers add a lengthy, physical cornerback to their secondary in Campbell, a battled-tested player from the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Caden Sterns DB
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Sterns has been productive at Texas for a while and has an NFL safety frame at 6-foot-1 and over 200 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
The Bills need a big nickel defender to round out their defense and Nasirildeen plays the safety position like a linebacker. Perfect.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Who? Get to know Wilson, He's played as well as any quarterback in the country to begin the season -- he's thrown only 11 incompletions in three games -- and is only 21 years old. He's showcased high-end scrambling ability, a big arm, and good downfield touch. The Saints swing for the fences here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
Etienne is a tremendous pass-catching back who runs with insane explosiveness. Get him in this Tampa Bay offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Like much of their 2020 draft philosophy, this is a pick with the long-term future in mind. Carman is a colossal human who's fared better from a balance perspective early this season.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Quincy Roche DL
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Roche would be an exquisite addition to the Ravens defense as stand-up pass-rushing specialist.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith is slight of frame but glides across the field and has impeccable body control and ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
More firepower for Kansas City, as Jordan is another ultra-athletic tight end. Given Travis Kelce just turned 31, the Chiefs could look at a tight end early in the 2021 draft.