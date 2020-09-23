Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If you click on a mock draft over the next few weeks, it's going to feature Lawrence to the Jets at No. 1 overall. Just preparing you.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd This pick is not a knock on Teddy Bridgewater, who's actually been pretty good through two weeks. It's just that Fields represents so much more upside at the game's most vital position.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Losing Deandre Baker is a major bummer for the Giants organization, and his off-field transgressions have left a gaping hole in the team's secondary. Surtain is a tall, imposing outside cornerback with NFL bloodlines.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins bolster their pass rush with the towering and athletic Rousseau, who can win from anywhere on the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Dream come true for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Sewell and Jonah Williams will be outstanding bookend blockers for Cincinnati's young quarterback for a very long time.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Washington has the league's best defensive DVOA through two weeks -- imagine that. It's time for the club to turn its attention to the offense. Chase and Terry McLaurin would be a nightmare of a duo for opposing secondaries to cover.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st At this point, the Jaguars should be content with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The secondary still needs major work, even with a strong start from first-round cornerback C.J. Henderson. Easy pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st At this rate, Matt Patricia is not going to be the Lions head coach in 2021. But I don't think the new hire will immediately kick Matthew Stafford to the curb. If anything, Detroit is in dire need of quality playmakers at the linebacker spot, and Parsons is exactly that.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos need to address the future of the edge-rusher spot given Von Miller's age and the fact he'll be returning from a serious injury next year. Basham is big, powerful, and bendy around the corner.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 10 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins can't pass on Davis here, the consensus top guard in the class who will help round out ample investment up front for the early stages of the Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ar'Darius Washington S TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons secondary is a mess, and Washington is a do-it-all safety who makes plays from the deep middle, down in the slot as a cornerback, and against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th This absolutely could be when the Vikings pull the trigger on a quarterback of the future given Kirk Cousins' brutal start to the season. But in this mock, Minnesota gives it one more go with him at quarterback and picks another receiver in the first round to bolster the environment around the veteran passer.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Holland provides stunning play-making ability from any position in the secondary thanks to amazing instincts. The Eagles need a game-changer at the safety position to move the defense forward.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers got a fantastic NFL debut from Justin Herbert and must turn their attention to the future of the left tackle spot. Slater is a stud.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses has looked like a first-round pick for years, and he's primed for a big season at Alabama coming off his ACL injury. Given Malcolm Smith's age, Cleveland should think long-term at the linebacker spot.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Onwuzurike and Maurice Hurst would formulate a super-disruptive interior pass-rushing duo in Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Can't get off this pairing right now. Bateman plays a lot like Allen Robinson, and with Mitchell Trubisky's confident start, Chicago stays away from quarterback. For now.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Pitts is the most dangerous receiving weapon at the tight end spot in this class. Regardless of who's quarterbacking the Colts in the future, he'll love an athletic specimen like Pitts on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans need another big body next to rising star Jeffery Simmons at defensive tackle. Wilson is a tall, athletic run-stopping monster with the hand work to win as a pass rusher too.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th It'd be a flip from left to right tackle for Leatherwood, but the Patriots need to fortify the right side of the line, and the Alabama star is easily the best available at the position here.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th We're leaning toward the Jaguars building around Gardner Minshew. Cosmi is an outstanding pass protector who just needs to get a little stronger.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st I have a hunch the Cardinals are gong to be just fine on offense. With Barmore, they'd add a long, powerful pass rusher to the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Abraham Lucas OL Washington State • Soph • 6'7" / 324 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK n/a POSITION RNK n/a Going off the radar here with Lucas, a pass-protecting specialist from Washington State to block for Tom Brady -- and the future Buccaneers quarterback. Donovan Smith hasn't gotten off to a good start in Tampa this season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Too good of a prospect-team pairing to not include in this mock. Wade is an electric mover covering the slot and has a chance to show his ability as an outside cornerback this year. Six Ohio State cornerbacks have been picked in the first round of the past five drafts.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Paye was No. 1 on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List, and past recipients of that distinction include supreme athletes like Saquon Barkley and Myles Garrett. Buffalo must think ahead at the edge spot, and the Michigan star would make plenty of sense at this juncture of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Brutal week on the injury front for San Francisco. With Kendrick, they get an eventual replacement for Richard Sherman who learns from the potential Hall of Famer to start his career.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Imagine Moore in this offense, a unit that's gotten off to a blistering start in 2020. He's a big play waiting to happen and wouldn't have to be a No. 1 wideout with Davante Adams in the mix.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys have to continue to build their secondary, and Moehrig is a ballhawking safety on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd I think it'll be hard for Lance to go early in Round 1 without a full season of film this year, but the Saints jump at the opportunity to get their Drew Brees replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs have a need on the interior of their offensive line, and Smith would represent amazing value this late in Round 1.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Smith would give Lawrence a reliable wideout who can get open at any level of the field and is a smooth athlete.