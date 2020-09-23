Drew Brees looked like a quarterback on his last legs in Week 2 against the Raiders defense. And, Taysom Hill is not the answer to be his replacement, despite what his contract might indicate. With Teddy Bridgewater gone, Sean Payton and Co. have to find a replacement for Brees. And fast.
In this mock, Trey Lance from North Dakota State falls to New Orleans late in the first round. Despite coming from a small school and not having loads of experience, the Saints would be crazy not to pick the North Dakota State product if he's available when they go on the clock because of his athletic traits and arm talent.
Remember, the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Sunday's Week 2 action.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
If you click on a mock draft over the next few weeks, it's going to feature Lawrence to the Jets at No. 1 overall. Just preparing you.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
This pick is not a knock on Teddy Bridgewater, who's actually been pretty good through two weeks. It's just that Fields represents so much more upside at the game's most vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Losing Deandre Baker is a major bummer for the Giants organization, and his off-field transgressions have left a gaping hole in the team's secondary. Surtain is a tall, imposing outside cornerback with NFL bloodlines.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Dolphins bolster their pass rush with the towering and athletic Rousseau, who can win from anywhere on the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Dream come true for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Sewell and Jonah Williams will be outstanding bookend blockers for Cincinnati's young quarterback for a very long time.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Washington has the league's best defensive DVOA through two weeks -- imagine that. It's time for the club to turn its attention to the offense. Chase and Terry McLaurin would be a nightmare of a duo for opposing secondaries to cover.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
At this point, the Jaguars should be content with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The secondary still needs major work, even with a strong start from first-round cornerback C.J. Henderson. Easy pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
At this rate, Matt Patricia is not going to be the Lions head coach in 2021. But I don't think the new hire will immediately kick Matthew Stafford to the curb. If anything, Detroit is in dire need of quality playmakers at the linebacker spot, and Parsons is exactly that.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
The Broncos need to address the future of the edge-rusher spot given Von Miller's age and the fact he'll be returning from a serious injury next year. Basham is big, powerful, and bendy around the corner.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 10
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Dolphins can't pass on Davis here, the consensus top guard in the class who will help round out ample investment up front for the early stages of the Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 11
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
The Falcons secondary is a mess, and Washington is a do-it-all safety who makes plays from the deep middle, down in the slot as a cornerback, and against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
This absolutely could be when the Vikings pull the trigger on a quarterback of the future given Kirk Cousins' brutal start to the season. But in this mock, Minnesota gives it one more go with him at quarterback and picks another receiver in the first round to bolster the environment around the veteran passer.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Holland provides stunning play-making ability from any position in the secondary thanks to amazing instincts. The Eagles need a game-changer at the safety position to move the defense forward.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Chargers got a fantastic NFL debut from Justin Herbert and must turn their attention to the future of the left tackle spot. Slater is a stud.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Moses has looked like a first-round pick for years, and he's primed for a big season at Alabama coming off his ACL injury. Given Malcolm Smith's age, Cleveland should think long-term at the linebacker spot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike and Maurice Hurst would formulate a super-disruptive interior pass-rushing duo in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Can't get off this pairing right now. Bateman plays a lot like Allen Robinson, and with Mitchell Trubisky's confident start, Chicago stays away from quarterback. For now.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts is the most dangerous receiving weapon at the tight end spot in this class. Regardless of who's quarterbacking the Colts in the future, he'll love an athletic specimen like Pitts on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Titans need another big body next to rising star Jeffery Simmons at defensive tackle. Wilson is a tall, athletic run-stopping monster with the hand work to win as a pass rusher too.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
It'd be a flip from left to right tackle for Leatherwood, but the Patriots need to fortify the right side of the line, and the Alabama star is easily the best available at the position here.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 21
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
We're leaning toward the Jaguars building around Gardner Minshew. Cosmi is an outstanding pass protector who just needs to get a little stronger.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
I have a hunch the Cardinals are gong to be just fine on offense. With Barmore, they'd add a long, powerful pass rusher to the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Washington State • Soph • 6'7" / 324 lbs
Going off the radar here with Lucas, a pass-protecting specialist from Washington State to block for Tom Brady -- and the future Buccaneers quarterback. Donovan Smith hasn't gotten off to a good start in Tampa this season.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Too good of a prospect-team pairing to not include in this mock. Wade is an electric mover covering the slot and has a chance to show his ability as an outside cornerback this year. Six Ohio State cornerbacks have been picked in the first round of the past five drafts.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye was No. 1 on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List, and past recipients of that distinction include supreme athletes like Saquon Barkley and Myles Garrett. Buffalo must think ahead at the edge spot, and the Michigan star would make plenty of sense at this juncture of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Brutal week on the injury front for San Francisco. With Kendrick, they get an eventual replacement for Richard Sherman who learns from the potential Hall of Famer to start his career.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Imagine Moore in this offense, a unit that's gotten off to a blistering start in 2020. He's a big play waiting to happen and wouldn't have to be a No. 1 wideout with Davante Adams in the mix.
Round 1 - Pick 28
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The Cowboys have to continue to build their secondary, and Moehrig is a ballhawking safety on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 29
I think it'll be hard for Lance to go early in Round 1 without a full season of film this year, but the Saints jump at the opportunity to get their Drew Brees replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Chiefs have a need on the interior of their offensive line, and Smith would represent amazing value this late in Round 1.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith would give Lawrence a reliable wideout who can get open at any level of the field and is a smooth athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Quincy Roche DL
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Roche projects as the perfect stand-up rush linebacker in Baltimore's 3-4 base defense.