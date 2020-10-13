Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It's hard to find a win on the Jets schedule. The blame isn't all on Sam Darnold, who could reportedly be traded should the team end up with a shot at Lawrence, but this offense needs a complete overhaul and the Clemson QB is the best player in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Same story different week: Daniel Jones is running for his life, and when he's not, he's holding the ball too long in the pocket and it's leading to turnovers. By the way, if the Giants somehow end up with the No. 1 pick, they should seriously consider taking Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd When your second-year QB, one you drafted 15th overall, has gone from starter to inactive in the span of a week, and there appears to be no change to that status barring injury ... well, then it's probably safe to assume the ol' Football Team is in the market for its next franchise quarterback. Fields succeeded Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State but he's considered a much better prospect, at least at this stage of their respective college careers.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jags used one of their 2020 first-rounders on corner C.J. Henderson, but there's still a need to upgrade the position. Surtain has the pedigree and he was arguably the best defensive back on Alabama's roster last season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th We love (love love) Ja'Marr Chase, and he has a more established track record in college, but he's opted out and Waddle is in his first season as a starter. And it's been incredibly fun to watch. The Bengals could use O-line help, but adding a legit deep threat would also make life a lot easier for Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons fired their coach and GM on Sunday night, and one of the biggest issues that has faced the team in recent years is the inability to get after the passer. Rousseau opted out for 2020 but racked up 15.5 sacks in 2019, and he hasn't even been playing the position very long.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st As it stands, only Jerome Baker is under contract behind this season and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Isaiah Simmons, Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins D from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st This team has been beset by injuries and that includes the secondary. Rookie CB Michael Ojemudia has been a pleasant surprise and Farley, who has opted out, is also a big, physical corner. As a converted receiver, he has playmaking abilities too.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Two top-10 picks and the Dolphins land Micah Parsons and Ja'Marr Chase. Uh, absolutely. This will likely be Tua's team in 2021 (if not sooner), and getting him a player of Chase's caliber will only make his transition easier.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd This team has not been good during the Matt Patricia era and the former Patriots defensive coordinator currently has one of the NFL's worst defenses. Jarrad Davis has been solid through the first month of the season but he's in the final year of his deal. Dylan Moses is a first-round talent who returned to Alabama after tearing his ACL just before the 2019 season.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Trai Turner is the right guard but the Chargers, who have turned the keys over to rookie first-rounder Justin Herbert, could be looking to upgrade the left guard position -- and Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, Kirk Cousins signed a two-year extension this spring but the 32-year-old still isn't playing with the consistency that you'd expect from a franchise QB. But Lance, who could be a special talent, won't be ready to start in 2021 so Cousins would remain the starter for at least another season.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Panthers are one of the biggest surprises of the young season. The defense has been good and Teddy Bridgewater has been even better. And if the Panthers are comfortable moving forward with Bridgewater for 2021 they could shift their focus from QB to the O-line, which will have just one guard, Dennis Daley, under contract after the season. Slater, who can play both tackle positions might kick inside at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers have five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency and two more as exclusive rights free agents. Shaun Wade has a ton of big-game experience at Ohio State but played mostly in the slot throughout his career, and now the plan is for him to move to the outside in 2020. He's not the playmaker of former first-round teammates Damon Arnette and Jeffrey Okudah, but his versatility will make him an attractive option for CB-needy teams, especially if he can prove he can play outside.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles have again been plagued by injuries this season. And while Greg Ward has stepped up (just like he did last season), Travis Fulgham has been downright dominant. But adding a player of Smith's caliber also makes sense. For an idea of how good Smith is, consider this: he was probably the best wideout on the Crimson Tide's roster last season, and that roster included Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th The Raiders have some young, explosive edge rushers -- Clelin Ferrell is playing up to his lofty expectations -- but there needs to be more consistency; the unit ranks near the bottom of the league in pass-rush efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. Oweh, who will suit up for Penn State this fall, is a physical freak who is still learning the position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys are replacement level when it comes to rushing the passer, and while Aldon Smith has looked good, he and Everson Griffen are on one-year deals. The Dallas D has been problematic thus far and adding an athletic edge rusher is a step in the right direction.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Akiem Hicks has been awesome but the Bears could use another playmaking interior defensive linemen. Barmore, who just earned the starting job this season, is growing into his role, but his physical tools have NFL teams very interested.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Cards could stand to upgrade the offensive line but it's hard to pass on a playmaking tight end for Kyler Murray. Pitts has been just about unstoppable for the Gators and it's pretty easy to imagine him seamlessly integrating into Arizona's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Denzel Ward is balling this season but Terrance Mitchell and Tavierre Thomas have left the Browns vulnerable at times. Yes, Greedy Williams will get healthy but Tyson Campbell is a high-upside talent with all the tools NFL teams look for in cornerbacks.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Moore played in just four games last season because of a hamstring injury, and after opting out he's now opted back in with the return of the Big Ten. He's one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class who is looking to build on promising 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Patriots never got around to replacing Gronk but Freiermuth, who is a proficient blocker who has the athleticism to line up all over the field, would again give this new-look New England offense a playmaking threat at the tight end position.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Sr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th Xavier Rhodes is off to a fantastic start but he's on a one-year deal. Even if he's re-upped, you can never have enough athletic, high-upside defensive backs. Adebo had an inconsistent 2019 season but he'll have a chance to improve his draft stock with a strong 2020 effort.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 24 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Cosmi currently solidifies the left side of the Longhorns offensive line and in Jacksonville he'd play opposite 2019 second-rounder, Jawaan Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Vita Vea appears done for the season but even though he's expected to be fully recovered ahead of the 2021 season, the Bucs' D would be even better with Marvin Wilson, who has gotten off to a slow start this season and needs to show week in and week out that he's a legit first-round talent.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Basham is raw but he has snaps where he absolutely dominates. He looks like a Steelers edge rusher, and the team may be in the market for one if they can't re-sign Bud Dupree, who has been downright unblockable through four games.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th Drew Brees continues to struggles to throw the ball down the field, and that won't magically improve as he gets older. Trask has only helped himself this season after just earning the starting job a year ago for the Gators. There's a lot to like about his game, even if he's a traditional drop-back quarterback in an age where athleticism is a big part of QB play.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers need help in the middle of that defense, and Bolton's athleticism and playmaking ability would be an immediate upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs have very few holes on offense but Kelechi Osemele is an unrestricted free agent after the season and Andrew Wylie will be a restricted free agent. Smith, who played tackle earlier in his career, is a road grader on the interior.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd If Trevor Lawrence is the Jets' future, he'll need some weapons. Rashod Bateman needs to prove this season that he can consistently win at the line of scrimmage, but what he put on tape last season was a lot of first-round reps. He's a really good player who looks like an NFL wideout.