Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st New York can not afford to pass on Trevor Lawrence. If they can move Sam Darnold for a third first-round pick, then there is a real opportunity to add some pieces around Lawrence unlike what was done with Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Justin Fields looked fantastic in the Buckeyes' opener. Gardner Minshew is not a bad quarterback but there is a ceiling on the team's capabilities with him under center.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati has hung Joe Burrow out to dry this season and it is even worse with two of their starters going down last week. Penei Sewell is a special talent and the Bengals can turn their focus to putting the five best linemen on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Sterling Shepard has not been able to stay healthy. Golden Tate is a short-term plan. New York must secure a Top 5 talent and Chase fits the criteria. Daniel Jones can rely upon him to execute his assignment.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Similar to New York, Denver has to secure a Top 5 talent and Parsons is the only one remaining right now. The Broncos have a lot of weaknesses remaining but they have some blue-chip talents on each side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta needs to upgrade their pass rush regardless of who is coaching the team. Gregory Rousseau has the most upside among the pass rushers.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Miami has some talent at wide receiver but it has not been consistent. Tua Tagovailoa is the future and it begins with their next game. The Dolphins show their faith in the quarterback by adding his former teammate.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Who is the future at the quarterback position for Washington? The answer is neither Dwayne Haskins nor Kyle Allen. Trey Lance has the ability to succeed in today's NFL. Fans should not put too much stock into his one-game performance.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota needs to bolster their offensive line -- and a handful of other positions for that matter -- so the team reels in a big fish from Big Ten country.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Miami's defensive line is going to be filled with Christians; Wilkins on one side and Barmore on the other. Brian Flores might finally break the trend of Bill Belichick disciples to fail.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th Russell Okung was not a long-term addition this offseason. Joe Brady and Teddy Bridgewater are a great fit together. The young defense has grown leaps and bounds. Carolina gets a book end to Taylor Moton.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Everyone has piled on Dallas and their struggles but they are not projected to pick until No. 12. It is a bottom heavy year. The Cowboys have a lot of needs but Caleb Farley checks off one of the boxes.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Justin Herbert is a star in the making. The defense has some very good pieces but the offensive line is fragile. They can focus on building inside out by plugging and playing Creed Humphrey at center.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions have moved to .500, which could be good enough to keep Matt Patricia. In the current situation, it would not be a surprise to see Detroit focus on defense yet again. Outside of potentially wide receiver, most of the team's needs are on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas' interior offensive line is costly and getting up there in age. By adding Trey Smith, they are able to shed some salary cap space.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots are searching for wide receivers at the trade deadline. In all honesty, one wide receiver is probably not going to do the trick. Even if they acquire a wide receiver, New England would probably still need a wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Chicago's defense has been balling this season but they could look to add a long-term replacement for Robert Quinn. Quincy Roche has an old man's game in the sense that he is polished and should be able to contribute from Day One.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco's cornerbacks have been playing really well of late but there is little confidence that continues over the long haul. Shaun Wade is a big cornerback that could replace Richard Sherman.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Philadelphia is looking high and low for linebacker help. Chazz Surratt would be a good fit for them if the need persists into the offseason. Surratt is an intelligent player that sees the field differently than most players.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th There are more edge rushers popping up on the radar each week. There were a handful, including Jayson Oweh, that needed to show more in 2020 and Oweh is off to a good start. Cleveland is looking to ratchet up the pressure with Myles Garrett and Oweh.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th General manager Chris Ballard has assembled a young nucleus on defense but they are too reliant on Justin Houston right now. He is and has been a fantastic player but it would behoove them to add his replacement. Kwity Paye is a bit raw but dominated that final quarter against Minnesota.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Baron Browning LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 5th Baron Browning is a really good player that covers a large percentage of the field. A rangy linebacker would be a great addition to the Bills defense.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Kyler to Kyle connection would be fun to watch. Murray has a wealth of options on offense and it only grows stronger with the addition of Pitts. DeAndre Hopkins draws the coverage north while Pitts works underneath.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. LB Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Vic Beasley, Jadeveon Clowney and Harold Landry have a combined 1.5 sacks, which is less than ideal. Mike Vrabel imports some pass rush help from the west coast.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville knocked over the Jenga tower and is left picking up the pieces. One of those pieces is safety Jevon Holland.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th New Orleans has been rotating cornerbacks opposite Marshon Lattimore. Rather than bringing in the next Eli Apple, the Saints opt to potentially lock down the other side of the field.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd New York has Trevor Lawrence now. The offensive line is still a work in progress but the addition of Rondale Moore gives Lawrence an outlet to get the ball out quickly.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Best case scenario, Ben Roethlisberger plays until the wheels fall off and Zach Wilson seamlessly steps in to fill the void. Worst case scenario, it has an Aaron Rodgers-type impact on Roethlisberger and he sets the world on fire. Neither is a bad choice.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay attempted to replace Blake Martinez with Christian Kirksey but it has not panned out. They spend an early round selection on another not wide receiver to fill a massive void on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Josh Myers C Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th Baltimore's interior offensive line has taken a hit over the past few years. They elect to address the long-term health of the unit with a rather large center out of Columbus, Ohio.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Tristan Wirfs has locked down the right side of Tampa Bay's offensive line but the left tackle situation is a bit sketchy. The Buccaneers use their first-round pick on a replacement for Donovan Smith.