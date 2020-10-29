The end of an era is coming for several quarterbacks in the NFL. The issue for the teams employing those quarterbacks is that they will not be picking near the top of the first-round, which is generally where a team needs to be in order to select one of those top tier quarterbacks. There could be an arms race involving New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and others to potentially secure a young quarterback to be groomed by the incumbent legend. One of those teams was fortunate enough to succeed in their mission this week.
The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Week 7 action.
Let's kick this thing off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
New York can not afford to pass on Trevor Lawrence. If they can move Sam Darnold for a third first-round pick, then there is a real opportunity to add some pieces around Lawrence unlike what was done with Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Justin Fields looked fantastic in the Buckeyes' opener. Gardner Minshew is not a bad quarterback but there is a ceiling on the team's capabilities with him under center.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Cincinnati has hung Joe Burrow out to dry this season and it is even worse with two of their starters going down last week. Penei Sewell is a special talent and the Bengals can turn their focus to putting the five best linemen on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Sterling Shepard has not been able to stay healthy. Golden Tate is a short-term plan. New York must secure a Top 5 talent and Chase fits the criteria. Daniel Jones can rely upon him to execute his assignment.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Similar to New York, Denver has to secure a Top 5 talent and Parsons is the only one remaining right now. The Broncos have a lot of weaknesses remaining but they have some blue-chip talents on each side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Atlanta needs to upgrade their pass rush regardless of who is coaching the team. Gregory Rousseau has the most upside among the pass rushers.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Miami has some talent at wide receiver but it has not been consistent. Tua Tagovailoa is the future and it begins with their next game. The Dolphins show their faith in the quarterback by adding his former teammate.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Who is the future at the quarterback position for Washington? The answer is neither Dwayne Haskins nor Kyle Allen. Trey Lance has the ability to succeed in today's NFL. Fans should not put too much stock into his one-game performance.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Minnesota needs to bolster their offensive line -- and a handful of other positions for that matter -- so the team reels in a big fish from Big Ten country.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Miami's defensive line is going to be filled with Christians; Wilkins on one side and Barmore on the other. Brian Flores might finally break the trend of Bill Belichick disciples to fail.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Russell Okung was not a long-term addition this offseason. Joe Brady and Teddy Bridgewater are a great fit together. The young defense has grown leaps and bounds. Carolina gets a book end to Taylor Moton.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Everyone has piled on Dallas and their struggles but they are not projected to pick until No. 12. It is a bottom heavy year. The Cowboys have a lot of needs but Caleb Farley checks off one of the boxes.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Justin Herbert is a star in the making. The defense has some very good pieces but the offensive line is fragile. They can focus on building inside out by plugging and playing Creed Humphrey at center.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Lions have moved to .500, which could be good enough to keep Matt Patricia. In the current situation, it would not be a surprise to see Detroit focus on defense yet again. Outside of potentially wide receiver, most of the team's needs are on the defensive side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Las Vegas' interior offensive line is costly and getting up there in age. By adding Trey Smith, they are able to shed some salary cap space.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Patriots are searching for wide receivers at the trade deadline. In all honesty, one wide receiver is probably not going to do the trick. Even if they acquire a wide receiver, New England would probably still need a wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Quincy Roche DL
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Chicago's defense has been balling this season but they could look to add a long-term replacement for Robert Quinn. Quincy Roche has an old man's game in the sense that he is polished and should be able to contribute from Day One.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
San Francisco's cornerbacks have been playing really well of late but there is little confidence that continues over the long haul. Shaun Wade is a big cornerback that could replace Richard Sherman.
Round 1 - Pick 19
North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
Philadelphia is looking high and low for linebacker help. Chazz Surratt would be a good fit for them if the need persists into the offseason. Surratt is an intelligent player that sees the field differently than most players.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jayson Oweh DE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
There are more edge rushers popping up on the radar each week. There were a handful, including Jayson Oweh, that needed to show more in 2020 and Oweh is off to a good start. Cleveland is looking to ratchet up the pressure with Myles Garrett and Oweh.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
General manager Chris Ballard has assembled a young nucleus on defense but they are too reliant on Justin Houston right now. He is and has been a fantastic player but it would behoove them to add his replacement. Kwity Paye is a bit raw but dominated that final quarter against Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Baron Browning is a really good player that covers a large percentage of the field. A rangy linebacker would be a great addition to the Bills defense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Kyler to Kyle connection would be fun to watch. Murray has a wealth of options on offense and it only grows stronger with the addition of Pitts. DeAndre Hopkins draws the coverage north while Pitts works underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Vic Beasley, Jadeveon Clowney and Harold Landry have a combined 1.5 sacks, which is less than ideal. Mike Vrabel imports some pass rush help from the west coast.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Jacksonville knocked over the Jenga tower and is left picking up the pieces. One of those pieces is safety Jevon Holland.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
New Orleans has been rotating cornerbacks opposite Marshon Lattimore. Rather than bringing in the next Eli Apple, the Saints opt to potentially lock down the other side of the field.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
New York has Trevor Lawrence now. The offensive line is still a work in progress but the addition of Rondale Moore gives Lawrence an outlet to get the ball out quickly.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Best case scenario, Ben Roethlisberger plays until the wheels fall off and Zach Wilson seamlessly steps in to fill the void. Worst case scenario, it has an Aaron Rodgers-type impact on Roethlisberger and he sets the world on fire. Neither is a bad choice.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Green Bay attempted to replace Blake Martinez with Christian Kirksey but it has not panned out. They spend an early round selection on another not wide receiver to fill a massive void on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Baltimore's interior offensive line has taken a hit over the past few years. They elect to address the long-term health of the unit with a rather large center out of Columbus, Ohio.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Tristan Wirfs has locked down the right side of Tampa Bay's offensive line but the left tackle situation is a bit sketchy. The Buccaneers use their first-round pick on a replacement for Donovan Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
A few weeks ago, I would have told you that the Chiefs defense was a big question mark and that they needed to focus their assets on that side of the ball. The group has risen to the challenge and made that mandate less urgent. There is still a low level of confidence that it will solve their long-term issues. Enter Patrick Surtain II.