Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jets are somehow getting worse and Lawrence somehow continues to get better -- he had a huge game against a helpless Georgia Tech team on Saturday.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd We'll get out first glimpse of Justin Fields on Saturday when Ohio State faces Nebraska. And while we like Gardner Minshew, at this point in his career he's better served as a spot starter.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow is on pace to be sacked 70 times this season. That is unsustainable. Penei Sewell is the best offensive tackle in this draft class and he'll be a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Would Washington take a high-upside franchise quarterback this high, especially since they're just two years removed from drafting Dwayne Haskins? Lance is a special talent who played just one season at NDSU, but he can do it all. Unfortunately for WFT, he'll need at least a year of seasoning before assuming the starting gig.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have needs along the offensive line but the defense could use some upgrades too. Micah Parsons has opted out of the 2020 season but he's the No. 1 LB in this class.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 6 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins entered Week 6 with the NFL's 26th-ranked defense and the lack of pass rush is a concern. Rousseau, who opted out before the season, came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He's new to the position but there's a lot to work with and he'd give Miami a much-needed spark off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons landed CB AJ Terrell in Round 1 in the spring and they go back to that well in 2021 with Surtain, who was arguably the best defensive back on Alabama's roster last season. Atlanta's pass defense ranks 30th -- and that goes a long way in explaining why the team moved on from Dan Quinn -- and Surtain would immediately bolster the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th This is the third straight week we have Waddle going ahead of Ja'Marr Chase. Yes, some of it is recency bias but Waddle is legit. Yes, he's undersized but he's always the fastest person on the field and is a threat to score every time he steps on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Gators had their game postponed last weekend and that appears to be the only way to slow up Kyle Pitts. Yes, the Chargers have Hunter Henry but both he and Virgil Green will be free agents in the spring. And even if LA re-ups Henry, there's nothing wrong with giving Justin Herbert another freakish athletic target.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Rookie CB Michael Ojemudia has been a pleasant surprise and Farley, who has opted out, is also a big, physical corner and as a converted WR he has playmaking abilities too.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Kirk Cousins is struggling through the first month of the season but assuming he has the job in 2021, what better gift than adding Justin Jefferson's running mate at LSU. Chase was widely considered the best WR on the Tigers roster last year but Jefferson has exploded onto the NFL season through the first five games.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd This team has not been good during the Matt Patricia era (though they have won two of their last three!) and the former Patriots defensive coordinator currently has one of the NFL's worst defenses. Jarrad Davis has been solid through the first month of the season but he's in the final year of his deal. Dylan Moses is a first-round talent who returned to Alabama after tearing his ACL just before the 2019 season. He's been tentative at times this season but that's to be expected. Once he gets comfortable expect Moses to return to his pre-injury form.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd So far, so good in the Teddy Bridgewater experiment in Carolina. And if the Panthers are comfortable moving forward with Bridgewater for 2021 they could shift their focus to the O-line, which will have just one guard, Dennis Daley, under contract after the season. Meanwhile, Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class and would be a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th For the second straight year the Eagles have been beset by injuries. They have needs on both sides of the ball but after Darius Slay there isn't a lot of depth at cornerback. Tyson Campbell is a high-upside CB with all the tools NFL teams look for in cornerbacks.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th A Temple transfer who had 13 sacks in 2019, Roche has been up and down through the early part of the season though he did have four tackles for loss in Saturday's win over Pitt. He has the athleticism to play the position at the next level but he needs to continue show more consistency against ACC opponents.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th This is more of a projection at this point but Paye is an athletic marvel who will only get better with more reps. And the good news is that the Big Ten is back and Paye will have a chance to prove he deserves first-round consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th It's unclear if Baker Mayfield is the future in Cleveland but giving him a player of Smith's caliber is a no-brainer. For an idea of how good Smith is, consider this: he was probably the best wideout on the Crimson Tide's roster last season, and that roster included Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Lamont Gaillard and Mason Cole have been inconsistent at times this season at center, and the offensive line as a whole ranks in the bottom third in run blocking and pass protection. Humphrey was the glue for a Sooners O-line that protected Kyler Murray in 2019 and Jalen Hurts in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th Trask has some physical limitations that will likely see him slip to Day 2 but he does a lot of things well for having so little game experience. Meanwhile, the Pats are coming off a punchless offensive performance in a home loss to the Broncos.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Slater was dominant at left tackle during the 2019 season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. He also has the versatility to line up inside and, in fact, his future may be inside at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Shaun Wade has a ton of big-game experience at Ohio State but he played mostly in the slot throughout his career and now the plan is for him to move to the outside in 2020. He's not the playmaker of former teammates and first-rounders Damon Arnette and Jeffrey Okudah, but his versatility will make him an attractive first-round option, especially if he can prove he can play outside.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Don't laugh! Jones has been a lethal deep-ball passer this season and he always makes good decisions with the ball. The Bears are in the market for their next franchise QB and while Jones may not end up going in the first round he is generating some buzz around the league.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 23 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Freiermuth isn't as athletic at Kyle Pitts but he can line up anywhere and stress the defense at every level.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaycee Horn DB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Horn put himself on NFL teams' radar with a strong 2019 effort but he's stepped up his play in '20. On Saturday he shut down Auburn's Seth Williams and logged the first two interceptions of his college career too.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Not surprisingly, 2019 first-rounder Jeffrey Simmons has been really good to start the season but he could use some help on the interior. Barmore, who flashed often on Saturday against Georgia, was a part-time player a year ago and has the type of potential that could see him work his way into the first-round conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th David Bakhtiari is one of the best left tackles in the NFL but he's in the final year of his deal. But even if the Packers pay him (and they should), the unit could use depth.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag and Jason Pierre-Paul's contract expires after the 2021 season. Oweh, meanwhile, will suit up for Penn State (their season starts this weekend!) -- he's a physical freak who is still learning the position and has a chance to drastically improve his draft stock with a strong showing this fall.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Leatherwood, who returned for his senior year instead of leaving for the draft, is off to a strong start to the 2020 campaign, and he'd be an insurance policy in Pittsburgh should the team not re-sign left tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Tight end Mark Andrews is a touchdown machine but the Ravens need more consistency from their wideouts. Rashod Bateman has to prove that he can consistently win at the line of scrimmage but what he put on tape last season was a lot of first-round reps. He's a really good player who looks like an NFL wideout.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Moore played in just four games last season because of a hamstring injury, and after opting out he's now opted back in with the return of the Big Ten. He's one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class who is looking to build on a promising 2018 and 2019 campaign.