Round 1 - Pick 1 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If the top of the draft order pans out this way, then fans should expect lots of trades by teams looking to move up and secure a quarterback. Cincinnati has Jonah Williams at left tackle and I really liked him as a prospect. However, their primary objective has to be protecting Joe Burrow and Bobby Hart is not helping. The Bengals could flip Williams to right tackle or move him inside. Micah Parsons would also be an option but it is difficult envisioning an off-ball linebacker being the No. 1 overall selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Honestly, No. 2 overall is a little rich for my blood when it comes to Rousseau. He has a lot to left to prove, and that is difficult considering he will not be playing this fall. New York is desperate for pass rush help. Again, Parsons would be an option but the whole off-ball thing.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Teams should not take just any wide receiver at No. 3 overall these days. Chase is not just any wide receiver. He was arguably the top wide receiver prospect last year, consistently torching projected future first-round draft picks. Miami has a few good options with Devante Parker and Preston Williams but nothing has proven to be consistent to this point.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville has done a great job drafting defensive talent but they need to hold onto those players. The team has had Jalen Ramsey, Myles Jack, Yannick Ngakoue and some others a rung below on the ladder. Now, they have Josh Allen, and cornerback C.J. Henderson looks like he is about to become a star. If K'Lavon Chaisson pans out and they add Barmore up the middle, then the defense is starting to look promising again. I'm not against Parsons here either.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The offense is certainly not the issue for Carolina this season. However, teams do not pass on a good, young quarterback prospect in favor of a veteran quarterback on his third team. Teddy Bridgewater has had some unfortunate situations work against him in his career and then he spent two seasons backing up Drew Brees. I do not believe he is a bad quarterback but the Panthers must plan for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Washington now gets to add Parsons behind the terrorizing defensive front that we witnessed Sunday? Sign me up.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd It might be a little soon for Roche but his ability to dip his shoulders around the edge is up there with the best in the class. His profile is only going to increase while at Miami. The Giants need some edge help.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 2nd Danny Shelton is clogging up the middle for now but Detroit's fascination with Derrick Brown leads me to believe that they know there is room for upgrade at that position. The only question is, will Matt Patricia or Bob Quinn be around to make the selection?

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Jerome Baker was all over the field this weekend against the Patriots. Besides a few penalties against him, he was fantastic. The rest of that group could use an infusion of talent. Moses missed all of last season with a torn ACL so there is a lot to glean about how he will recover. For now, he is an enticing option for Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas' confidence in Derek Carr is the key here. If they believe in him -- he did do some good things against the Panthers -- then they could go interior offensive line here. The opportunity to select Fields is one that would raise the ceiling for expectations.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Michael Ojemudia was asked to play a significant amount against Tennessee. The team also lost veteran A.J. Bouye to an injury. Farley is not playing this season but his talent warrants an early selection.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Fr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Baker Mayfield has the ability to be successful. It is all in his hands. He continues to overthink the game and scramble when there is no need. Or, he will ignore his checkdowns for a potential bigger play down the field. If he does not show growth by the end of the season, and Cleveland is in a position to take a quarterback early, I could see the team doing it. Now that I've said it out loud, Mayfield will probably look awesome on Thursday Night Football against the Bengals.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Alex Mack, 34, has entered the final year of his contract. Atlanta could elect to get out in front of this and draft his replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th There is seemingly zero confidence in Minnesota's left tackle. The team nearly allowed him to walk before the season. Ezra Cleveland was drafted in April, and I do like him, but the possibility of solidifying the edges with the addition of Radunz is enticing.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles is built to run the football right now so it makes sense to get a mauler in the run game. The Chargers would have left tackle and right tackle answered for the immediate future of the team.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Wyatt Davis would have likely been a first-round selection in 2020. Although he opted out before the Big Ten's decision to return to play, it sounds like Davis will be allowed to play for the Buckeyes one last time.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Shaun Wade worked out of the slot last year with Damon Arnette and Jeff Okudah in the boundary. Wade shows all of the traits to successfully convert outside. Tennessee has a rock solid future in the secondary with Adoree Jackson, Kevin Byard and Wade. Time will tell if Kristian Fulton is included.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia will move on from Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson when they get the chance. The first step towards revamping the position came five months ago when they selected Jalen Reagor in the first round. The process continues in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 239 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis moved on from Eric Ebron and signed Trey Burton to pair with Jack Doyle. The Colts get a bit more dynamic by adding the young star out of Gainesville.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 10th Joe Haden is getting up there in age and Steven Nelson could easily be replaced. Pittsburgh has a great defense so just imagine adding a talent like Campbell in the first round.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Holland is a smart player and a good communicator. Ronnie Harrison is gone from that squad so the door is open for some new blood. The Oregon product is a bit polarizing so far but count me in his corner.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Right tackle could be an issue in Arizona. The hope is that Josh Jones takes on the role. By picking Smith, you add a dominant interior offensive lineman to a young nucleus led by Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The N'Keal Harry experiment has not yet gone as planned for New England so there could be some hesitancy from Bill Belichick to select another receiver early. The truth is, the Patriots have not done a good job of drafting since Scott Pioli was around. Waddle gives them a shifty, vertical threat.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Davante Adams had an astonishing 17 targets in Week 1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling looked much improved. The Packers give off the vibe of wanting to run the ball heavily but the idea of pairing these pass catchers with the Aaron Rodgers we saw against the Vikings is exciting.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas made the right decision by taking CeeDee Lamb in the first round. Take the best player on the board if you have the quarterback position solved. As luck would have it, the board sets up where the best player available also comes at a position of need for the Cowboys.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 5th Tremaine Edmunds is a star. Tre'Davious White is a star. Ed Oliver has the resume of a star. Buffalo continues to play all of the right chords. By adding Bolton, they get another playmaker at the second level to allow that defense to play faster. If A.J. Epenesa becomes what I think he will become, the Bills are going to be nasty (in a good way) on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Does anyone believe adding Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy fulfills Tampa Bay's desires at running back? I don't. Sure, RoJo did some good things but he has had two years to grasp that role. Running back is a position where we have seen rookies flourish so it is not like there is a steep acclimation period. Truthfully, I'm not sure that Etienne offers all that the Buccaneers need yet. He is a placeholder in the sense that I would not be surprised if they took a running back.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 28 Baron Browning LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd I am a big Browning fan. Thankfully, the Big Ten will play this fall and he will be able to assert himself as a likely first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Sr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 15th San Francisco could theoretically replace one Stanford cornerback (Richard Sherman) with another. Adebo is a smart player that consistently produces. Teams never go broke taking a profit.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd There is nothing bad to say about the Baltimore front seven or their cornerbacks. It's a really good group. The safeties are not bad either honestly. Nasirildeen would take them to another level with his length and rangy cover skills. The other direction I could see them going in is interior offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd There is an opportunity for New Orleans to take a playmaker here. It may not be a tight end, although a great one is available, but it should be someone capable of catching the ball. Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman would be a few other tantalizing options.