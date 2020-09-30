After what looked like an amazing win to start the season, the Washington Football team has lost consecutive games, and second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins is completing under 60% of his passes and averaging just 151 passing yards per game. Fair or not, the leash is likely to be shorter for the former first-rounder given that Ron Rivera and his staff have no ties to Haskins whatsoever. I wouldn't be shocked if Washington selected a quarterback in 2021 to be Haskins' replacement.
Also, this mock draft highlights the high-end talent in this upcoming tight end class, after a year in which the first tight end wasn't picked until mid-way through the second round. There are three possible Round 1 tight ends (right now), and a handful of teams that could use one.
Remember, the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following all of Week 3's action.
Let's get to it!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
This is more about not passing up a potentially transcendent talent at QB than an indictment of Sam Darnold's play. However, the former No. 3 overall selection has fallen well short of expectations now into his third season.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Dave Gettleman loves nothing more than to go with the obscure selection in the first round of the draft, so instead of Penei Sewell, he picks Chase to give Daniel Jones a premier, young weapon at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Joe Burrow is on pace to be sacked more than 70 times this season, and while early-season pace stats need to be taken with a grain of salt, in this case it was presented to show the importance of Cincinnati investing in the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
With no ties to Dwayne Haskins, and a shaky start for the second-year quarterback, do not be surprised when Ron Rivera and the new staff in Washington goes with the ultra-talented Fields early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
This would be a prime trade down situation for the Jaguars, as Trey Lance would probably be too risky at No. 5 overall. Without trades in this mock, Jacksonville lands a cornerback counterpart for C.J. Henderson in the long and tenacious Surtain.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Panthers defense isn't the same without Luke Kuechly patrolling the middle of it. Parsons is in the same tier of Kuechly as a prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Dolphins are all about the long-term plan, and Rousseau would align with that plan given his youthfulness and how much upside he brings to the field at 6-foot-7 and close to 270 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
I get the sense Slater could be a Jonah Williams type prospect -- smaller, squeaky clean technician in pass protection. That's precisely the type of left tackle the Broncos need at the early stages of the Drew Lock era.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 9
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Dolphins' top priority is creating an environment conducive to success for Tua Tagovailoa. Davis would be an important piece of that environment.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Even with 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell in the mix, the Falcons will not be able to draft too many cornerbacks in the 2021 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Vikings got an offensive surge from Justin Jefferson in Week 3, yet the tight end spot is shaping up to be a clear weak spot on that side of the ball. Pitts is a large receiver with some in-line skills.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
The NFL hasn't looked too big for Justin Herbert, he just needs to be protected better. Cosmi has All-Pro potential as a pass-blocking specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle got off to a tremendous start on Saturday, and has the twitch/pure speed combination to go inside the top 15. The Lions are in desperate need of revitalizing the receiver group with some youth.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Eagles must get more athletic at linebacker, and Moses has looked like first-round pick since his freshman season at Alabama. With a big year coming off an ACL tear a year ago, Moses could land inside the top 15.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Even with Jeff Heath and Erik Harris on the roster, the Raiders need to look to the future at the safety spot opposite Johnathan Abram. Holland has freaky instincts and range from the deep middle.
Round 1 - Pick 16
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
Washington can do it all as a defensive back and would create a fun, young tandem at safety with Grant Delpit in Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 17
If the Mitchell Trubisky era has concluded in Chicago, one would think the Bears will like to have a long-term solution at quarterback on the roster. Lance as Nick Foles' understudy would make plenty of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham can play with his hand in the dirt in Arizona's three-man fronts and create pressure on the quarterback as the bookend to Chandler Jones.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Carman is a mammoth individual even by collegiate offensive line standards, and he's looked more nimble and balanced in two games this season at Clemson.
Round 1 - Pick 20
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Moehrig is the more physically imposing of the two TCU safeties but routinely finds the football.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Even if the Titans extend Jonnu Smith after the season, they could be interested in another tight end because of the frequency at which they use two tight end sets. Jordan is a sudden, YAC-machine.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike can play any position in Bill Belichick's multiple defense, and his combination of power and hand work will allow him to create pressure on a consistent basis.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
There's bound to be some turnover in the Dallas secondary next offseason, and the secondary is still very much a work in progress. Wade would represent an immediate upgrade at slot corner.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Given Richard Sherman's age, the 49ers have to bolster the secondary in 2021. Kendrick has the athletic chops to land in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
For a while now, the Steelers have had one of the best, most cohesive blocking units in the league. It's just that the group is getting old. Leatherwood could provide positional versatility but is at his best at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Samuel has been the lone bright spot during Florida State's brutal start to the season, and his football intelligence would be accentuated in Buffalo's zone-heavy system.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Freiermuth would be a nice segue from Jared Cook in New Orleans as a reliable pass-catching tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kylin Hill RB
Mississippi State • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Hill in Tampa would give Tom Brady an extremely explosive runner who's dangerous in the screen game too thanks to his acceleration and long speed.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Green Bay is still in need of an athletic linebacker who can cover, and that's precisely the type of player Bolton is.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman would give the Ravens what they need at receiver -- size and physicality.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 31
Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
Williams is a gigantic target with impressive twitch for his size. He really attacks the football at its highest point and isn't a lumbering runner down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
The Chiefs go with Rumph, a slender but immensely polished stand-up pass rusher to add to that group.