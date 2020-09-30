Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This is more about not passing up a potentially transcendent talent at QB than an indictment of Sam Darnold's play. However, the former No. 3 overall selection has fallen well short of expectations now into his third season.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Dave Gettleman loves nothing more than to go with the obscure selection in the first round of the draft, so instead of Penei Sewell, he picks Chase to give Daniel Jones a premier, young weapon at receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow is on pace to be sacked more than 70 times this season, and while early-season pace stats need to be taken with a grain of salt, in this case it was presented to show the importance of Cincinnati investing in the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd With no ties to Dwayne Haskins, and a shaky start for the second-year quarterback, do not be surprised when Ron Rivera and the new staff in Washington goes with the ultra-talented Fields early in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd This would be a prime trade down situation for the Jaguars, as Trey Lance would probably be too risky at No. 5 overall. Without trades in this mock, Jacksonville lands a cornerback counterpart for C.J. Henderson in the long and tenacious Surtain.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers defense isn't the same without Luke Kuechly patrolling the middle of it. Parsons is in the same tier of Kuechly as a prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins are all about the long-term plan, and Rousseau would align with that plan given his youthfulness and how much upside he brings to the field at 6-foot-7 and close to 270 pounds.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th I get the sense Slater could be a Jonah Williams type prospect -- smaller, squeaky clean technician in pass protection. That's precisely the type of left tackle the Broncos need at the early stages of the Drew Lock era.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins' top priority is creating an environment conducive to success for Tua Tagovailoa. Davis would be an important piece of that environment.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Even with 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell in the mix, the Falcons will not be able to draft too many cornerbacks in the 2021 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings got an offensive surge from Justin Jefferson in Week 3, yet the tight end spot is shaping up to be a clear weak spot on that side of the ball. Pitts is a large receiver with some in-line skills.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th The NFL hasn't looked too big for Justin Herbert, he just needs to be protected better. Cosmi has All-Pro potential as a pass-blocking specialist.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Waddle got off to a tremendous start on Saturday, and has the twitch/pure speed combination to go inside the top 15. The Lions are in desperate need of revitalizing the receiver group with some youth.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles must get more athletic at linebacker, and Moses has looked like first-round pick since his freshman season at Alabama. With a big year coming off an ACL tear a year ago, Moses could land inside the top 15.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Even with Jeff Heath and Erik Harris on the roster, the Raiders need to look to the future at the safety spot opposite Johnathan Abram. Holland has freaky instincts and range from the deep middle.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Ar'Darius Washington S TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 4th Washington can do it all as a defensive back and would create a fun, young tandem at safety with Grant Delpit in Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd If the Mitchell Trubisky era has concluded in Chicago, one would think the Bears will like to have a long-term solution at quarterback on the roster. Lance as Nick Foles' understudy would make plenty of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Basham can play with his hand in the dirt in Arizona's three-man fronts and create pressure on the quarterback as the bookend to Chandler Jones.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Jackson Carman T Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 12th Carman is a mammoth individual even by collegiate offensive line standards, and he's looked more nimble and balanced in two games this season at Clemson.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Moehrig is the more physically imposing of the two TCU safeties but routinely finds the football.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd Even if the Titans extend Jonnu Smith after the season, they could be interested in another tight end because of the frequency at which they use two tight end sets. Jordan is a sudden, YAC-machine.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Onwuzurike can play any position in Bill Belichick's multiple defense, and his combination of power and hand work will allow him to create pressure on a consistent basis.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd There's bound to be some turnover in the Dallas secondary next offseason, and the secondary is still very much a work in progress. Wade would represent an immediate upgrade at slot corner.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Given Richard Sherman's age, the 49ers have to bolster the secondary in 2021. Kendrick has the athletic chops to land in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th For a while now, the Steelers have had one of the best, most cohesive blocking units in the league. It's just that the group is getting old. Leatherwood could provide positional versatility but is at his best at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Asante Samuel Jr. DB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 8th Samuel has been the lone bright spot during Florida State's brutal start to the season, and his football intelligence would be accentuated in Buffalo's zone-heavy system.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Freiermuth would be a nice segue from Jared Cook in New Orleans as a reliable pass-catching tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kylin Hill RB Mississippi State • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th Hill in Tampa would give Tom Brady an extremely explosive runner who's dangerous in the screen game too thanks to his acceleration and long speed.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay is still in need of an athletic linebacker who can cover, and that's precisely the type of player Bolton is.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Bateman would give the Ravens what they need at receiver -- size and physicality.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Seth Williams WR Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 211 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 19th Williams is a gigantic target with impressive twitch for his size. He really attacks the football at its highest point and isn't a lumbering runner down the field.