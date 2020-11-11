Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Whew. That was a close one. The Jets nearly gave the Jaguars a big boost in the Lawrence futility sweepstakes with a win on Monday Night Football. But New York remains in the drivers' seat to pick the Clemson quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Jake Luton was actually pretty darn good in Week 9. But this still needs to be Jacksonville's selection if the club picks No. 2 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals have actually been pretty competitive this season, and Joe Burrow has been outstanding given the circumstances. While I don't expect this club to ultimately finish with the third overall pick, if it does, Sewell has to be the selection. No questions asked.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Since inserting right tackle Matt Peart into the lineup, the Giants have gotten sturdier up front. The real need is at receiver. Chase should still be the first receiver off the board in April.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK This probably represents Wilson's absolute ceiling, but the long-term stability of the quarterback spot is such a question mark right now for Washington that this would make sense. Alex Smith has fared remarkably well in his appearances this season but will be 37 next year.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th The Chargers have one of the most efficient, big-play offenses in football and protecting Justin Herbert is a huge priority. But with Melvin Ingram set for free agency, the 'Bolts revamp the outside pass rush with Paye, a freaky, ascending defender who'll awesomely complement Joey Bosa.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 7 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd This is the pick I keep going back to. It's perfect. Sure, Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau would be considered, but Davis directly helps Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos could go in a lot of directions here. In this mock, they land Parsons to pair with Josey Jewell in the middle of their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys need basically everything on defense and select another big Alabama cornerback to pair with Trevon Diggs for 2021 and beyond.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers are ready to take off. And while Teddy Bridgewater has performed admirably this season, Lance has a much higher ceiling in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Probably not the greatest need for Detroit. This is strictly a value selection, as Rousseau has All-Pro upside given his length, athleticism, and production we saw as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Farley is a tall, athletic, and instinctive cornerback who'd give the Falcons a much-needed boost in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Hard to move off this pick, because Cam Newton has been throwing to a trio of undrafted free agents at receiver over the past few weeks. Waddle is as sudden as they come and wins at all levels of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st With Kyle Rudolph unlikely to return to Minnesota in 2021, the Vikings get Kirk Cousins a new, athletic, big-bodied tight end in Pitts.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 8th I have a hunch that Kyle Shanahan will adore the experience, pocket precision and throw-on-the-run ability from Mond come draft season.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins receiver group is good. Is it great? Not right now. Give Tua a familiar face at receiver who will be able to get open immediately in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Onwuzurike would be a perfect complementary piece to Larry Ogunjobi because the Washington star really gets after it as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Let's go in a different direction than quarterback for the Bears for a change. Bateman would be the perfect Allen Robinson replacement, and Chicago will try to land a passer in the second round.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd With Smith the Raiders maintain their nastiness up front but get younger at the guard position.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles need to get more athletic at linebaker and Owusu-Koramoah is probably the most athletically gifted second-level defender in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts have one of the finest defenses in football. Their skill positions are lacking. Moore would work wonders in Frank Reich's West Coast offense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Brenton Cox Jr. LB Florida • Soph • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Cox has erupted as a productive, high-motor edge rusher this season for the Gators. He'd be the perfect complement to Chandler Jones as a stand-up rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Rashad Weaver DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK With Jadeveon Clowney set to hit the open market, and his play not exactly living up to his contract this season, the Titans are going to have a glaring need at the edge-rusher spot in 2021.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 24 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Slater has some guard flexibility but don't assume he needs to play there just because she's a smaller tackle. He deals with quick speed rushers outstandingly because of his balance and low center of gravity.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo needs to inject more youth at the outside-rusher position and Oweh has a freaky combination of get off and bend around the corner.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 26 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Even after taking Mekhi Becton in the top 10 in 2020, the Jets offensive line is in need of more work. Leatherwood has guard-tackle flexibility which boosts his value.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Bolton is the type of rangy linebacker who'd thrive in Green Bay's system that asks its defensive line to two-gap to eat blockers more than most.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Buccaneers have to get more juice on the inside of their defensive line, even knowing Vita Vea is set to return in 2021. Barmore is the latest in a long line of disruptive defensive tackles from Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 3rd Forget wide receivers. Get Lamar Jackson more tight ends. Jordan is dynamic after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 8th Samuel is a dangerous slot corner because of his twitch and instincts in zone. He'd be a welcomed addition to Pittsburgh's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK It's time for the Saints to plan for the future at quarterback. Jones has been uncanny dissecting coverages this season and has displayed keen accuracy.