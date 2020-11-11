Zach Wilson is not only squarely in the Heisman race, he's in the top half of the first round conversation with the NFL franchise quarterback traits he's put on full display this season. But how high could he conceivably be drafted?
Here, I lay out that ceiling for Wilson, and show how the dominoes would fall after he goes higher than anyone expected just a few months ago. And while the Chargers seemingly need to do everything in their power to protect Justin Herbert, the defensive front needs work.
Remember, the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Week 9 action.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Whew. That was a close one. The Jets nearly gave the Jaguars a big boost in the Lawrence futility sweepstakes with a win on Monday Night Football. But New York remains in the drivers' seat to pick the Clemson quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Jake Luton was actually pretty darn good in Week 9. But this still needs to be Jacksonville's selection if the club picks No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Bengals have actually been pretty competitive this season, and Joe Burrow has been outstanding given the circumstances. While I don't expect this club to ultimately finish with the third overall pick, if it does, Sewell has to be the selection. No questions asked.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Since inserting right tackle Matt Peart into the lineup, the Giants have gotten sturdier up front. The real need is at receiver. Chase should still be the first receiver off the board in April.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
This probably represents Wilson's absolute ceiling, but the long-term stability of the quarterback spot is such a question mark right now for Washington that this would make sense. Alex Smith has fared remarkably well in his appearances this season but will be 37 next year.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Chargers have one of the most efficient, big-play offenses in football and protecting Justin Herbert is a huge priority. But with Melvin Ingram set for free agency, the 'Bolts revamp the outside pass rush with Paye, a freaky, ascending defender who'll awesomely complement Joey Bosa.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 7
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
This is the pick I keep going back to. It's perfect. Sure, Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau would be considered, but Davis directly helps Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Broncos could go in a lot of directions here. In this mock, they land Parsons to pair with Josey Jewell in the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cowboys need basically everything on defense and select another big Alabama cornerback to pair with Trevon Diggs for 2021 and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 10
The Panthers are ready to take off. And while Teddy Bridgewater has performed admirably this season, Lance has a much higher ceiling in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Probably not the greatest need for Detroit. This is strictly a value selection, as Rousseau has All-Pro upside given his length, athleticism, and production we saw as a redshirt freshman in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley is a tall, athletic, and instinctive cornerback who'd give the Falcons a much-needed boost in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Hard to move off this pick, because Cam Newton has been throwing to a trio of undrafted free agents at receiver over the past few weeks. Waddle is as sudden as they come and wins at all levels of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
With Kyle Rudolph unlikely to return to Minnesota in 2021, the Vikings get Kirk Cousins a new, athletic, big-bodied tight end in Pitts.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kellen Mond QB
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
I have a hunch that Kyle Shanahan will adore the experience, pocket precision and throw-on-the-run ability from Mond come draft season.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Dolphins receiver group is good. Is it great? Not right now. Give Tua a familiar face at receiver who will be able to get open immediately in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike would be a perfect complementary piece to Larry Ogunjobi because the Washington star really gets after it as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Let's go in a different direction than quarterback for the Bears for a change. Bateman would be the perfect Allen Robinson replacement, and Chicago will try to land a passer in the second round.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
With Smith the Raiders maintain their nastiness up front but get younger at the guard position.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Eagles need to get more athletic at linebaker and Owusu-Koramoah is probably the most athletically gifted second-level defender in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
The Colts have one of the finest defenses in football. Their skill positions are lacking. Moore would work wonders in Frank Reich's West Coast offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Florida • Soph • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Cox has erupted as a productive, high-motor edge rusher this season for the Gators. He'd be the perfect complement to Chandler Jones as a stand-up rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
With Jadeveon Clowney set to hit the open market, and his play not exactly living up to his contract this season, the Titans are going to have a glaring need at the edge-rusher spot in 2021.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 24
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater has some guard flexibility but don't assume he needs to play there just because she's a smaller tackle. He deals with quick speed rushers outstandingly because of his balance and low center of gravity.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Buffalo needs to inject more youth at the outside-rusher position and Oweh has a freaky combination of get off and bend around the corner.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Even after taking Mekhi Becton in the top 10 in 2020, the Jets offensive line is in need of more work. Leatherwood has guard-tackle flexibility which boosts his value.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Bolton is the type of rangy linebacker who'd thrive in Green Bay's system that asks its defensive line to two-gap to eat blockers more than most.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Buccaneers have to get more juice on the inside of their defensive line, even knowing Vita Vea is set to return in 2021. Barmore is the latest in a long line of disruptive defensive tackles from Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Forget wide receivers. Get Lamar Jackson more tight ends. Jordan is dynamic after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Samuel is a dangerous slot corner because of his twitch and instincts in zone. He'd be a welcomed addition to Pittsburgh's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
It's time for the Saints to plan for the future at quarterback. Jones has been uncanny dissecting coverages this season and has displayed keen accuracy.
Round 1 - Pick 32
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker was a big recruit and glides in pass protection. Ideal fit in Kansas City.